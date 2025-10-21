In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? What do they wear for the famous tunnel walk? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd talks about her ultra-precise nap schedule and why she actually appreciates nervous jitters.

Few WNBA players make it to the Finals. Even fewer compete for the championship three times. Then there’s Jewell Loyd — the only players in league history who has gone 10-0 on basketball’s biggest stage.

On Oct. 10, she helped the Las Vegas Aces clinch the title during Game 4 against the Phoenix Mercury. She says the achievement was extra sweet because it was her first with the Las Vegas team after a decade with the Seattle Storm.

“Embracing the Aces, learning so much, winning this year, the iconic season that A’ja [Wilson] had — it just means a lot more,” she says. “It was bigger than just basketball.”

For Loyd, this season wasn’t only about her athletic performance. “I think I showed my resilience, my compassion, who I really am. It’s not often that your reputation matches your character, and I did both exceptionally well,” she says.

The guard turned 32 on Oct. 5, the same night her team won Game 2. “I went out to a steakhouse with my family and celebrated a bit, but I mean, getting a championship is probably the best gift I’ve ever gotten,” she says. “I’m going to cherish that one for sure.”

Below, Loyd shares how she gears up to battle it out on the court.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Do you have any game day traditions?

I have Mott’s apple juice before every game. My dad used to give it to me when I was little, and I kept it going.

How do you get ready on game day?

I normally wake up around 6:30 or 7. Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, and during the playoff series, I was doing steak and eggs. I’ll have my tea, watch ESPN, and head out to shootaround. We watch film [of past games in order to prep] for about 20 or 30 minutes, going through our scripts, and getting our bodies and minds moving a little bit — nothing too crazy.

Then I come back home. I try to eat the same thing every time, a salad with either salmon or soup, and apple juice. I’ll nap for 26 to 30 minutes.

Exactly?

Anything more than that, I feel groggy. It’s not for me. Anything less, it doesn’t do enough. After I wake up, I do the boots — compression sleeves on your legs — which is nice.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

What do you listen to while getting ready?

Bieber. That’s always in the playlist. Throughout the playoffs, I was listening to everything, honestly: High School Musical, Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne. But once Justin Bieber’s playing, it’s game time for me.

How do you spend the last few minutes before a game?

There’s a small window before we meet with Becky [Hammon, the Aces’ coach,] where we go to chapel. That’s my reset to ground myself, get in tune with everything. Once I get back to the locker room, I work on my circle breathing. I relax a little bit and envision myself making shots, getting stops on defense, high-fiving.

Do you get nervous?

This season, I definitely got nervous in the playoffs, and I feel like that’s good. You still want to have those butterflies like when you were a little kid. I don’t want to be too serious. But once the ball gets going, the nerves go away.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

How do you work with your stylist?

I don’t like to actually shop in stores, so I have ideas, and Mel [Melina Mansing] does a great job of doing all the hard work for me. I always want pieces that I can wear again and again, things that last.

What was your favorite tunnel outfit?

There were two. In the playoffs, I wore black pants, a white shirt, and a tie. I never wore a tie before, so that was cool.

The last one was my Kobe puffer jacket. I got that as a birthday gift from Jackie Young. Luckily, I wore it for Game 4. It didn’t go to waste.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.