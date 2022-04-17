Keeping Your House Clean Would Be Much Easier If You Tried Any Of These Things

There are a few lucky people out there who just love cleaning. But for the rest of us, it’s a never-ending hassle. However, it’s made a lot easier with handy products designed specifically to keep your home tidy. Whether you want to better organize the shoes in your closet or keep your shower drain from clogging, Amazon has tons of products to streamline your cleaning process.

In this list, you’ll find everything from a bidet that makes going to the bathroom a much cleaner experience, to a fabric shaver that removes pilling from your sweaters, to drawer dividers that organize your dresser. Cleaning is a chore, but with the items on this list, it will be that much less of a hassle.

1 Magic Sponges That Will Remove The Marks From Your Walls Magic Cleaning Sponge Eraser Sheets (50 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Have you ever moved furniture up and down the steps? Then, your walls may have suffered quite a bit. Scuffs are no match for these magic cleaning sponges, which only require water to activate. Aside from walls, they’re also great for stovetops, ovens, bathrooms, doors, and more. Fifty come in a pack, so you’ll always have plenty at hand.

2 These Drill Brush Scrubbers That Will Take The Hard Work Out Of Cleaning Your Bathroom Holikme 4Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Nobody loves cleaning the bathroom — but, this drill brush scrubber will make it slightly more fun. These attachments fit into most cordless drills, and are great for cleaning grout, tiles, toilets, and even upholstery. It’ll save you a ton of time, and you’ll never want to clean without these again. “It has shortened my cleaning time from 30 minutes to about 10 minutes and I am not using my arm strength to clean the glass top stove,” said one customer.

3 A Side Table That Attaches To Your Couch F&T Store Arm Table Amazon $20 See On Amazon Save your couch from spills and messes with this side table that attaches to the arm of your sofa. The table has adjustable brackets that can fit to match the size of your couch’s arm. It’s made from plastic, so it’s easy to clean (much easier than your couch). It can also fold up to be put away when not in use if it’s something you think you’ll only use when you have company.

4 A Cutting Board With Built-In Food Trays Kristie's Kitchen Wood Cutting Board with Containers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make your food prep easier and less messy with this wood cutting board that has built-in trays for holding the food you’ve cut up. The trays are removable, so you can take them out and store them in the fridge if needed. The cutting board is made from acacia wood, which is durable and easy to clean.

5 This Duster That Extends To Reach Tough Places DELUX Microfiber Feather Duster Amazon $13 See On Amazon Clean those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies with this extendable microfiber duster. With a duster pole that extends to 8 feet, this duster can reach the corner of your ceiling and the blades on your ceiling fan. The duster has a bendable head, so it can squeeze around tight spots. The head is also detachable and washable, so you can use it over and over again.

6 This Organizer That Holds & Tests Your Batteries The Battery Organizer and Tester with Cover Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of scrounging around in your drawers to find batteries, keep them all in this battery organizer case. The case holds up to 93 batteries of different varieties with a plastic cover to keep them protected. The organizer also includes a battery tester, so you don’t have to guess whether or not they’re expired.

7 These Food Containers That Class Up Your Counter Flrolove Glass Food Storage Containers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Who says food doesn’t count as decor? These glass food storage containers keep your dry goods fresh while displaying them on your counter or in your pantry. The jars have a bamboo lid with a silicone ring for a tight seal. The set of five jars comes in different sizes from small to large, so you can store everything from spaghetti to marshmallows.

8 This Minimalist Bath Mat Made From Bamboo Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Typical bathmats need to be washed frequently, as they hold onto moisture. This bamboo bath mat adds a luxurious spa vibe to your bathroom, with slats that allow for quick drying. The mat has rubber pieces on the bottom to prevent it from slipping around the floor.

9 This Cleaning Brush That Gets In Tight Spaces Trycooling Window Gap Cleaning Tool Amazon $6 See On Amazon This cleaning brush is ideal for those spaces that are just hard to get to, like the gaps in your window frame or the spaces between your air vent. The narrow brush can fit in tight spaces, while the specially designed handle can be used to dislodge stubborn dirt. You’ll wonder how you ever truly cleaned without it. You can also buy this brush in a two-pack.

10 These Finger Covers That Make Eating Chips Less Messy QK Endeavours Non-Stick Chip Fingers (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Eating snacks can be a messy process, with all the flavored dust that accumulates on your fingertips. These silicone finger covers let you snack your heart out without dirtying your hands. They come in a pack of three, so you can slip them on your thumb, index, and middle finger every time you snack. You might think they’re ridiculous at first — until you notice the neon green version that actually glows in the dark.

11 This Cleaning Gel That Gets In Small Spaces ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you want to clean your keyboard or an air vent in your car, this cleaning gel will come in handy. The moldable gel can be pressed into tight spaces and helps remove dust and dirt. The gel can be used over and over again while retaining its cleaning power. As a bonus, it has a fresh lemon scent that’s not too overpowering.

12 These Space Saving Hangers That Maximize Your Closet MORALVE Space Saving Hangers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make the most of your closet space with these hangers that can be hung vertically. The space-saving hanger has five metal loops to hold five regular hangers, so you can fit way more on your closet bar. The hangers have a swivel hook, so they’re easy to maneuver. They can also be hung horizontally.

13 An Organizer That Keeps Your Closet Neat MISSLO Over The Door Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s easy for a closet to get messy, but this over-the-door organizer makes it easy to sort everything out. It’s ideal for storing shoes in your bedroom or organizing cleaning products in the bathroom. It has 24 clear vinyl pockets and four hooks that easily attach to the top of a door. It comes in multiple colors, so you can even get one that matches your decor.

14 This Drain Protector That Keeps Your Shower From Getting Clogged TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon A clogged drain is one of the grosser problems that can happen in your home. This TubShroom catcher makes it easy to keep your drain clear. The stainer has a smart design that catches hair without blocking the water flow. Just remove the catcher from the drain and wipe off the hair to clean it.

15 These Bamboo Drawer Dividers That Are Ideal For Your Kitchen Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Kitchen drawers tend to be a disorganized mess. These bamboo drawer dividers help keep your utensil drawer tidy (or even the dreaded junk drawer). The set of four dividers is adjustable to your specific drawer size. The dividers have a strong spring that keeps them in place.

16 A Dish Cleaning Brush That Catches Drips OXO Good Grips Dish Brush Storage Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon The last thing you want is a cleaning tool to make your home dirtier. This OXO dish brush has its own holder, so it stays off the counter (and so do its drippings). The brush has an opening on the handle where you can fill it with your favorite dish soap. It’s safe to use on nonstick cookware.

17 These Clear Bins That Make It Easier To See What’s In Your Fridge Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re like me, then there’s no rhyme or reason to the organization of your fridge. But these clear bins make it easy to compartmentalize foods and drinks, so things don’t get buried in the back. The set of six bins includes an egg holder, a drink holder, two wide bins, and two narrow bins.

18 This Silicone Cleaning Brush With A Long Arm ddLUCK Silicone Cleaning Brush with Long Handle Amazon $8 See On Amazon With their long handle, these silicone cleaning brushes are ideal for cleaning water bottles, jars, and other deep vessels. The brush has soft, bendable bristles that won’t damage what you’re cleaning. Plus, since it’s made of silicone, the brush itself is easy to clean and won’t develop an odor.

19 A Bidet Attachment That Makes The Bathroom More Refreshing LUXE Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon $39 See On Amazon I have this exact bidet attachment and I can never go back. The device is easy to install on your toilet (no need for a professional plumber). It has one knob for adjusting the force of the spray and another knob for cleaning out the nozzle. It leaves you feeling cleaner after the bathroom and helps cut down on toilet paper use (and the mess it can bring), helping you save some money.

20 Under-The-Bed Storage That’ll Maximize Your Living Space ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Utilizing the space under your bed is something you ought to do if you have a lot of stuff. These storage bags are great for out-of-season clothes, knickknacks, holiday items, and more. You’ll be amazed by the amount of space you can create. They’re available in black, gray, and java, and have a zipper closure.

21 A Cosmetics Case That’ll Make Keeping Track Of Your Lipsticks Easier STORi Premium Quality Clear Plastic Cosmetic and Makeup Palette Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Fans of makeup often have a lot of it — which makes sense, since there are so many different looks you can create with it. Keep all of your makeup organized with this freestanding, plastic organizer that you can put in your bathroom or on top of your dresser. With different compartments for different items, you’re sure not to lose (or accidentally wash) anything important.

22 A Small Storage Cabinet For Anything From Beads To Spare Buttons IRIS USA, Inc. DPC-16 Plastic Parts Storage Hardware and Craft Cabinet Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you’re trying to clean up, you often come to terms with the fact that you have a ton of small, easy-to-lose items. Whether it’s spare buttons, earrings, or a collection of lip glosses, you can find them all a permanent home with this storage unit. It’s also perfect for those who love to craft, and has an impressive 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon from people who’ve found plenty of different ways to use it. “This item is PERFECT to separate your thread skeins. The drawers are smooth so the thread doesn't get caught and their length is excellent so the skeins can lie flat. I simply put removable labels on the front of the drawers to identify each color,” one reviewer said.

23 A Portable Dehumidifier That Keeps Your Home Comfortable Afloia Q3 Portable Dehumidifier Amazon $29 See On Amazon Keep your home from getting too humid and musty with this portable dehumidifier. The device weighs about two pounds and is small to fit on a counter or nightstand. It can be operated with just one button and automatically shuts off when the water tank is full. It’s also quiet, so it won’t interrupt your sleep.

24 This Spice Rack That Easily Rotates STOW & SPIN Turntable Spice Rack Amazon $37 See On Amazon Make it easier to find the spices you need with this turntable spice rack. The rack has two tiers and sits on a rotating base, so it can spin around without reaching deep into the cabinet. It can hold up to 50 jars of spices, but it’s also useful for holding canned goods or putting in the fridge to hold condiments. You can get it in five colors.

25 A Shower Caddy That Won’t Fall Off The Wall Moforoco Shower Caddy with Soap Holder (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Shower shelves always seem to slip on the wall, but this caddy attaches to a row of suction cups that can hold up to 22 pounds, so it’s designed to stay in place. It’s made from stainless steel, so it won’t rust either. The set comes with two shelves for holding toiletries and a smaller one that can hold a bar of bath soap.

26 These Drain Snakes That Cut Down On Clogs Vastar Drain Snake (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your drain gets clogged with hair, use one of these drain snakes to clear it out. The pack of three drain snakes has a barbed edge that grips clogged hair and pulls it out of the drain. They work on both shower and sink drains, and can be reused by simply wiping them off with a paper towel.

27 Some Collapsible Storage Cubes That Can Store Anything Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use these foldable storage cubes to store almost anything; clothes, books, toys, shoes, etc. The bins come in a pack of six and can collapse flat for easy storage when not in use. They also have handles on the side for carrying or pulling out from a shelf. They’re a must for parents, or book lovers who have an extensive paperback collection. They’re available in 10 colors.

28 These Silicone Baking Mats That Make Baking Easier AMYONE Silicone Baking Mat (3-Piece) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Save yourself from having to scrub baked-on residue off a cookie sheet by using these silicone baking mats. The set of three mats is made from a thin, flexible silicone that can take the place of parchment paper in baking. The mats are nonstick and easy to clean, plus they come in three different sizes.

29 These Silicone Sponges That Are Easy To Clean Geloo Silicone Dish Sponge (3 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Most sponges get gross after a while and just have to be thrown out. But these silicone sponges don’t absorb water like traditional ones and can be disinfected by boiling them. The three sponges that make up this pack have soft bristles that are ideal for scrubbing, but they’re gentle enough not to scratch the surface of your pans.

30 This Set Of Hooks That Organizes Your Entryway Amazon Basics Wall-Mounted Farmhouse Coat Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your home’s entryway from getting too cluttered with this set of wall-mounted hooks that are perfect for hanging jackets, hats, purses, and other items you take off as soon as you get home. The set of five hooks is in a farmhouse style, adding a nice rustic look to your house.

31 A Storage Cart That’ll Fit All Of Your Cleaning Supplies SPACEKEEPER Slim Storage Cart Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sometimes, the hardest part of cleaning is locating all of your sprays and materials. This cart is a great place to put everything and can be wheeled out whenever necessary. It’ll save a ton of time, and help you keep a better inventory of what you actually have. It comes in three colors, and can also be used for other storage purposes.

32 Some Drawer Dividers That Keep Your Dresser Organized Uncluttered Designs Clothing Drawer Dividers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These drawer dividers make it easy to keep your clothes neat and organized. The plastic bins have removable dividers, so you can adjust the size of each cell depending on what clothes you’re storing. They can also be used for other types of organization, like sorting your craft supplies or holding toiletries.

33 A Dish Drying Mat That’s Easy To Clean HOTPOP Dish Drying Mat and Trivet Amazon $26 See On Amazon This silicone dish drying mat is perfect for air drying glasses or pans. It has raised ridges that allow airflow and raised edges that keep water from spilling out. The mat is dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to clean when the grime build-up is too much. It’s also heat-proof, so it can be used as a trivet to set down hot pots and pans.

34 These Lights That Fit Under Your Cabinets Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Lights Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instantly add lighting to your home without complicated installation with these wireless LED lights. The lights are easy to mount with an adhesive or screws and are perfect for narrow spaces — like underneath your cabinets, or in a closet. The lights come with a remote so you can control brightness and set a timer. The perfect lighting might even make you aware of hidden dust and grime that needs to be taken care of.

35 These Microfiber Cleaning Cloths That Are Super Absorbant Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can’t beat the price of these cleaning cloths. For well under $20, you get 24 of them, and well over 34,000 people have given them a five-star rating on Amazon. “I use 1-2 a day for kitchen cleanup and put them in the laundry,” said one happy customer. “They pick up little crumbs easily and don’t leave my quartz ‘streaky.’ I have a super messy 10-month-old and I clean his highchair with these and they work [wonderfully]. I also use these for dusting, they pick up everything.”

36 These Floating Shelves That Fit In A Corner Greenco 5 Tier Floating Shelves Amazon $30 See On Amazon This five-tiered floating shelf is designed to fit in a corner space, so you can easily repurpose the part of your wall that’s difficult to fill. The wood shelf is perfect for displaying family photos, plants, or other home decor items. The shelf includes all the hardware necessary for installation, and it comes in six colors.

37 A Bedside Lamp With USB Charging Ports Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Port Amazon $30 See On Amazon Adding this lamp to your bedside table not only brings more light to your room, but more places to charge your phone (and far less clutter on your bedside table). The lamp has two USB ports, so you can plug in your device to charge overnight. The lamp is also touch-controlled, so you can adjust the brightness with just a tap on the base.

38 This Fabric Shaver That Cleans Up Your Clothing Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $12 See On Amazon Part of keeping your house clean is keeping your clothes in order. Easily remove pilling or lint on your clothing with this rechargeable fabric shaver. The device cleans up well-worn sweaters to leave them looking good as new. The device is compact enough that you can pack it in your bag to take on a trip. It also works on your bedding and linens.

39 Measuring Spoons That Could Double As Home Decor GICEY Cactus Measuring Spoons Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon This cactus measuring spoon set is so cute that I would start baking more just to be able to use it. The set comes with four different measuring spoons, each of which looks like a cactus pad. To add to the cuteness, they come in a holder that looks like a planter, which also doubles as a measuring cup. The ceramic set is dishwasher safe, and great to display.

40 These Reusable Grocery Bags That Help Cut Down On Plastic Use Green Bulldog Reusable Grocery Bags (Set of 3) Amazon $37 See On Amazon These reusable grocery bags will save you (and the environment) from more plastic bags. This set of three bags is made from a sturdy, washable canvas. The bags have a flat bottom, so they can stand upright on their own. They each hold up to 65 pounds and have reinforced handles that won’t tear.

41 This Desk Organizer That’ll Keep Paper Bills In Check Greenco Mesh Office Supplies Desk Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Do you have a messy desk? A lot of us are working from home, but haven’t given our workspaces the attention they deserve. This desk organizer is perfect for storing bills, notes, paperclips, and everything else you need to get through your day. It’s made out of alloy steel and has six total compartments.

42 An Insulated Lunch Box That Comes With Its Own Ice Pack Upper Order Durable Insulated Lunch Box Amazon $26 See On Amazon Instead of carrying your lunch to work in a paper or plastic bag, use this insulated lunch box that comes with its own ice pack. The lunch box has both a short and a long strap for carrying, an outer pocket, and a mesh compartment inside for holding the ice pack. Investing in this will eliminate all the sorry brown bags that are currently cluttering up your pantry.

43 A Compact Lamp With Four Charging Ports Macally Table Lamp with USB Port Amazon $40 See On Amazon Cut out extra clutter by buying items that serve multiple purposes. This small lamp not only provides a source of light, but it also doubles as a charging station. The lamp has four USB ports, so you can charge your phone, earbuds, or any other electronics. The battery-operated lamp can be turned on and adjusted for brightness with just the tap of a finger.

44 An Electric Wine Opener & Foil Cutter Vin Fresco Electric Wine Opener & Foil Cutter Amazon $20 See On Amazon Opening a bottle of wine can get kind of messy if you don’t have the right tools. This electric wine opener easily removes the cork, so no more struggling to yank it out. It also comes with a foil cutter, which makes it easier to get to the cork in the first place. The opener has a sleek design, so it would look nice displayed on a home bar.