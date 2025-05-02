Jazmine Sullivan And Ravyn Lenae Talk Originality, Inspiration, And Creativity

Taking the road less traveled by, eschewing the formula, setting trends just by being yourself: each of these is a cornerstone of living life as an original.

Recently, W Magazine brought together two modern classics — R&B recording artists Jazmine Sullivan and Ravyn Lenae — for a conversation about originality. On an overcast morning in March, these two visionary ladies talked about creativity, perseverance, and the impact of trusting your own voice. Their inspiration? The all-new 2025 Lincoln Navigator® SUV.

Holly Parker

Dressed in an effortlessly classic bespoke suit, Sullivan posed alongside the all-new 2025 Lincoln Navigator® SUV while on set. The Philadelphia native has been in the industry for 22 years, during which she’s released 15 singles and four studio albums, including the Grammy-winning Heaux Tales. In addition to her melodic voice, she’s become known for her insouciant and confessional storytelling. Now 37, she’s scaled career mountains of every size and learned not to sweat the small stuff. Like that time she missed her first big meeting with her original record label CEO, only to return years later seasoned, prepared, and ready to impress. Even in the face of her biggest life challenges — like losing her mom, whom she credits as a “guiding light” — Sullivan has learned to be her own voice of encouragement. “It’s very easy to copy and do what you think everyone loves,” she says. “But I think originality means being brave. You have to be very brave to stand in your own skin.”

Lenae gave kudos to Jazmine as an early inspiration, crediting her as “one of the vocal bibles, for sure.” She struck an ethereal yet powerful silhouette in a goldenrod blouse and structured trousers, posing against the all-new 2025 Lincoln Navigator® SUV.

Holly Parker

This year happens to be a milestone for the 26 year old, who performed at Coachella for the first time ever. Just like Sullivan, the Chicago native kicked off her career in high school, recording her first EP Moon Shoes and releasing it online. Along the way, she’s developed a stand-out signature style blending classic genre tropes with modern production flourishes. This up-and-comer is always thinking about her legacy, but she’s developed the wisdom that inspiration arrives on its own time. “I try to encourage myself to have human moments outside of the studio to gain perspective,” she says. “To take my mind off of writing, and relieve some of the pressure. Let’s not force it. It’ll come.”

Over the course of the day, the songstresses had the chance to test out everything the all-new 2025 Lincoln Navigator® SUV has to offer.

Holly Parker

Inside, they grooved along to playlists from the Revel® Ultima 3D Audio System,* which boasts 28 speakers of immersive sound.

Holly Parker

See Sullivan and Lenae in conversation on Wmagazine.com

