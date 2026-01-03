January rings in the new year as clear as a bell. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” This time around, you need to get real with yourself, and get out of your own way.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your January Tarot Reading

Your Energy: Eight of Swords

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to blast past your self-perceived limitations. Whether your parents, society, or your mean third grade teacher told you that you can’t do something, this is the month you prove them wrong. Show yourself what you can really do.

Your Situation: Six of Swords

You’ve come this far already. A new journey lies ahead. Consider what you’ve left behind, and make sure it truly stays in the past. Reflect on what’s next: Where do you want to go, and how will you get there?

This is a good month for any literal travel, big or small. Use the experience to meditate on the metaphorical life journey you’re embarking on in 2026.

Your Obstacle: Four of Cups

Are you stuck in freeze mode? Or do you desperately need to sit back and receive? It’s likely a mixed bag. Reflect on the root of the problem, then do something about it. If there’s an issue beyond your control, be patient and let time work its magic.

Your Action: Three of Wands

Sometimes, collaboration is your best resource. You don’t need to travel life’s next chapter alone. Whether you’re zhuzhing up your career or hobbies, do it with people you enjoy.

Your Lesson: Nine of Cups

Hopes and dreams are best paired with action. Challenge yourself to dream wildly without editing yourself down. Whether you love your life or you’re ready to burn it all down, you will only benefit from becoming better acquainted with your desires. Allow yourself to get excited, then do something good with that energy.

How To Use January’s Tarot Lessons

You’re invited to see yourself with honesty and compassion. Assess where you’re struggling, resisting growth, or holding yourself back — then decide to charge forward. Life is short, and it’s not guaranteed; if you’re pursuing something that makes you happy, chances are it makes the world a little bit better too.

Journaling Prompts

Do your best to write without pausing, planning, or editing yourself.

What is the fear that keeps you stuck? Now pep-talk yourself through it like you’re gassing up your best friend. What do you hope to accomplish in 2026 that will truly feed your soul? Where do you need to take action? Where do you need to sit back and let the universe come to you? Make a plan for growth over the next three months. Name three people you want to connect with for support, and why. What is your most beautiful dream for your community and the world in 2026?