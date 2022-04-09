Keeping Your Home Nice Would Be So Much Easier If You Tried Any Of These 45 Clever Things

If you struggle to keep your home together on a day-to-day basis, you’re not alone. I too have trouble maintaining a tidy space and am always looking for pieces that elevate my overall home aesthetic. From one easily distractible and disorganized person to another, there are tons of hacks and products you can use to make your space look nicer. And to make things easy, we’ve gathered 45 of the most clever ones.

These 45 products include simple upgrades to make your space feel more homey, handy gadgets, and items that will just plain make your life easier. No matter what your area of focus is at home, at least one of the clever items on this list is up to the task. Getting your balcony, deck, or backyard ready for warm weather? You need these outdoor string lights for some warmth and ambiance during outdoor gatherings. Looking for a solution for extra sleep with early morning sunrises? These blackout curtains block up to 99% of all light. And for those in need of as much closet space as they can possibly get, these shelf dividers will be your new best friend. Keep reading to find these — and more clever items — that help create and maintain a home you're proud to show off.

1 This Bidet Attachment Is A Bathroom Game Changer LUXE Bidet Neo 120 Non-Electric Mechanical Bidet Amazon $30 See On Amazon This mechanical bidet may not flush all your worries away, but it will make your life measurably better in a small way. Unlike some bidets that are difficult to install, this one is non-electric and attaches in minutes to any standard two-piece toilet. Hundreds of reviewers call it “life-changing” and over 34,000 reviewers give it five stars.

2 A Sleek Outlet Cover Helps You Hide Cord Clutter Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon Awkwardly placed outlets are not only inconvenient for your devices, they can also be an eyesore. This electrical outlet cover seamlessly conceals any outlet and gives you a 3-foot long power strip to plug your electronics into. Ideal for getting rid of cord clutter in your kitchen or bathroom, it hugs the wall and blends in to accommodate nearly all types of outlets.

3 These Automatic Night Lights With Slim Profiles Vont 'Lyra' LED Sensor Night Light [6 Pack] Amazon $12 See On Amazon These LED sensor night lights prove that subtle, grown-up night lights exist. The pack of six is perfect for distributing throughout your home, and they automatically turn on and off in appropriate lighting conditions. So you never have to stumble in the dark again. They’re also super slim in design and don’t block the second outlet.

4 These Weatherproof Outdoor Lights That Make Your Backyard Super Inviting Brightown Globe Patio Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get your outdoor space summer ready with these globe patio lights. The waterproof Edison bulb-style lights offer a warm, ambient glow inside and out and will make your space that much more comfortable. Choose from five different colored cords and bulbs, as well as three different cord lengths.

5 A Small Refrigerator Drawer For Smart Organization HapiLeap Fridge Drawer Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Create some extra storage space in your refrigerator with this handy drawer organizer. This drawer attaches to an existing shelf to take advantage of unused vertical space and can hold eggs, deli items, or other small things that might otherwise get lost. Reviewers note that it’s easy to install, too.

6 An Innovative Toilet Paper Holder With A Hidden Compartment Day Moon Designs Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon This clever toilet paper holder makes the perfect place to store flushable wipes. The shelf opens up to reveal a hidden wipe dispenser, and you can also use it to set down your phone while you do your business. Available in two sizes, this stainless steel holder is easy to install and looks equally sleek in your bathroom.

7 These Fabric Dividers Keep Things Folded In Your Closet Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Open closet shelving can make it difficult to organize and neatly store your items, but these shelf dividers are here to assist. The fabric dividers slide directly over standard shelves and stay upright, keeping your folded piles of clothes, well, folded. Use them to separate your sweaters from your sheets.

8 A Hanging Organizer Made Just For Purses & Handbags ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your handbag collection stored safely and efficiently in this hanging purse organizer. It has eight clear slots for bags, and each one can fit a bag up to 48 inches long and 13.8 inches wide. Not only will it save you space in your closet, it’ll also help keep your expensive bags in prime condition and prevent them from collecting dust.

9 This Heavy-Duty Pantry Organizer Makes So Much Sense For Food Storage Smart Design Over The Door Pantry Organizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Make sense of your kitchen pantry with this over-the-door organizer that’s perfect for holding spices, sauce bottles, tea boxes, and more. Made from sturdy powder-coated steel, this organizer has six height-adjustable shelves that add a ton of storage to your pantry and keep your most-used items easily accessible. One reviewer called it their best purchase of the year, and said “It’s a storage-lifesaver if you’re struggling with space!”

10 This Clever Sliding Tray Makes Moving Big Appliances That Much Easier Goldlion Appliance Sliding Tray Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’ve got a heavy appliance hidden in a kitchen cabinet that you dread taking out to use, then you need this appliance sliding tray. The non-slip tray sits underneath your rice maker, blender, or crock pot, making it easy to slide it forward and back as needed. It’s super thin too, so it won’t take up much space in your cabinet.

11 A Soft AF Pillow Cover Made For Oversized Body Pillows Italian Luxury Body Pillow Cover Amazon $16 See On Amazon Got a body pillow you love sleeping with, but hate how it looks on your bed? This luxurious cover fits body pillows up to 60 inches long and will really dress up your bedding. One reviewer who described themselves as a “sheet snob” said the microfiber fabric “...feels exactly like my 1,000 thread count sheets! It’s so soft!”

12 These Traps Get Rid Of All Kinds Of Pantry Moths Greener Mindset Pantry Moth Traps (7-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Prevent pesky pantry moths with this clever hanging trap. The inside is coated with a sticky surface that draws them in with pheromones. You can hang one up or set it flat on a shelf, and it’ll remain effective for up to three months.

13 A Corkscrew With A Built-In Bottle Opener HiCoup Wine Opener and Stopper Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ll feel like a true sommelier with this wine opener and stopper duo in hand. The substantial set makes it easy to open your favorite Pinot Noir or Chardonnay and to close it airtight if you want to save the rest for another night.

14 This Curved Chopper That Makes Salad Prep Faster & Easier Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Save time prepping salads with the help of this mezzaluna chopper, a uniquely-shaped cutting device that slices lettuce and vegetables easily and efficiently. Two different 6-inch curved blades rock back and forth on the cutting board for quick chopping. This dishwasher-safe chopper comes with protective covers for storage, too.

15 These Extra-Long Cleaning Brushes For Washing Your Water Bottle Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Set (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon I love my reusable water bottles, but cleaning them can be a real pain. This set of five microfiber bottle brushes make the job much easier; they come in various sizes with a long handle and stiff bristles that can clean every hard-to-reach area. The set comes with two extra large brushes for water bottles, vases, and tumblers, one narrow brush for long or narrow bottles, one small brush for baby bottles, and a straw brush for, well, straws.

16 These Modern Spice Shakers With Adjustable Lids For The Perfect Pour Willow & Everett Adjustable Salt and Pepper Shakers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Those plastic seasoning containers are cluttering up your kitchen table — so swap them out for these adjustable salt and pepper shakers. The glass and stainless steel combo is way more sleek, and they’re appropriate to use with whatever seasoning you like. Each one holds about half a cup of spices, so you don’t have to worry about refilling constantly.

17 This Extra-Large Juicer For Lemons, Limes & Even Grapefruit Nuvantee Lemon Squeezer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ditch your local juice shop in favor of juicing your own citrus with this stainless steel lemon juicer. The hand-polished juicer is rust-resistant and extra large to accommodate most citrus fruit. Just place your halved lemon, lime, orange, or grapefruit inside, and squeeze it into your awaiting plate, bowl, or glass.

18 This Frying Pan Splatter Screen Prevents You From Being Splashed By Hot Oil BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan Amazon $14 See On Amazon This splatter screen is a kitchen essential for home cooks: It prevents oil and grease from burning you as you cook over a hot stove. Made from a fine mesh stainless steel, this 13-inch screen also doubles as a strainer and a cooling rack. Whether you’re making stir fry or sautéed vegetables, it’s sure to come in handy.

19 A Wireless Doorbell You Can Hear Up To 1,000 Feet Away SadoTech Wireless Doorbells Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s a reason why this wireless doorbell kit has earned nearly 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon — it takes just five minutes to set up, according to a reviewer, and has 50 different tones to choose from. “The doorbell button is attractive – high-tech looking, unlike many others I looked at,” they wrote.

20 These Under-Cabinet LED lights Are Truly Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stop leaving the microwave light on at night, and start using this under-cabinet lighting kit instead. The 3 feet of LED strip lights stick to the underside of a cupboard or shelf and instantly brighten up the room without blinding you on a midnight snack run. And because there are no cords or remotes to speak of, they blend in even more seamlessly.

21 The Waterproof Mattress Protector That Helps Your Mattress Last UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you have or plan to invest in a new mattress, don’t skip this waterproof mattress protector. It protects your bed from both your beloved Fido and your favorite Pinot. “Best investment you can make for your mattress,” one reviewer said. And it’s also super soft too, made from cooling cotton terry.

22 This Cutting Board Set For Easy Meal Prep HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You simply can’t go wrong with this ultra-affordable set of plastic cutting boards. Made in three convenient sizes, they’re durable and dishwasher-safe. The handles make them easy to grab when you need one, and the groove around the edge of each board prevents messes.

23 A Bartending Kit Every Cocktail Connoisseur Should Have Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon Take your bartending skills to the next level with the help of this cocktail shaker set. It includes a shaker, strainer, and a jigger for smooth pouring. The classic stainless steel finish is sleek enough to leave out yet durable enough for the dishwasher.

24 These Glamorous Vanity Lights Make An Instant Bathroom Upgrade LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom counter into an instant vanity with these LED mirror lights. It gives it a very old Hollywood effect and also improves the unfortunate lighting situation that so many bathrooms seem to have. The cord plugs into an outlet and measures nearly 10 feet long.

25 This Clever Storage Ottoman That Ties A Room Together Lavish Home Storage Bench Ottoman Amazon $38 See On Amazon Position this ottoman at the foot of your bed, in the living room, or in your entryway for some stylish storage in plain sight. It holds up to 50 pounds of linens, shoes, or even toys, and functions as extra seating, too.

26 This Electric Lighter That’s Surprisingly Chic & Conveniently Reusable REIDEA USB Rechargeable Lighter Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this rechargeable electric lighter look much better than your average grocery store lighter, it works better, too. It’s completely windproof and can be used at least 60 times after an hour-long USB charging session.

27 These Ultra-Strong Rug Grips Work With Any Size Rug Home Techpro Rug Pads Grippers (12-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Toss out your rug grip mats and try these sticker grips instead. Secure one to each of the four corners, and it’ll keep your rug snug to the floor without causing any damage. “They’ve passed the ultimate test: my 70 lb. dog doing laps across the rug without it budging,” one reviewer wrote.

28 These Blackout Curtains With Over 69,000 5-Star Ratings NICETOWN Insulated Blackout Curtains Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re sleeping late or working the night shift, you’ll love these insulated blackout curtains. They block up to 99% of all UV rays, help keep your home’s temperature balanced, and can even reduce noise. Choose from more than 12 sizes and 32 colors.

29 This 360-Degree Scrub Brush Made For Cleaning Cups FEENM Cup Washer with Suction Base Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can wash both the inside and outside of your cup at the same time with this innovative suction brush. Adhere it to the bottom of the sink, slide your wet and soapy cup over the bristles, spin it around, and rinse — you’re done. It’s safe to use on glassware and works with any wine glass, baby bottle, coffee cup... you get the picture.

30 These Highly Popular Shower Curtain Hooks That Make Every Day Just A Bit Easier Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks (12 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These clever shower curtain hooks aren’t just an aesthetic upgrade from standard rings — they have engineered spherical roller balls to help them glide across a curtain rod. They can hold both a curtain and a liner on each of the double-sided hooks and are made of a durable polished metal that comes in 10 colors. Seriously, you need to upgrade to these. With over 41,000 happy reviews, one shopper commented, “This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it you can’t help but wonder you ever managed before.”

31 This Countertop Grease Container That Looks Like It Belongs Zulay Kitchen Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Bring home the bacon and put the grease in this subtle strainer/grease container combo. It looks completely unobtrusive on your kitchen counter and holds about 1 quart of grease you can later use. Pour it through the strainer to trap any particles without washing out the container itself. Though when you do need to clean it, it’s conveniently dishwasher-safe.

32 These Silicone Pot Holders That Are Heat-Resistant POPCO Professional Silicone Oven Mitt Amazon $13 See On Amazon These silicone oven mitts have you covered quite literally. They’re completely waterproof and stain resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and protect all the way up to your forearms. You can still grip with them like you can with fabric mitts, and they’re comfortable and easy to clean.

33 These Chic Champagne Flutes That You’d Never Guess Were Plastic Prestee Unbreakable Champagne Flutes (24-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Celebrate all that life has to offer with all your loved ones — or your 23 closest friends, at least. This pack of two dozen shatterproof Champagne flutes is perfect for parties but looks way more chic than a certain red plastic cup. They’re made from recycled plastic and make cleanup an absolute breeze once the guests have left.

34 These Disposable Party Napkins Look As Nice As Real Linen Prestee Linen Feel Disposable Hand Towels (50-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Speaking of parties, you’ll also need to stock up on these disposable hand towels that really feel like cloth. They’re much more elevated than paper napkins but much more affordable than linen, so it’s really the best of both worlds. A pack of 50 will set you back less than $10, so it’s easy to buy in bulk for big events.

35 These Pads Sit Underneath Your Washing Machine To Make It Quieter SlipToGrip Washer Dryer BE QUIET Non Vibration Pads Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tired of the spin cycle disturbing your Zoom meetings? These anti-vibration pads will be a lifesaver. Place them underneath the washer or dryer to prevent them from loudly clanging against the floor. The pack of four rubber coated plates promises to last forever.

36 These Felt Furniture Pads Protect Your Floors & Your Furniture SlipToGrip Furniture Pads (24-Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Similarly, these felt furniture pads will prevent your chairs, tables, and other large pieces from scratching your floors. Each of the four square pads and eight round pads are designed to withstand heavy use, and they use no nails or glue that can damage your furniture.

37 These Durable Risers To Give Your Furniture A Lift iPrimio Stackable Black Risers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These stackable risers aren’t the bed risers you might remember from college — they’re much stronger and can lift heavy bed frames, chairs, desks, or anything else you’d like. They can also prevent the wheels of the piece from rolling, and provide you with more storage space while protecting your floors.

38 These Vibrant Floating Shelves That Really Elevate Your Decor Greenco Floating “U” Shelves (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These adorable floating shelves are sure to instantly brighten up a room. The playful “U” shape is great for displaying travel souvenirs, artwork, decor, or even spice bottles. One reviewer used them to show off their Funko Pop collection, and wrote “They are easy to put up and mine had no damage.” Choose from nine color options.

39 This Pair Of Bed Trays That’s Made For A Couple Greenco Bed Table with Foldable Legs (2-Pack) Amazon $41 See On Amazon With this two pack of bed trays, your boo might actually make you breakfast in bed. The pair of bamboo trays are also great for working on a laptop, snacks, or a glass of wine. They fold up neatly when not in use so that you can tuck them neatly out of sight.

40 This Double-Tiered Lazy Susan Makes Ideal Food Storage Estilo Stainless Steel Lazy Susan Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your friends close and your spices closer on this two-tier lazy Susan. The stainless steel rack spins 360 degrees and looks great whether you keep it out on the counter or tucked in your pantry. The raised rim is a nice touch that prevents items from sliding off as you spin.

41 This Down Alternative Mattress Pad That’s Conveniently Machine-Washable EASELAND Mattress Pad Amazon $42 See On Amazon Slip into dreamland with this plush cotton mattress pad. Great for adding a soft topper to a firm mattress, it has deep pockets and is stuffed with a hypoallergenic microfiber filler. And bonus: It’s completely machine-washable, and has a breathable, cooling effect.

42 This Floral Toilet Spray Backed By Over 126,000 Shoppers Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Spritz a few sprays of Poo-Pourri into the toilet bowl before you do your business, and no one will ever know you did. Their lavender vanilla blend masks unwelcome odors with non-toxic essential oils, forming a smell-blocking barrier over the surface of the water. It’s small enough to take everywhere and boasts a whopping 126,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

43 These Chic Velvet Hangers For A Streamlined Closet Amazon Basics Velvet Clothes Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Simplify your closet and save a little space while you’re at it. These velvet clothes hangers will make all your clothing items look super seamless and organized, and their slim profiles free up extra room, too. The velvet texture prevents thin straps from slipping off, so you can spend more time picking out your outfit than picking your outfit off the floor.

44 This Non-Slip Bath Mat That’s Super Plush SONORO KATE Bathroom Rug Amazon $25 See On Amazon When was the last time you replaced your bathmat? If you don’t know the answer, it’s time to invest in this super plush chenille bath rug. It’s made from thousands upon thousands of individual microfiber shags that are super absorbent and feel amazing on your feet. It’s machine-washable, and one shopper reports it’s “Very fluffy and stays that way.”