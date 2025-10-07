In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? What do they wear for the famous tunnel walk? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown shares her game day superstition, style tips, and her ritual for winding down.

Kalani Brown knows how to make an entrance. Standing at a statuesque 6 feet, 6 inches, the Phoenix Mercury center is unmissable on and off the court. In fact, she’s turned the buzzy tunnel walk into her own runway, complete with beaded gowns, sporty sweats, and 2000s-era bags. Though Brown enlists stylists like Kristine Anigwe to serve up some seriously chic looks, she says her personal style comes naturally.

“Not to brag, but my body serves itself, so I don’t really have to put a lot on,” Brown says. “It could just be something so simple and people go crazy.”

The 28-year-old also has a knack for hyping up the other players when they need it most. “That’s what my teammates need,” she says. “They feed off of it — literally — and tell me they feel it.”

How exactly does the WNBA finalist keep the good vibes? Ahead, she shares her game day routine, favorite fashion finds, and what she’s looking forward to doing after the championship.

How do you put together your tunnel walk outfits?

I give my stylist a picture of what I think I would look good in, she puts her own flavor into it, and we just go. It doesn’t have to be all designer; it could be something simple. And I never [play] gatekeeper with my tall girlies — ever — because I know how hard it is to find pants, dresses, shoes, and all of that.

Tell us, for the tall girlies, where are you shopping?

Alloy Apparel, Sky Dolls, and Shop Mieru. Go get your pants with the 40-inch inseam! For shoes, I can shop at Onlymaker.

Do you have any game day superstitions?

I don’t do pregame rituals, but I am superstitious. My mom is my coach and has always been at every game, so she has to be there. Her support is everything. I have won at every level with her by my side.

What’s your secret to keeping your energy up?

I’ll do a guided meditation on YouTube every now and then to get deep sleep or clear my mind at night. You can do anywhere from five minutes to an hour about anything from overthinking to healing to opening up your chakras.

How do you wind down after the final buzzer?

A nice bubble bath and a show. I use Epsom salt, a little pinch of lavender, and a vanilla cashmere body wash soap from EOS for the bubbles. I also use the brand’s body lotion, so I smell like fabulous vanilla. Right now, I’m watching The Boys. It’s kind of like Superman but chaotic. I also like watching crime documentaries.

What are you looking forward to after the 2025 Championship?

Vacation. Turks and Caicos, followed by Jamaica — maybe even Miami. All three. Give me water, sand, a beach, and a good drink.

What’s your go-to vacation drink?

Definitely a Bob Marley, which you can get in Jamaica. I don’t even know what’s in it, but it’s red, green, and yellow. It gets you where you need to be.