Is Your Lube Causing Irritation? This Plant-Based Formula Might Be A Game-Changer For You

When it comes to personal lubricants, most people don’t spend too much time reading the labels. And understandably, when you need it, there’s usually not a lot of time to parse ingredients. But, since many common lubes are formulated with formaldehyde-releasing preservatives — and those preservatives have been found to be detrimental to the vaginal microbiome — it pays to pay attention to what’s in your lube.

That’s why wellness brand Bloomi set out to offer an array of plant-based formulas free of many common irritants, such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and artificial dyes and fragrances. The company is co-founded and led by Rebecca Alvarez Story, a sexologist with a Master’s in sexual wellness, and the products are specifically designed not to irritate skin and disrupt the vaginal ecosystem, or interfere with reproduction. Because it turns out that some lubes can also affect sperm function.

Beyond their thoughtful lubes, Bloomi also offers luxurious, sensual essentials like massage oils and chic-looking sex toys.

Bloomi is transparent about their formulas, avoiding an extensive “No” list of common suspected irritants and hormone disruptors in favor of a “Yes” list packed with nourishing botanicals — some are even thought to be aphrodisiacs — like apricot oil, ashwagandha, chamomile, and ginseng. As with any intimacy product, though, every body is different and it’s prudent to do a patch test before going “all the way.” If you have questions about ingredients that work for you, it’s a good idea to speak to your gyno as well.

Whether you’re partying in the back, doing business in the front, playing with a partner, solo, or with a treasure chest of toys, lube can immensely enhance the mix. You just need to have the right one for the task at hand (etc). That’s where Bloomi’s collection comes in — and the brand’s dedication to clean standards means you can feel good about these going on or in your body.

1. A Water-Based Lube That’s Condom- & Toy-Friendly

According to the brand, this water-based lube is ideal for vaginal sex, and is compatible with both latex condoms and sex toys. This one is made according to Bloomi’s strict clean standard with a formula created to be ultra gentle on skin. It’s slick and slippery, and — as an added bonus — is easy to clean up. One thing to keep in mind is that, due to the water base, reapplication may be needed for max efficiency.

According To One Reviewer: “My skin is very sensitive, including my intimate areas, so I have to be careful about which lubes I use. This water-based formula is gentle and effective! Very happy.” — Raquel

2. The Oil-Based Lube Perfect For “Backdoor” Adventures

Slightly thicker and longer-lasting than the water lube, Bloomi’s oil-based lube is formulated with hydrating plant-based ingredients like organic coconut oil and cacao seed butter, as well as shea butter. To use, melt between fingertips until smooth then go to town. An important note is that this formula is not compatible with latex condoms or silicone toys, though is ideal for glass and stainless steel — rawr!

According To One Reviewer: “I've never been able to use lubes in the past because they would irritate my skin horribly, but this has been a game changer! I used it with my partner and it made *** so pleasurable, pain free and moisturizing.” — Karla

3. The Best-Of-Both-Worlds Lube Set

Give yourself all the options by picking up Bloomi’s clean Lube Bundle that includes the Smooth water-based lube (ideal for all toys and condoms) as well as the Delight oil-based lube (perfect for skin-on-skin and anal). All made with clean, body-friendly formulas.

According To One Reviewer: “I’m obsessed with the oil one in the shower and my partner and I can’t get enough of the water one <3” — Aurora

4. A Stimulating Sensual Oil To Get You In The Mood

Packed with botanical oils of coconut, evening primrose, and passionflower seed, this stimulating sensual oil is designed to be slicked onto intimate areas a few minutes before your steamy activities to level things up a notch. It is not compatible with latex or silicone.

According To One Reviewer: “I've been married for a decade [and it was] harder for things to ‘get going.’ This [...] solved that problem. I'm not sure I've ever used a whole bottle of any similar product, let alone reordered within two months. Soooo worth it.” — Anonymous

5. A Massage Oil For Slow & Sensual Rubdowns

With sesame and grapeseed oils, as well as lavender oil for an aromatherapy boost, this sumptuous massage oil is perfect for relaxing from head to toe. Ideal for exploring that gorgeous bod with yourself or a partner, this oil is for external use only and is not compatible with latex — though is compatible with getting real up close and personal.

According To One Reviewer: “The smell is intriguing and the feel it leaves is not oily. [...] It absorbs into the skin well and allows for a quality massage without friction.” — Michael

6. A Dual-Sided Mini Vibe For Buzz Where You Want It

And because a little buzz tends to always make things better, this sweet mini vibrator is unobtrusive and easy to slip into the sensual mix. The rounded side feels nice just about anywhere, while the curved side is designed for targeted clitoral and anal stimulation.

According To One Reviewer: “I use it almost every time I’m intimate now either by myself or with my partner. It's so easy and comfortable to use. Perfect for a first time toy or to add to a collection.” — Anonymous

