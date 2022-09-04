Shopping
Just Because You're Cheap Doesn't Mean Your Home Can't Look Expensive — These Clever Things Are Proof
Updating your home doesn’t necessarily need to cost a fortune as the clever things on this list prove. Something as cheap and simple as switching out cabinet hardware will make such a difference, and they’ll instantly transform your kitchen for under $30. Or how about a fancy-looking pull-down sprayer faucet that’s basically like bling for your kitchen sink, but with a ton of function? Instant update that elevates the entire space without spending a ton.
Our list also includes lots of wireless upgrades — like smart outlets that will turn any regular outlet into a voice-controlled one or these wireless motion sensor lights you can stick in your closet or on your staircase. Seriously, just because you’re cheap doesn’t mean your home can’t look expensive and luxe. Just keep scrolling — you’ll see.