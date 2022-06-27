In a perfect world, it would take zero effort to turn your home into an oasis of calm comfort. But if the idea of sprucing up your space is overwhelming, you’ll find relief knowing that it’s so much easier to keep your home nice if you have any of these genius things.

Maintaining your home can be as simple as using the versatile, reusable, and biodegradable Swedish dishcloths on this list to clean literally anything. Choose an ingenious coffee container that preserves the freshness of your beans or add affordable tech upgrades around the house like a clever wireless doorbell kit.

Whatever you’re seeking to clean, update, or enhance spaces in your home, this list of genius products will show you that it’s totally possible and completely within reach.

1 A Cult-Favorite Mattress Protector That’s Also Waterproof SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 229,000 reviews on Amazon, this mattress protector is your go-to choice for keeping that expensive mattress in great shape for years to come. It comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king and is made of soft and breathable cotton terry with a waterproof back coating. It fits snugly around the bed using elastic yet will not affect the comfort and feel of your mattress.

2 These Velvet Hangers That Free Up Space In Your Closet Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whip that closet into ship shape with these velvet hangers that free up a ton of space to fit more clothing in an organized fashion. Each pack comes with 50 slim profile hangers that can hold up to 10 pounds, making them perfect for storing heavy items like coats. The velvet texture and notched shoulders additionally help keep lighter-weight items like blouses or tanks from slipping to the floor.

3 Charcoal Water Filter Pods To Keep Your Keurig Brewing Delicious Coffee K&J Charcoal Water Filter Pods (12-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your normally delicious Keurig coffee hasn’t been tasting like its old self, you need these charcoal water filter pods stat. The process is exceptionally easy – simply soak the pod for 15 minutes, rinse it off, and insert it into the filter cartridge. These fit any Keurig machine, as well as a number of other single-cup brewers, and are perfect for those who deal with hard water. Your daily brew will be back to tasting delicious in no time.

4 These Reusable And Eco-Friendly Swedish Dishcloths Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon On top of being reusable and made of biodegradable cellulose, there isn’t much these totally genius Swedish dishcloths can’t do. They’re incredibly absorbent, being able to hold up to 20 times their weight in liquid, and can be used in all sorts of ways — from cleaning countertops and washing dishes to wiping down windows. Forget reaching for the paper towels: these can be reused up to 100 times and can even be washed in the washing machine.

5 A Wireless Doorbell Kit That Keeps You Tuned In To Front Door Action SadoTech Wireless Doorbells Amazon $32 See On Amazon Stay aware of what’s happening at the front door (i.e. missing that crucial Amazon delivery) by installing this wireless doorbell kit. It comes with one doorbell ringer as well as two plug-in chime receivers. Place the outdoor ringer up to 1000 feet away from the house, knowing it’s designed to withstand all kinds of extreme weather. Customize your receivers to play one of the 50 chimes available to make each delivery feel that much more fun.

6 A Set Of Glass Food Storage Containers That Come In Multiple Sizes FineDine Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24 Pieces) Amazon $38 See On Amazon These glass food storage containers will make your kitchen that much more organized and feel that much more functional. The set comes with 12 different-sized containers of various shapes from round to square to rectangular so you can store pretty much anything you can imagine. The borosilicate glass can withstand intense temperature fluctuations making these safe in the oven, freezer, microwave, and dishwasher.

7 This Splatter Screen To Keep Oven Tops Mess-Free BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $13 See On Amazon This splatter screen offers an easy way to keep your home looking nice and clean by containing any messes or grease stains from dirtying up your oven top. Choose from four different sizes (9.5, 11.5, 13, and 15-inches) and simply lay it on top of your pan while you’re frying away. Air will still flow but grease will be contained. Best of all, you can wash this screen in the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.

8 These Floor Mop Pads That Are Machine-Washable Turbo Mops Reusable Floor Mop Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instantly and easily spiff up your home using these ingenious reusable floor mop pads that can be tossed in the washing machine for quick cleaning. They’re made of a thick microfiber that’s able to trap dirt, pet hair, and any other kind of debris you can imagine. They can conveniently be used wet or dry and their reusability will save you loads of money.

9 A Food-Grade Mineral Oil That Keeps Butcher Blocks Looking Like New Thirteen Chefs Food Grade Mineral Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Taking care of those gorgeous (and expensive) butcher blocks will serve you well in years to come. Apply this food-grade mineral oil using a rag or by hand, let it sit for four hours, and you’ll have a totally rejuvenated butcher block ready for continued chopping action. Use the mineral oil every three months to prevent cracking or drying and, as a bonus, the oil can be used on knives and kitchen appliances as well.

10 These Bottle Brush Cleaners That Come In Five Sizes Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Pack (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If cleaning every nook and cranny is a thing of passion for you, you need this set of bottle brush cleaners that contain five different brushes to get into those hard-to-access spots. Each brush is made of nylon bristles that can be used on many different types of materials, from glass and silicone to stainless steel and plastic. Each set contains two extra-large brushes that are great for water bottles, a narrow brush that’s perfect for long-neck bottles, a small brush that can be used for baby bottles, and a straw brush cleaner.

11 A Bed Skirt To Make Any Bedroom Look Tidy & Elegant HC Collection Bed Skirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only does this bed skirt keep dust from accumulating underneath the bed, but its chic pleated corners add a touch of elegance as well. The skirt features a 14-inch drop and is made of soft microfiber that will resist both fading and wrinkling and can be easily cleaned in the washing machine. Choose from 12 solid color options that include white, lavender, and sage.

12 This Set Of Spatulas Designed For Every Need M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatula Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This set of spatulas includes four different shapes to provide you with the ability to whip up anything your heart desires. There’s one large spatula for frying and sautéing, one for easily accessing jars, a spoon-shaped spatula for scooping, and a small one perfect for spreading. Each is made from heat-resistant silicone that won’t scratch your pans, and you can choose from five vibrant colors (green, teal, orange, blue, and black).

13 A Universal Socket Tool That Adjusts To Any Fastener RAK Universal Socket Tool (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Feel fully self-reliant when you fix anything around the house using this incredible universal socket that comes in a compact and portable form. It has 54 individual steel spring pins that allow the socket to adjust to literally any fastener whether that be a bolt, hex nut, wing, or hook. There’s even a power drill adapter to transform the drill into a power socket driver to get even more done in less time.

14 This Magnetic Pickup Tool That Has A Telescoping Neck RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon This clever and versatile magnetic pickup tool proves that major home upgrades don’t have to cost a lot. On top of boasting both a magnetic head and base to help with hands-free work, it also features a telescoping neck that reaches up to 22 inches and allows you to see into deep and hard-to-reach areas. The neck can also bend 360 degrees to focus the bright LED flashlight wherever you need it.

15 An Indoor Insect Trap That Uses UV Light Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap Amazon $48 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than constantly fighting off fruit flies, gnats, or mosquitos while you’re trying to go about your daily business. Immediately feel freer in your own home with this indoor insect trap that uses UV light to attract bugs, a fan to catch them, and a glue board to trap them. The glue boards are easily replaceable, and the trap can even self-activate at night to clear the air before the next day begins.

16 This Hanging Closet Organizer For More Storage Flexibility Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Enhance the functionality of your closet by getting one of these five-shelf hanging closet organizers. The shelves can store all kinds of items like sweaters, hats, shoes, linens, or anything that needs to be folded rather than hung. It features six accessory pockets made of breathable mesh, perfect for smaller items, and it comes in four colors (white, grey, java, and black) to suit your closet style.

17 These Pants Hangers That Won’t Leave A Crease ZOBER Pants Hangers (40-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Store pants cleanly with these open-ended pants hangers that feature a rubber coating to both help keep pants in place and prevent unwanted creases. They’re made of durable chrome metal and feature a raised end to further keep clothing from falling. Each hanger can hold up to 10 pounds, making these great for securing heavier items like towels, linens, or weighty accessories.

18 An Underbed Storage Organizer Specifically Designed For Shoes Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (Pack of 2) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tidy up your bedroom storage by utilizing that oft-neglected space under the bed. These stylish under-bed shoe storage organizers come in a pack of two and are designed to fit up to 12 pairs of shoes each. They are available in a chic beige or black and are made with a breathable fabric, secure zippers, and a transparent plastic top that allows you to quickly see exactly what you have on hand.

19 This Handheld Infrared Thermometer That Uses A Laser To Read Surface Temperatures KIZEN Infrared Thermometer Gun Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rather than risk burning fingers trying to get a reading on oil temperatures, make cooking that fried chicken easy and safe by using this clever handheld infrared thermometer. It uses a laser to read surface temperatures from at least 14 inches away and can be utilized in all sorts of clever ways, from checking the oven for hot spots to testing the functionality of your fridge. It provides readings that range anywhere between -58 degrees and 1112 degrees Fahrenheit.

20 A Coffee Container That Keeps Your Brew Fresh Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Coffee Grounds and Beans Container Amazon $48 See On Amazon Enrich every morning with the freshest coffee possible by storing your beans or grounds in this innovative coffee container that has an airtight seal and includes a CO2 release valve to keep the flavor at its best. It’s constructed of layered stainless steel that has a strong steel clasp to lock out oxygen. There’s even a freshness tracker on top that allows you to set the month and day to make sure you’re enjoying your beans at their finest.

21 This Tree Coat Rack To Add Style And Function To Your Entryway Zober Store Wooden Tree Coat Rack Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon This cute tree coat rack will instantly add a nice dose of decor while corralling the usual chaos of your entryway into an organized look. It assembles in seconds and is made of durable lacquered pinewood that comes in four finishes: black, cherry, natural, or white. It has six hooks to hang anything from coats to purses, yet its slim profile means it won’t take up too much precious space.

22 A Shower Door Seal To Keep Bathroom Floors Clean And Dry Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Improve the feel of your bathroom by simply keeping floors dry. This universal-fit shower door seal installs easily onto the bottom of a frameless glass door to keep water inside the shower. Two types of vinyl are used to achieve this: a hard PVC to fit securely to the glass and a soft PVC to maintain a moisture barrier. If needed, trim it to your required dimensions for a custom fit.

23 This Dishwasher Magnet To Indicate A Dirty Or Clean Load Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you can’t stand to hear the words “are these clean or dirty?” one more time, then you need this double-sided dishwasher magnet. Stick it to your stainless steel dishwasher (or to the included magnetic metal piece if your dishwasher isn’t metal) and flip it to say “clean” or “dirty” depending on the state of your dishes. It comes in a large size and stylish font so as to not take away from your kitchen decor, but best of all, you’ll never have to fear the dreaded and unnecessary double wash again.

24 A Pet Hair Brush With Retractable Bristles Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’ve got a pet at home you know how difficult it can be to clean up after them as they roam from room to room shedding. Make it easy by picking up this slicker brush that features a very cool self-cleaning function. At the touch of a button, fine wire bristles descend for grooming all the way to the undercoat and, when you’re finished, they retract into the brush, making the disposing of pet hair that much easier – a solution to make both pets and humans happy.

25 This Tough Grill Brush For Scratch-Free Barbecue Cleaning HOT TARGET Super Sturdy Grill Brush and Scraper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep that barbecue in tip-top shape throughout the season with this grill brush that cleans grates thoroughly but won’t scratch. It has a sturdy stainless steel head for robust cleaning and includes a built-in scraper for especially difficult areas. This brush can be used on all types of grills from charcoal to ceramic.

26 A Pack Of Versatile Microfiber Sponges That Scrub Surfaces Greenco Microfiber Sponge Scrub Sponges (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Clean almost anything around the house with these versatile microfiber sponges that have one side for scrubbing and one for wiping away dirt and grime. They’re made with a high-density inner sponge that absorbs moisture well and can simply be rinsed to be reused for more cleaning. Use these to wash dishes, wipe down sinks, or clean neglected areas around the house, and, because of their large size, they can even be used to wash your car.

27 These Magic Cleaning Sponges That Make Stains Disappear YeahWhee Magic Cleaning Sponge Eraser Sheets (50-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon You don’t need abrasive chemicals to get rid of annoying and difficult stains around the house — all you’ll need are these incredible magic cleaning sponges. They’re made of a fine melamine foam that, when soaked in water, makes stains simply vanish. They work great on a variety of kitchen, bathroom, and floor stains and can even erase permanent markers. Rinse and reuse each sponge anywhere from three to five times.

28 A Pack Of Brush Scrubbers That Attach To Your Drill Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For maximum cleaning efficiency around the house attach one of these drill brush power scrubbers to your power tool for serious cleaning speed. Each set comes with three different shaped brushes to tackle a variety of jobs as well as a tool that extends to access those especially hard-to-reach areas. The bristles are made of medium stiff nylon and work efficiently on the tile and porcelain of your bathroom.

29 This Battery Organizer That Comes With Its Own Tester The Battery Organizer and Tester with Cover Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll never again reach into the junk drawer searching for batteries, not knowing if they’re old or new. This battery organizer holds up to 93 batteries of varying sizes, includes a transparent cover to keep them clean, and it even comes with a battery tester to immediately know how much juice you’re working with. Store it in your drawer or mount it to your garage wall for convenient battery storage.

30 A Bamboo Bath Mat That Resists Mold And Mildew Signature Living Bamboo Bathroom Shower Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you regularly deal with mold and mildew in the bathroom, you will rejoice at the sight of this bamboo bath mat. It features three protective coats and a raised, slatted design that helps keep air flowing and mold at bay. It has a non-slip surface to prevent accidents and includes grips underneath to keep the mat securely in place.

31 This Gap Cleaning Tool Made Especially For Tight Grooves Trycooling Cleaning Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Cleaning those narrow areas in your home that your hand can barely access requires a special tool for the job. This gap cleaning tool is designed to fit into extremely slim spots that you would otherwise struggle to clean — like window or sliding door tracks. This double-sided tool features a brush on one side and a scraper on the other to remove tough debris from small spaces.

32 A Cleaning Gel That Morphs To Any Shape ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon This cleaning gel brilliantly polishes all those impossible-to-clean areas thanks to its unique soft and flexible texture that can mold itself around any shape. Press it gently into your keyboard, printer vents, or car cup holders to remove deeply rooted dust and dirt. When the gel becomes sticky or turns dark, it’s time to replace it. Until then, there’s not one nook or cranny that won’t be dust-free.

33 This Shoe Organizer That Reduces Clutter MISSLO Over The Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Create tons more room in your closet by using this over-the-door shoe organizer that’s made with breathable mesh pockets to keep shoes feeling fresh. It can fit 12 pairs of shoes and shoe sizes up to a men’s size 13. Store any kind of shoe from flip flops to heels to boots, and additionally, you can use the pockets to stash items such as accessories or toiletries.

34 A Tub Drain Protector That Traps Hair To Prevent Clogged Drains TubShroom Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon This ingenious tub drain protector neatly traps hair and other debris, keeping it from getting through and clogging your pipes. Insert it into any standard tub drain and it catches hair effortlessly. Unlike protectors that fit around drains, this one nestles perfectly into your drain and won’t float back up into the water. It boasts more than 106,000 reviews.

35 This Shower Caddy Shelf That Can Hold Up To 22 Pounds MOFOROCO Shower Caddy Basket Shelf (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Spruce up your bathroom with some well-placed storage using this shower caddy that can hold up to 22 pounds of weight. There’s no need to drill holes as this caddy, which comes in a pack of three, uses an incredibly strong adhesive that can withstand the added weight of shampoos, conditioners, body wash — all of your shower necessities. The basket is made of rust-proof stainless steel in a black finish that will resist corrosion.

36 A Drain Snake That Instantly Unclogs Without Using Chemicals Vastar Drain Snake (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Say goodbye to harsh chemical clog removers that can potentially ruin your plumbing. When water stops flowing, grab this drain snake for a completely genius way of removing clogs. Simply insert it, twist, and pull, and you’ll remove the debris causing all your problems. It uses a flexible barbed wand to grab anything on its way up and does a great job of getting into the P-trap where most clogs start. Plus, it’s a much better solution for the environment.

37 These Drawer Dividers That Turn Chaos Into Calm Organization Uncluttered Designs Drawer Dividers (Set of 5) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instantly transform your chaotic drawer into a space that Marie Kondo would be proud of with these drawer dividers. Each set comes with five dividers that you can use to create neat compartments for underwear, socks, jewelry, or craft storage, to name just a few possibilities. The dividers are made of sturdy plastic so they’ll keep their shape. Choose from black or white.

38 A Fabric Shaver To Tidy Up Upholstery Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep that upholstery (and your sweaters) looking as sharp as ever with this fabric shaver that can be conveniently recharged via USB. The shaver effectively removes lint, fuzz, and any unsightly pilling using three self-sharpening blades. A lint collector allows you to easily remove accumulated fuzz and there’s even a garment brush included on the back for that extra finesse.

39 This LED Head Lamp To Help You See In Dark Spaces GearLight LED Head Lamp (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Using this LED headlamp while working in dark, cramped places like your attic and basement will make your life so much easier. It’s battery-powered and generates a powerfully bright light on three different levels. It has an adjustable strap for comfort and can tilt 45 degrees so you can focus that beam exactly where you need it to get the job done.