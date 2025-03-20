Although gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey have competed against each other countless times, they’re friends. Really.

“I know that’s probably crazy to think, but at the end of the day, we all have the same dream of becoming the best athletes we can be,” says Chiles, 23, a two-time Olympian and World Champion who competes for the UCLA Bruins. “She’s amazing. I’m just honored and proud to say we have this friendship.”

They went to bat for each other during the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the days leading up to the qualification round, Carey, 24, wasn’t feeling well. While she spent a few days isolated in a hotel room, Chiles supported her from afar with encouraging texts. “Knowing that she was in it with me made it so much easier,” says Carey, a two-time Olympian and World Champion who competes for the Oregon State Beavers.

Ultimately, Carey bounced back, earning a bronze medal on vault, and together, she and Chiles helped Team USA bring home the gold. Chiles was briefly awarded a bronze on floor exercise six days later. In a controversial judging decision, however, her score was then bumped down to fourth place, and she was stripped of the medal.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Carey came to her defense on Instagram, writing, “Don’t punish the athlete for someone else’s mistake. With you all the way, Jo. You are forever an Olympic champion that has so much to be proud of.”

In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, the pair teamed up with Barbie to celebrate the power of female connection. Each athlete now has a doll made in their likeness.

“Female friendships, such as ours, can be so important in cultivating a girl’s growth and success in all areas of her life,” Carey tells Bustle. (Indeed, these bonds are a key factor in women’s chances of advancing in their careers, according to a 2019 study by Northwestern University and the University of Notre Dame.)

They would know. Combined, they have five Olympic medals, 10 World Championship medals, and 19 collegiate perfect 10s. Below, the two gymnasts open up about how they balance friendship with competition.

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

When did you first meet?

Carey: We became friends back in 2017 when I attended my first national team training camp. I was a new face and just getting to know everyone, but Jordan helped me acclimate to the world of elite gymnastics.

What is your friendship like?

Chiles: I remember at Championships, I was like, ‘OK, guys, I don’t know about anybody else, but there are a few people who have been in college and want to bring the fun into elite gymnastics. Who’s with me?” Jade was one of the people that was excited about that. We understand that we’re entertainment, and we want to make sure the crowd gets to enjoy it as much as we’re enjoying doing our flips.

Carey: Jordan is able to be a serious, fierce competitor while also lifting everyone else up. Even in the hardest moments, she cheers us all on and reminds us to have fun.

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

How do you balance being friends and competitors?

Chiles: I am a very, very competitive person, but don't see my friends as competitors. And yes, of course, you want to beat everybody, but it’s a game. We’re the players and have to play our role. It’s really cool that you get to do it with your friends, and it’s actually fun for me to see the rankings and scorings. I really enjoy that.

Carey: Even though we’re on different college teams, it still feels like we’re on the same team. We always want the best for each other.

Jordan, what did Jade’s support during your medal controversy mean to you?

Chiles: It was amazing. I’m just very honored that she was right by my side and continued to fight the way that I was fighting. I really appreciate that she stood by me, and I would have done the exact same thing [for her].

Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.