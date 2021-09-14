The New iPhone Will Be Available In Millennial Pink For The First Time Ever

A technicolor fleet of iPhones are coming, just in time for fall fashion mix and matching. The official lineup — the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max — was introduced during Apple’s annual (virtual) Keynote event on Sept. 14, dubbed California Streaming. With faster processing, extra battery life and storage, improved camera stability, and cinema-level video quality, the new iPhones series has a lot to boast beyond its updated wardrobe.

If it’s time for an upgrade and you’re looking to add a bit more color to your gadget game, you’ll want to check out the unexpected, millennial-inspired additions to the iPhone palette.

iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Mini Colors

Screenshot via Apple

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come with a powerful processor with epic speed, and some very fun camera updates, like Cinematic mode for video and an ultra wide angle lens.

Starting at $699 and $799 respectively, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come in starlight (aka white), midnight (aka black), red, midnight blue, and finally, a color millennials can really get behind: a light, dusty pink. The new pastel pink iPhone is a totally different vibe than the previous iterations of rose gold Apple products — it’s got a candied and delicate look that you won’t want to cover up.

iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max Colors

If faster graphics, a massive brightness boost, and professional-grade camera features are important to you, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, starting at $999 and $1099 respectively, will scratch that itch. They have upgraded the zoom and wide angle lens features, meaning you can finally take detailed pictures of the full moon or catch the shiny grease on a cheese pull, rivaling professional shoots with external lens. These upgrades compare to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max mostly in subtle ways — faster, brighter, more detailed, and more vivid — but you’ll also notice the battery is better equipped at handling it all. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in graphite, gold, silver, and Sierra blue — a new icy shade for the Pro family.

As with previous iPhone launches, there will be no cost difference between different colorways in the same iPhone family. The latest iPhones will be available for pre-order starting Sept. 17, and will be available in-stores on Sept. 24.