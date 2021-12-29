Astrology
It’s the perfect time to think outside the box.
Out with the old, in with the fresh ideas. The new moon arrives on Jan. 2 and will march into no-nonsense Capricorn, breathing life into our new goals and encouraging us to create a game plan for the year. Ready for the changes? Follow these do's and dont's.
Thanks to Capricorn’s ruling planet, steady Saturn, this zodiac sign is responsible and dedicated — making this new moon the perfect time to review your obligations and make lifestyle adjustments. Invest in a planner and get to ironing out those priorities.