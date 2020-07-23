A Doctor Explains How To Safely Throw Or Attend A Party During The Coronavirus Pandemic

As the weather gets warmer and states continue to reopen, you may be wondering if it’s safe to throw or attend a party. Though local parks may have opened and pools have begun allowing guests, confirmed coronavirus cases are still rising across the country, as reported by The New York Times. Our backyard barbecues and summer pool parties are going to look much different this year if they take place at all.

Make no mistake: jam-packed parties are contributing to the spread of COVID-19. Photos from packed Memorial Day parties in Lake of the Ozarks and crowded beach in Florida shows guests much closer than six-feet apart with nary a mask in sight. As Erika Lautenbach, the director of the Whatcom County Health Department in Washington State, told NPR’s Morning Edition, these types of gatherings are the primary source of infection.

There have even been rumors of “coronavirus parties” or gatherings organized with the intention of catching and spreading the virus. (However, those rumors have been largely debunked.) Still, large gatherings risk being just that: an occasion for people to catch and spread coronavirus even if unintentional. Here are some things to consider if you’re looking to throw or attend a party amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Shutterstock

How Many People Will Be At The Gathering?

If the answer is more than 10 people, you should think twice, Michael Richardson, MD, One Medical primary care provider, tells Bustle. “Safety will largely be influenced on the current trend in Covid-19 cases in your community,” Richardson adds. “If cases are on the rise, it may not be time to throw a party and instead follow local public health guidelines.” Even if confirmed cases are declining in your community, Richardson recommends asking with your doctor whether they think it’s safe to start expanding your social circle.

The CDC gathering guidelines also stress the increased risk associated with gathering in areas where the level of community transmission is high. “The safest parties to attend are ones in which you know and are already in contact with everyone planning to attend,” Richardson says. This is especially important should anyone test positive for COVID-19 afterward as it’ll make it easier to notify and trace who may have been exposed.

However, even if you’re well-acquainted with everyone in attendance, large gatherings like weddings are still being rescheduled per the recommendation of health experts. For now, a helpful party rule to abide by is “More than 10, think again.”

Where Is The Party Taking Place?

Richardson recommends avoiding parties held in enclosed, smaller spaces like bars, basements, and clubs. “The best gatherings are ones that are outdoors and allow people to spread out to reduce the risk of transmitting Covid-19,” Richardson says.

You can, of course, contract coronavirus outside though the risk is lower. This is in great part because you are better able to social distance thus reducing the risk of infection. However, all gatherings, regardless of where they are located, come with some risk that increases depending on how crowded the gathering is.

China News Service/China News Service/Getty Images

How Do I Keep Myself And Other Party-goers Safe?

Let’s say the gathering abides by the above guidelines: it’s fewer than 10 people, all of whom you’re well-acquainted with, and taking place outside in a space where it’s easy to social distance. You should still take some additional precautions if you want to decrease the risk of infection. Richardson says, first and foremost, to wear a mask in case you are unable to social distance. “Masks are vital in stopping the spread of Covid-19,” Richardson notes, “and if you are wearing a mask, you are helping protect the health of all your friends and family at the party."

You should also be wary of things like shared food platters or any areas many people will come into contact with. “Anything that will result in several people touching the same surface will significantly increase your chances of catching Covid-19 and infecting the entire party,” says Richardson. Have a BYOB party and consider have as many individually-packaged snacks as possible.

Also, for the love of sanitation, wash your hands.

Expert:

Michael Richardson, MD, One Medical primary care provider