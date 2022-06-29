15 Years Of The iPhone, In Pictures

Tech
The device debuted on June 29, 2007. Here’s how it’s changed.
Name a modern device that’s impacted society more than the iPhone — I’ll wait. Going on sale on June 29, 2007, the smartphone has evolved a lot since its inception, from its appearance to its camera capabilities. Here are just some ways the iPhone has changed over the years.
The first iPhone came onto the scene with a 3.5-inch touch screen display, 16 GB of memory, a 2-megapixel camera, and, of course, access to internet and cell data. People lined up around the block for a chance at the $600 device.