Apple Is Releasing Its Smallest iPhone Yet

Months after releasing the announcing the second generation iPhone SE 2020 in April, Apple announced the release of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max on October 13. Find out below how they compare in size.

The Size Of The iPhone 12

The iPhone 12, which is available in colors black, white, green, blue and red, has a 6.1-inch display, which is the same as its predecessor iPhone 11, but it's actually smaller at 11% thinner and 15% lighter. The iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic chip — the fastest chip available for a smartphone, so that means it's more energy efficient, better dark mode, sharper text, more precise color and support for HDR video formats.

The iPhone 11 was powered by the A13 Bionic, which was considered a big upgrade from the first generation iPhone SE. And you've been to accidentally drop your phone more times than you'd care to admit, you can take a sigh of relief because the new iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield, which is just a fancy way of saying that it's tougher and more durable than any smartphone glass. In fact, there's a 4X chance that it won't crack if you drop it compared to the previous generation of iPhones.

The Size Of The iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini has the same exact technology as the iPhone 12. But with a 5.4-inch display, the only difference is that it fits in the palm on your hand. Fun fact: It's the smallest, lightest, thinnest 5G smartphone in the world.

The Size Of The iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro, which comes in stainless steel finishes, including graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue, has 6.1-inch display with the Ceramic Shield front cover. The 5G is more advanced with iPhone Pros — it reaches speeds up to 4Gbps, which means faster downloads, better gaming experiences, and Facetime in HD.

The Size Of The iPhone 12 Pro Max

Last but not least, the iPhone 12 Pro Max takes the cake — its 6-7-inch display makes it the largest Super Retina XDR display ever on iPhone, with the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max being the next largest one.

On top of that, its ultra wide camera has a whopping 87% improvement in low-light conditions. And its Telephoto camera is will make it easier for you to capture closer shots and tighter crips, with a 5x optical zoom range.

The iPhone 12 Pro will be available for preorder on Friday, October 16 and goes on sale on Friday, October 23. The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone Pro Max will be available for preorder on Friday, November 6 and goes on sale Friday November 13.