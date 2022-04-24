Keeping Your Home Clean Is Hard, But These 35 Clever Things Make It WAY Easier

When it comes to home maintenance, it can feel a little overwhelming. After all, there’s a lot to consider (shower grout, laundry, and general organization just to name a few). With so much to keep in mind, it’s easy to feel like keeping your home clean is just too hard. How do you know which tools you need? How do you know which products to use?

Thankfully, not everything when it comes to home care is a mystery. If you struggle to keep your house clean, these 35 products can make things way easier. And better yet, each of these clever items is highly rated by enthusiastic Amazon reviewers. So whether you need to save space in your laundry room, sweep the floors without hurting your back, or cut down on kitchen messes, there’s a product here to help you get things tidy in no time.

1 The Hangers That Won’t Let Your Garments Slide Off ZOBER Wooden Pants Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These wooden clip hangers keep garments secure and off your closet floor. Each pack includes 10 hangers that include a set of rustproof chrome clips lined with rubber to help ensure a tight grip that won’t damage clothes. The handles rotate 360 degrees to make accessing your items even easier. Available colors: 3

2 These Reusable Dishcloths That Are Seriously Absorbent Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Snag these Swedish dishcloths that are reusable up to 100 times and cut down on paper towel trash for good. These cloths have a textured consistency when dry for scrubbing, but they become soft when wet. They’ll get the job done quickly, too, because they absorb up to 20 times their own weight. Available colors: 9

3 A Pantry Rack That Keeps Your Spices & Condiments Organized ZOBER Over The Door Pantry Organization and Storage (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Free up extra space in your closet or pantry with this over-the-door organization rack. Each of the two organizers in the pack comes with 24 clear pockets for items like spices, coffee supplies, toiletries, and more. The hooks for installation are made of durable stainless steel and attach in seconds.

4 This Shower Accessory That Catches Loose Hair In The Drain TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Drain Protector Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get control of shedding hair in the shower with this drain protector. Made from durable stainless steel, the TubShroom fits easily into your drain without installation. Then, hair becomes wrapped around the submerged body of the drain protector, keeping it out of sight and easy to remove.

5 These Clothes Shelves That Help Keep Your Closet Tidy Zober 5 Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your closet could use a little extra storage for items that need to be folded rather than hung up, try this hanging shelf organizer. It features five shelves with six mesh pockets on the side for even more storage. The shelves are reinforced with cardboard, and it’s easily installed via three stainless steel hooks. Available colors: 4

6 A Cleaning Brush Specifically Designed For Cast Iron Pans OXO Good Grips Cast Iron Pan Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Caring for cast iron can be tricky, but this cast iron pan brush can get the job done while protecting your cookware. The bristles are stiff but gentle, allowing you to scrub your cast iron without soap and without damaging the seasoning. The scraping head and the nonslip handle make this a convenient addition to your kitchen arsenal.

7 The Drawer Dividers That’ll Tame Your Dresser Clutter Uncluttered Designs Clothing Drawer Dividers (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Organizing your bureau or dresser can feel daunting, but these drawer dividers can help. This six-piece set comes with bins of varying sizes and dividers that can be shifted vertically and horizontally to customize the size of the cells. They’re sturdier than many fabric dividers, too. Available colors: 3

8 A Wall Mount That’ll Keep Your Cleaning Tools Sorted CHARMOUNT Wall Mount Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon If keeping your cleaning tools organized is an obstacle to keeping your home clean, this wall-mounted mop and broom holder can help. It can be installed with either screws and anchors or adhesive tape and supports up to 45 pounds of weight. The clamps are lined with silicone to ensure they’re slip-free, too.

9 The Airtight Food Containers With Labels That You Can Customize Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep track of your food supplies while maintaining freshness with these airtight food storage containers. Each pack comes with seven containers of varying sizes made from clear plastic, allowing you to easily gauge how much of your supplies remain. They even come with markers and labels for extra organization.

10 These Stoppers That Help Keep Your Furniture From Moving Around iPrimio Furniture Stoppers (6 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your wheeled furniture is constantly shifting, try these furniture stoppers to help it stay put and keep your room organized. There’s no need to lift heavy bed frames to install them; simply slide and squeeze them over the wheels. Plus, the rubber stoppers can help prevent the wheels from scuffing your floor, too.

11 A Stainless Steel Trash Can With A Lid That’s Opened Via Foot Pedal Estilo Bathroom Trash Can Amazon $24 See On Amazon This bathroom trash can comes loaded with useful features that will help your space stay tidy. The stainless steel exterior is easy to clean and rust-resistant. The foot pedal-activated lid opener makes for easy disposal, and the inner chamber is removable so emptying the trash is a breeze.

12 A Pair Of Oven Liners That Cut Down On Post-Cooking Cleanup ThreadNanny Heavy Duty Non Stick Teflon Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Prevent baked-on stains and greasy splatters with these oven liners. Simply place them at the bottom of the oven or on the lowest rack, depending on your appliance. Because they’re made of Teflon, they’re super easy to rinse off or clean in the dishwasher. They’re BPA-free, so they can even double as a baking sheet.

13 The Grout Pen That Delivers Clean-Looking Tile In Minutes Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd White Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your grout has seen better days, brighten it up with this white grout pen. The formula is nontoxic, doesn’t smell, and can cover up to 150 feet of grout in one pen; just shake before use and you’re good to go. Snag it in either the narrow-tip or wide-tip formation.

14 This Magnet That Lets Everyone Know If The Dishes Are Dirty Or Clean BabyPop! Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $9 See On Amazon This tiny magnet affixes to your dishwasher to help determine whether the dishes inside are or clean dirty. Simply slide the panel from one side to the other — revealing the accurate label — to set it. If your dishwasher isn’t metal, the kit even comes with double-sided tape for installation instead.

15 This Toilet Brush With Silicone Bristles And A Discrete Holder Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Nip bathroom messes in the bud with this toilet brush and holder. The brush features flexible silicone bristles that can bend to clean hard-to-reach places. The included holder includes ventilation, so the brush will dry quicker without creating a dirty puddle of water at the bottom.

16 A Combo Broom And Dust Pan Set That Spares Your Back YANXUS Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can help prevent clean-up-related back pain with this broom and dustpan set. The attached dustpan features a long handle — so when it comes time to empty it, there’s no need to bend down to grab it. The dustpan also features a teeth-like comb at the top, so debris caught in the bristles can be cleaned out and deposited in the pan. Available colors: 3

17 These Deep-Cleaning Brushes With Strong Bristles Made Of Nylon OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re looking to take your household cleaning to the next level, try these deep-cleaning brushes to tackle intricate jobs like scrubbing grout and more. The pack comes with one large brush and one smaller brush that includes a rubber blade at the end to clean small areas (like drains). The bristles are made from durable nylon, and the handle is equipped with a nonslip grip.

18 These Oversized Spoon Rests That Help Prevent Cooking Messes W. INNOVATIONS Modern Silicone Spoon Rest (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If sauce splatters and grease messes cover your stovetop, consider these spoon rests to tidy up your kitchen. Made from BPA-free silicone, the rests are heat and dishwasher safe — so cleanup is a breeze. Plus, the larger size means that they’ll fit most of your utensils, from small wooden spoons to large BBQ tongs.

19 This Chic-Looking Dental Care Organizer mDesign Bathroom Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add a touch of style while you tidy up your vanity with this bathroom organizer. It features rose gold detailing on the bottom with four compartments of varying heights to store toothpaste, floss, toothbrushes, and more. It’s free of chlorine and BPA, too, and the compact size means it will fit on many sinks.

20 This Under-The-Sink Shelf That Fits Around The Pipes Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get your kitchen sink cabinet sorted once and for all with this under sink organizer. Its lightweight construction can support up to 40 pounds of weight — but perhaps most importantly, it’s totally customizable. Not only is the center hollowed out to fit around plumbing, but the height, width, and depth are adjustable to fit your sink’s dimensions.

21 A High-Capacity Door Rack That’s Simple To Install WEBI Over The Door Hooks Amazon $19 See On Amazon Get your coats, towels, and accessories off the floor and organized with this set of over-the-door hooks. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, the rack features six double-sided hooks, allowing for storage of up to 12 items. It’s even backed with foam, so it shouldn’t damage your door or make noise when the door opens or closes. Available colors: 3

22 These Shelves That’ll Help Create More Space On Your Countertops ideaglass Countertop Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Turn tabletop clutter into intentional decor with this countertop organizer. Made from sleek coated metal, this organizer can support up to 30 pounds of weight, allowing you to increase counter space. Use it on its own, or stack it for a two-tiered organizer. It even has an impressive 4.6-star rating after nearly 2,000 reviewers weighed in. Available colors: 2

23 The Little Rubber Strip That Can Prevent Stray Crumbs From Falling Kindga Silicone Stove Counter Gap Cover (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep crumbs from falling between the space between appliances and counters with this two-pack of gap cover strips. Made from flexible silicone, you simply insert the ridged edge into the gap, allowing the wider flat top to form a bridge that prevents anything from falling through. Snag it in one of three different lengths. Available colors: 3

24 The Compact Organizer That’ll Tidy Up Your Desk Greenco Mesh Office Supplies Desk Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If office clutter seems impossible to tackle, try this desk organizer to make it easier. Made from sturdy alloy steel mesh, this organizer is scratch-resistant. It features five different compartments of varying sizes for items like pens, sticky notes, and more, plus a mini drawer to stash tacks and pins.

25 These Floating Shelves That Store With Style Greenco Intersecting Floating Shelves Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make your decor double as storage space with these intersecting floating shelves. Made from medium-density fiberboard, these shelves feature a sleek laminated finish and can be installed vertically or horizontally to customize your space. All the necessary hardware for installation is included. Available colors: 6

26 A Durable Shower Curtain Liner That’s Simple To Clean LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep the water in your shower and off your floor with this shower curtain liner. It’s ultra-smooth to help encourage faster draining and is easily installed via 12 rustproof grommets. The easy-to-clean liner is made from durable eight-gauge plastic and stays in place, all thanks to the three heavy magnets at the hem. Available colors: 3

27 This Over-The-Door Basket That Adds A Shelf To Your Cabinet Spectrum Grid Storage Basket Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your cabinets are lacking storage space, try adding this grid storage basket to the cabinet door. It installs quickly just by hooking over the side, and the grid construction allows you to easily spot your items. It’s earned an impressive 4.6-star rating after nearly 3,000 users have weighed in. Available colors: 3

28 This Canister That Dispenses A Grocery Bag Whenever You Need One Utopia Kitchen Plastic Bag Holder $14 If your grocery bags are overflowing out of a junk drawer, try keeping them in this plastic bag dispenser instead. The brushed stainless steel body resists fingerprints, and it can store up to 18 bags at a time. It’s easily installed via screws or adhesive stickers, both of which come included.

29 These Reusable Mop Pads That Keep Your Floors Clean Without Waste Turbo Mops Reusable Floor Mop Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cut down on paper product waste and save money in the process with these reusable mop pads. They’re microfiber, which means they’re great at catching dirt and can be used wet or dry. They’re compatible with many different mops, too. Just toss them in the washing machine after use.

30 This Slim Laundry Bag That Won’t Take Up A Ton Of Floor Space ZERO JET LAG Slim Laundry Hamper Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your worn clothes from taking over your room with this slim laundry hamper. The small footprint frees up floor space while still offering ample storage (it has a 45-liter capacity). It comes with handles for easy transportation and can be folded down to 1 inch high when not in use. Available colors: 8

31 A Sink Tiny Caddy That Helps Keep Your Sponges Dry simplehuman Slim Sink Caddy Sponge Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes, even your kitchen sink needs organizing — and this sink caddy can help. It installs via either a metal loop or suction cups on the back, making it easy to move around as needed. The bottom is also well ventilated, allowing for optimal drainage for your sponges.

32 This Hose That’ll Help Remove Lint From Your Dryer Vent Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon De-lint and de-fuzz your dryer vents with ease using this vent cleaner hose. The flexible hose with its angled tip attaches simply to most vacuums, and it even includes a long bristled brush for a deeper clean. Nearly 13,000 users have weighed in, giving it a 4.3 rating. Available colors: 4

33 This Multi-Purpose Stain Remover That Works On Tons Of Stains Rocco & Roxie Oxy Stain Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tackle difficult stains with this stain remover. It works by releasing oxygen molecules into the fabric that break up a range of stains, from tomato sauce to coffee and more. It’s non-hazardous and chlorine-free, plus it’s safe to use on laundry, couches, carpets, and more.

34 The Brush Set That Turns Your Drill Into A Power Cleaner Holikme Drill Brush Attachments Set (20 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use your existing drill to give your home a deep cleaning with this drill brush attachment set. It features 20 pieces, including soft, medium, and moderate scrub pads, plus brushes of varying sizes to clean difficult-to-reach places. It even includes an extension rod for extra length. Available colors: 4