Your January Tarot Reading

January is here! Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” To kick off 2025, remember that the best resolutions come from love.

This tarot spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your January 2025 Tarot Reading

Your Energy: The Star

The Star is a sweet card of hope, faith, and big dreams. What a way to start the new year!

When you look toward the future, embrace your starry-eyed side. You can’t hate yourself into a better life, so make changes from a place of love. Set positive, affirming goals.

Your Situation: Three of Swords

The Three of Swords reminds us that our most beautiful dreams are born of struggle. If you are finding it challenging to have the bright eyes of The Star, it’s only because you are dealing with true pain. Listen to it; your body knows what it needs to heal. In time, you will feel better.

Your Obstacle: Judgment

Judgment is a familiar obstacle for most of us. It’s completely normal to fear what others think, or doubt what you absolutely do know to be true. It’s also hard to believe in yourself enough to confidently step onto a new path. But that is what you need most right now: to trust your ability to learn and discern. Rise up!

Your Action: Two of Swords

The Two of Swords is saying you don’t have to rush into any big decisions this month. This is the dreaming stage — just wait a beat, rest, and reset.

Focus on the lessons of the first two cards, The Star and the Three of Swords, by tending to your immediate needs and making exciting plans for the future.

Your Lesson: King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles teaches you to thrive, especially in the areas of health, wealth, home, and work. You are learning how to be your most abundant self without sacrificing your well-being. That balance is a little different for everyone, but the King of Pentacles signals that you’ll be able to find your own answers.

This card means it’s time to put what you’ve learned into practice. Ready to manifest?

How To Use January 2025’s Tarot Lessons

Whether or not you’re into setting New Year’s resolutions, a great way to connect with the Star is to turn your hopes for the future into concrete goals. Embrace baby steps. As activist and author adrienne maree brown writes, “What is easy is sustainable. Birds coast when they can.” Don’t make it harder than it has to be.

One of the most common resolutions is to lose weight, but for some people, aiming to see a certain number on the scale can feel rigid, as if your holistic well-being is falling out of focus. A Star-like reframing would focus on the habits you want to cultivate out of joy. So instead, you might commit to spending 20 minutes moving your body every day, or learning how to cook yummy meals with more protein and leafy greens. Focus on how you are enriching your life, rather than what you are negating.

But I encourage you to be more imaginative with your goals anyway. What are your deepest, most marvelous dreams? What do you really want to do with your life, and how do you do it? Say your desire out loud. What parts of the path to accomplishing it would you enjoy the most? Let that guide your list of achievable steps. Be like a bird; fly high, but coast.

Here are some questions for you to journal about. You can draw additional tarot or oracle cards if you like, or use any other divination or self-reflection methods you find helpful.

What is my most beautiful dream for the future? What pains me the most right now, and how can I tend to myself? If I didn’t care what others thought of me, how would I live my life differently? What helps bring me clarity when I’m confused? How can I best pace myself on my path to success?