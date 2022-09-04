Just Because You're Cheap Doesn't Mean Your Home Can't Look Expensive — These Clever Things Are Proof

Updating your home doesn’t necessarily need to cost a fortune as the clever things on this list prove. Something as cheap and simple as switching out cabinet hardware will make such a difference, and they’ll instantly transform your kitchen for under $30. Or how about a fancy-looking pull-down sprayer faucet that’s basically like bling for your kitchen sink, but with a ton of function? Instant update that elevates the entire space without spending a ton.

Our list also includes lots of wireless upgrades — like smart outlets that will turn any regular outlet into a voice-controlled one or these wireless motion sensor lights you can stick in your closet or on your staircase. Seriously, just because you’re cheap doesn’t mean your home can’t look expensive and luxe. Just keep scrolling — you’ll see.

1 These LED Under Cabinet Lights For Accent Lighting Without The Cost Brilliant Evolution Under Cabinet Lights (6 Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon The right lighting can do wonders to make your home feel that much more sophisticated, so you can’t go wrong with these under-cabinet lights that come in a pack of six for only $35 and add tasteful accent lighting around the house. They’re battery-operated, use either self-adhesive or screws to stick onto most surfaces, and stay well hidden due to their slim profile. Tap them to turn them on or off or use the remote control to set timers and control brightness settings.

2 A Storage Ottoman Made Of Faux Tufted Leather Greenco Faux Leather Storage Ottoman Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add some classy seating and storage to boot with this storage ottoman made with chic-looking tufted faux leather in black that costs a mere $24. It’s easy to set up and conveniently folds down flat when not in use. Store tons of living room clutter inside, like extra blankets, books, or toys, and because the faux leather is waterproof, it makes for a stress-free surface to place your drinks tray come happy hour.

3 This Shoe Bench That Will Keep Your Entryway Looking Totally Put Together Homemaid Living Bamboo Shoe Rack Amazon $51 See On Amazon When there’s a tidy place for everything, somehow a home looks just that much more refined. This shoe bench with its three tiers of storage will immediately tidy up that entryway so that, from the get-go, your place looks fab. Each tier can hold up to four pairs of shoes and its durable bamboo construction allows you to sit and remove your sneakers as it can withstand up to 300 pounds. It assembles easily and is available in a natural, black, and brown finish.

4 A Tile Backsplash For A Serious Home Reno Under $30 Art3s Peel & Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $29 See On Amazon As you’ll see with this peel-and-stick tile backsplash, there’s no need for costly and endless home renovations that suck all the joy away. This incredibly real-looking vinyl tile only requires you to trim it to your dimensions, peel away the adhesive, and stick it to your surface. Say goodbye to grout or special home reno tools because this provides an easy way to achieve a whole new look and only spend $30 in the process. The tiles come in seven color options such as white, blue, or teal to suit your style.

5 This Marble Paper That Can Make Surfaces Look Fancy For Almost No Money d-c-fix Self-Adhesive Marble Amazon $11 See On Amazon Can that tired-looking desk in the corner or bedside table use some love? This marble paper will transform the surfaces of those worn pieces for only $11. It uses self-adhesive to stay in place and can be used in a variety of ways — from decorating furniture to jazzing up cupboards or walls. Trim the water-resistant paper to your custom dimensions and remove it without damage or annoying residue.

6 A Charcuterie Board That Includes A Set Of Cheese Knives Sky Solutions Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $42 See On Amazon Cause your friends to “ooh” and “ahh” when you display your appetizer delights on this clever and elegant charcuterie board. It’s made of beautifully finished bamboo with trays lining each side, and it’s perfect for nuts, fruit, crackers, or crudite. But, best of all, there’s a convenient hidden drawer that contains four stainless steel cheese knives, each with a different shape and purpose to help you make the most out of your spread.

7 This Affordable Closet Organizer That Will Make Clothing Storage Look Chic Zober Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This hanging closet organizer with its black fabric and stylish white trim will elevate your closet’s look with a mere $13 investment. It has five ample shelves to store anything from sweaters to purses and six small mesh pockets are included on either side for accessories. Sturdy metal hooks keep it securely on the closet rod and it comes in four colors to match your closet’s aesthetic.

8 A Kitchen Tool Organizer In Elegant Brushed Stainless Steel FineDine Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make your kitchen countertop look that much more put together with this stainless steel kitchen tool organizer that offers tons of functionality for only $16. Its sleek look is matched by its great functionality as it comes with a removable divider that offers three compartments for your tools. It even has the ability to rotate 360 degrees while a foam base keeps it safely steady.

9 An Ultra-Soft Down Alternative Comforter That Looks Elegant But Is Totally Affordable Italian Luxury Comforter Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give your bedroom a luxurious upgrade with this ultra-soft synthetic goose feather comforter that’s made from high-quality microfiber and is machine washable for convenience. This down alternative comforter is suitable for all seasons and will keep you warm and cozy in the winter, yet nice and cool through the hot summer months. It’ll also instantly elevate your bed thanks to its elegant box stitch design and luxe plushness.

10 A Patterned Area Rug That’s A Fraction Of The Cost Of Designer Styles But Looks Just As Good Signature Loom Area Rug Amazon $68 See On Amazon Anchor your furniture, add a layer of coziness, and bring in some pattern using this soft, medium-pile area rug. It’s durable, stain-resistant, and doesn’t shed so you don’t need to worry about any high maintenance. It’s also neutral enough to work well in a living room, bedroom, or dining room. Reviewers use the words luxurious, soft, and plush to describe it, and say it’s incredible value for the price.

11 This Chalk Paint For An Easy DIY Furniture Makeover Country Chic All-In-One Paint Amazon $27 See On Amazon This all-in-one chalk paint is the perfect way to give an old dresser an instant makeover. Unlike other paint that requires you to sand down a piece of furniture first, the only prep you need to do here is a quick clean. It already has a primer and top coat built into the paint, which speeds up the process for you and ensures flawless coverage. It dries to a chalky, matte finish within 30 minutes and can be distressed once dry if you’re going for the shabby-chic vibe.

12 These Handpoured Pillar Candles That Are Smokeless And Don’t Drip Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Enjoy the cozy ambiance of candlelight with this three-piece pillar candle set that’s elegant, fragrance-free, and smokeless. The candles have a 40-hour burn time and are made with lead-free cotton wicks that help them not to drip. Their sleek design makes the candles super versatile — they’ll look just as good used with simple candle holders in your living room as they will in a festive holiday wreath on your dining table.

13 These Matte Black Cabinet Pulls To Completely Transform Your Kitchen For Under $30 Ravinte Cabinet Handles (30 Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon New cabinet hardware such as these matte black pulls is one of the cheapest and fastest ways to give your kitchen a major upgrade. Get rid of outdated knobs and pulls and replace them with a set of elegant pulls that are timeless and elegant and will work with a variety of different design styles. They come highly recommended with an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 25,000 shoppers, making them an Amazon must-have.

14 A Pull-Down Sprayer Faucet That’s As Practical As It Is Beautiful HGN Pull Down Sprayer Faucet Amazon $56 See On Amazon Add style and function to your kitchen with this pull-down sprayer faucet that’s basically like shiny bling for your sink. It has a single handle and 360-degree rotation, and the pull-down feature allows for further reach. It has both a stream and a spray mode and comes in this brushed nickel finish as well as chrome, matte black, brushed gold, and a black and nickel combination. Get it now and you won’t believe the difference this under-$50 upgrade will make.

15 This Stylish Wall Sconce That Looks Like A High-End Designer Store Find iYoee Copper Wall Sconce Amazon $40 See On Amazon Good lighting can get seriously expensive, which is why this copper wall sconce is an incredible find for just $40. It has weave threading for a retro feel and a matte frosted finish that gives it such an elevated, expensive look. The sconce features a copper rotary switch that’s a nice vintage touch, and it would look especially great next to a bed, above a kitchen sink window, or in an entryway.

16 An Essential Oil Diffuser To Fill Your Home With A Lovely Fragrance Aromacare Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fill your home with a beautiful scent (and get rid of that lingering odor from last night’s takeout) using this chic-looking essential oil diffuser. It has three mist and seven light color settings and is quiet enough to run while you’re sleeping. Depending on the mist level you choose, the diffuser will work for up to 12 hours and then shut off on its own thanks to the waterless auto-off button. It’s available in a white or wood grain design and can also be purchased with a set of essential oils.

17 A Two-Tier Shelf To Add Storage And A Decorative Touch To An Empty Corner Greenco Corner Shelves Amazon $14 See On Amazon Utilize an otherwise empty corner with this two-tier shelf that adds compact storage and a spot to display your favorite decorative accents. Reviewers say it’s sturdy and easy to assemble, and for just $14, it has so many uses and can be hung in pretty much any room. The shelf is available in a natural, gray, and espresso finish.

18 These Smart Plugs That’ll Turn A Regular Outlet Into A Smart Outlet Kasa Smart Plugs (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Install these smart plugs around your home and turn any regular outlet into one you can control with voice commands. It allows you to turn any electronics on and off remotely using the Kasa app and to schedule timers or countdowns for things like lights and fans. The plugs come with a remote control if you don’t want to use voice commands, and they provide an easy and inexpensive way to completely update your home.

19 A Sleek Black Metal Stand To Display Your Favorite Plant Amazon Basics Plant Stand Amazon $33 See On Amazon Display your favorite plant on this sleek black metal stand that’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The coated metal is strong enough to resist corrosion and warping, and the bottom shelf provides space for a second plant or a small decorative accent. It has garnered thousands of positive reviews, with many raving about how it’s lightweight and easy to put together, and is great quality for the affordable price.

20 This Cordless Window Shade That’ll Dress Up Your Windows (And Give You Privacy) Arlo Blinds Cordless Window Shade Amazon $36 See On Amazon Custom window treatments can cost an absolute fortune, which is why this cordless window shade is an absolute steal. Not only will it provide privacy and shade, but it’ll also dress up your window and give that finishing touch that every room needs. The cordless lift makes it easy to pull up and down and the included hardware provides the option of installing the shade either inside or outside the window frame, depending on the look you prefer.

21 A Wireless Doorbell With More Than 50 Custom Chimes SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $23 See On Amazon Replace your old school doorbell with this wireless doorbell and receiver set that has adjustable volume and color settings as well as more than 50 custom chimes to choose from. To use it, simply attach the doorbell next to your door either using the provided all-weather adhesive or screws and plug in the receiver. It comes with a battery that lasts for up to three years, so you’re all set for a good while.

22 These Wireless Motion Sensor Lights That’ll Make You Feel Like You Live In A Fancy Penthouse Brilliant Evolution Motion Sensor Lights (6 Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Place these wireless motion sensor lights on your staircase, in your closet, or garage, and feel like you’re living in an upscale penthouse with a path that illuminates whenever you walk in. The lights can detect movement from up to 10 feet away, and because they’re battery-operated, they don’t require any electrical wiring — win-win. They last up to four times as long as other motion sensor lights, which is about 100 hours and are moisture-resistant, which means they can be used in a basement, garage, or bathroom.

23 An Acacia Wooden Planter For A Charming Outdoor Accessory Thirteen Chefs Wooden Planter Amazon $25 See On Amazon Use this 100% acacia wood planter box to hold your favorite plants and add a charming decorative touch to your deck or patio. Outdoor items such as this can get seriously expensive, but this $25 has it all —the right price, size, and look. Shoppers say it’s so much better than the cheap looking plastic planters and that they love the unique wood grain coloring on each acacia box.

24 This Flannel Fleece Blanket That Feels So Soft & Luxurious Bare Home Fleece Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon For ultimate comfort, get this ultra-soft fleece blanket you won’t believe is only $35. What makes it so soft and plush is the fact that it has a two-sided pile, which also makes it thicker and warmer. You will love the velvety feel and at this price, get one for your bed, the guest bed, and the sofa. It’s available in four sizes and 20 colors.

25 These TV Backlight Strips For Ambient Lighting & A Better Viewing Experience Power Practical TV Backlights Amazon $8 See On Amazon Take movie nights to the next level by attaching these backlight strips to your TV. You can adjust the brightness level of the lights and the strips can be cut down to your desired size. You’ll feel like you just got a new TV because the colors will be richer, you’ll notice more contrast, and your screen will pop as soon as you turn off the lights.

26 This Crown Molding That’ll Give You A High-End Look For Less Ekena Millwork Crown Molding Amazon $23 See On Amazon Embellish any room in your home by installing this polyurethane crown molding that will add visual interest and a unique architectural detail — but for way less. The material is water-resistant and designed to be maintenance-free, which means that it can be used both inside and outside. It’s lightweight and easy to install, and can be painted if you want to do an accent trim or paint it the same color as your walls.

27 A Two-Tier Lazy Susan To Get Your Kitchen Organized Once & For All Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Amazon $14 See On Amazon Organize your kitchen once and for all using this two-tier bamboo lazy Susan that’s great for corralling spices, condiments, and cans. You’ll be shocked at how much space you gain and will love that the turntable keeps everything visible and easily accessible. Expensive-looking homes don’t have clutter, and this nifty tool will help you clear it. Customers have commented saying it’s sturdy, holds a ton of items, and is easy to put together.

28 A Velvet Sofa Cover That’s Basically Like Getting A New Sofa For Just $45 H.VERSAILTEX Velvet Sofa Cover Amazon $45 See On Amazon Change out your sofa without actually purchasing a new one by using this velvet cover that has an elastic cord to secure it in place. The plush, velvety fabric will make your sofa look and feel so luxurious, while protecting it from spills and messes. And if those do happen, simply toss it in the washer. Whether you want a gray sofa to fit a cool color palette or want to go bolder with teal or burgundy, there’s an option for everyone.

29 This Affordable Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper That Looks Like Authentic Wood Dimoon Wood Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you balk at the cost of design details like hardwood paneling, don’t despair. This peel-and-stick wallpaper looks amazingly like authentic wood grain yet costs less than $10 to cover nearly 10 square feet. It goes on your walls effortlessly using a residue-free self-adhesive and removes just as easily. Tons of sizes are on offer to suit entire wall applications or smaller furniture projects, and there are several wood grain patterns available in both lighter and darker shades.

30 A Budget-Friendly Gold Mirror To Open Up Any Space HBCY Creations Circle Wall Mirror Amazon $55 See On Amazon It’s shocking how much a mirror can set you back, so this chic wall mirror and its reasonable price tag will have you clicking “add to cart.” It’s made of high-quality materials (such as a silver backing that won’t cause any distortion in the reflected image) and features a handcrafted gold frame that brings sophisticated vibes to any room in the house while reflecting light that makes spaces look bigger. It comes in five sizes ranging from 16 inches to 36 inches and includes all the hardware necessary for fast mounting.

31 These Floating House Numbers To Heighten Curb Appeal OLADOT Floating House Number Amazon $8 See On Amazon Make that first impression of your home really stand out by using these floating house numbers as the first bit of design people see. Each number is crafted from rust-proof and weather-resistant stainless steel and comes in a large five-inch size to ensure visibility from the road. Mount them in several different ways for the perfect look — horizontally, vertically, flat, or with the included spacers for a more dimensional look.

32 An Oil & Vinegar Cruet That Makes Your Kitchen Look More Elegant Tablecraft Oil & Vinegar Cruet Amazon $10 See On Amazon Having elegant glass vessels for your oil and vinegar truly gives the impression of having gone the extra mile decor-wise — and that doesn’t mean it needs to cost a fortune. This glass cruet costs a mere $10 and elevates the look of your kitchen countertop or dining table immeasurably. The glass has a vintage-looking green tint to it that only enhances its charm and the stainless steel spout gives you a precise pour for cooking or garnishing.

33 These Abstract Art Prints To Embellish Walls With Color & Form HAUS AND HUES Wall Art Prints Amazon $14 See On Amazon These incredibly stylish abstract art prints come in a set of four slightly different designs, all featuring bright and bold colors and shapes. They look like they’d be right at home in a modern art museum but, instead of millions, will set you back less than $15. They’re available in two different sizes and you have the choice between framing them yourself or opting for a black or natural wood frame. Hang them horizontally, vertically, together, or separate — the possibilities for hip home design are endless.

34 These Solar-Powered Garden Lights That Take Landscaping Up A Notch Signature Garden Solar Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Adding touches of tasteful lighting can transform an outdoor space, but no need to call in a landscape designer. These weatherproof solar garden lights are affordable and set up quickly and easily with zero wiring required. They cost next to nothing in energy usage as the solar panel atop each light charges during the day and powers each light when it automatically turns on at night.

35 A Bamboo Drawer Organizer That’s Adjustable To Suit Your Needs Dynamic Gear Drawer Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Getting your kitchen in order can be as simple as opting for this clever bamboo drawer organizer that expands from three to five compartments when needed. There’s ample room to store cutlery, kitchen tools, gadgets, and even longer utensils. The bamboo is water-resistant and cleans up easily, not to mention will add a nice dose of warmth to any drawer.

36 This Gorgeous Vanity Tray Made Of Real Marble Thirteen Chefs Marble Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon An ingenious way to add serious class and refinement comes in the form of this stunning yet affordable marble tray that has endless possibilities for use. Set it on your kitchen countertop to hold coffee accessories, or place it in your bathroom as a special place for soap or candles. Better yet – use it in your bedroom to artfully display jewelry or perfume. The tray features a helpful felt bottom to protect surfaces while the authentic marble material brings all the class of ancient Greece.

37 A Rainfall Shower Head For True Daily Luxury — At Less Than $30 WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $27 See On Amazon Indulgent rain showers aren’t just for fancy hotel getaways. You can enjoy its luxury day in and day out by getting yourself one of these rainfall shower heads. It comes in a chic chrome-plated design and includes a special air intake system that creates a high-pressure water flow, which, as a bonus, helps conserve water. Easily adjust the angle of the head for your perfectly-placed daily rainstorm.

38 This Cocktail Shaker Set In Sleek Stainless Steel Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon Imagine decking out your home bar with this shiny and chic cocktail shaker set that looks pricey AF but, in reality, costs you less than a craft cocktail at a fancy bar. The set comes with a jigger and a 24-ounce shaker that can make two to three cocktails at one time and includes its own built-in strainer. An ebook is provided to get you started with delicious cocktails and you can simply toss everything in the dishwasher at the end of the night for effortless cleaning.

39 A Dried Flower Arrangement For Hip Decor That Lasts Years MagicDecor Dried Flower Arrangement Amazon $19 See On Amazon Feeling tight on both money and free time? This dried flower arrangement requires absolutely no maintenance or watering, and will keep looking fabulous for years to come. Each bouquet features five types of dried grasses with a choice between two different color palettes: a combination of neutrals or soft white. Arrange them however you’d like, creating large centerpieces or several smaller displays to add delicate touches to your space.