15 Years Of The iPhone, In Pictures

The device debuted on June 29, 2007. Here’s how it’s changed.

Steve Jobs introduces the first iPhone in 2007
MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images
By Emma Carey

Name a modern device that’s impacted society more than the iPhone — I’ll wait. Going on sale on June 29, 2007, the smartphone has evolved a lot since its inception, from its appearance to its camera capabilities. Here are just some ways the iPhone has changed over the years.

Oleksandr Rupeta/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Smartphone Is Born

The first iPhone came onto the scene with a 3.5-inch touch screen display, 16 GB of memory, a 2-megapixel camera, and, of course, access to internet and cell data. People lined up around the block for a chance at the $600 device.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

