Even after you’ve done all of the renovations and upgrades that you want to your house, maintaining its beauty and organization is tricky. Especially if you have a house full of kids or pets, begging to make a mess of it all. I’ve shopped around and found solutions to all of your cleaning and organization woes. Keeping your house nice is hard, but these 45 clever things make it so much easier.

Protecting your investments is a no-brainer, but you may not realize there are plenty of affordable tools that will keep your higher-priced items looking their best. Check out the covers that protect your refrigerator handles from sticky fingers, or the canvas baskets that look good while hiding a mess of toys, blankets, or crafts. Little purchases like coasters or dedicated organizers for each room can help to protect your home from future damage.

Some wear and tear is inevitable when it comes to your house, so when things start to look a little dingy, try one of the restoration products I included, such as cleaners for windows, mirrors, or metal fixtures. I also added a repair kit for wooden floors or furniture, as well as one for repairing leather. These small maintenance hacks will preserve your favorite home pieces while you enjoy them.

Staying clean and tidy is no simple task, but you can rely on these highly rated and reviewed Amazon products to help you along the way.

1 A Mini Desk Vacuum That’s Rechargeable prowithlin Desktop Vacuum Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your desk is the messiest place in your home, you’ll love this adorable mini vacuum. It cleans up dust and crumbs from desktops, tables, counters, floors, and even keyboards. The rechargeable hand vacuum gets into corners and crevices, and you can clean out its filter with the push of a button. It comes with an attachable vacuum nozzle, a manual, brush, and USB charging cable.

2 The Covers For Your Fridge To Combat Fingerprints OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Over time, grime inevitably builds up on your refrigerator door handles. These plush, protective sleeves keep stains, water drip, fingerprints, and smudges at bay, and they’re totally inexpensive. This pair of machine-washable covers features velcro closures, which you can adjust to fit your door’s handles. Choose from a variety of sizes and quantities so you can protect your other appliances, too.

3 These Furniture Leg Socks To Prevent Scratching Sag Hom Furniture Leg Socks (16 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These stretchy furniture leg covers provide an easy way to protect your floors from scratches. They fit chair legs with diameters between two and eight inches and the set includes 16 covers that can stretch over a variety of leg shapes to keep your home looking brand new.

4 A DIY Wood Furniture And Flooring Repair Kit Coconix Floor & Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Restore any wood flooring or furniture with this repair kit that’s an Amazon bestseller. It easily fills chips, cracks, and other imperfections in wooden furniture, molding, laminate, edging, baseboard, and even decks. This set includes ten repair compounds in various colors, a spatula, an application brush, a wood putty stick, and a mixing jar.

5 This Playful Stain-Resistant Rug For The Kids’ Rooms Well Woven Stain Resistant Area Rug Amazon $49 See On Amazon The best part about this playful, cozy rug is that it’s stain-resistant. The low-pile rug features a cotton fringe hem and soft woven material. It’s perfect for high-traffic areas or kid’s rooms and playrooms and it’s available in two sizes and four colors.

6 The Leather Cleaning And Recoloring Kit For Quick Fixes FurnitureClinic Leather Repair Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Make your tired and worn leather look as good as new with this cleaner and repair kit. The first step of the kit includes cleaning your leather to remove deeply ingrained dirt and grime while prepping the surface for step two: recoloring. It restores faded leather and protects leather surfaces for the future. This kit comes in 12 colored compounds that can be mixed to match your leather.

7 A Motion-Activated Keyhole Light For Your Door Deeirao Motion Sensor Keyhole Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon There is a budget-friendly solution to fumbling around in the dark, looking for your keys: this motion-activated light. The LED light comes on when you approach the door, illuminating the keyhole so you can quickly and easily unlock it. It comes with screws or an adhesive to attach to your door and has two modes: daytime or nighttime. You can also use it in cabinets or drawers for extra light on a budget.

8 This Cable Management Box That Conceals Cords Chouky Cable Management Boxes (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon How can your home look its best with messy cords and cables contributing to clutter? This cable management box set is the simple, affordable solution that conceals power strips and loose wires so you can see the room and not the accessories that make it come alive. This set includes three boxes of a variety of sizes and is available in two colors.

9 A Compact Drawer And Shelf Combo For The Kitchen Joseph Joseph Cabinet Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This small drawer adds usable storage space to your cluttered cabinets. The compact shelf features three tiers and a pull-out drawer. Stack spices or canned goods on the organizer so you can easily see everything at once. It easily fits in your kitchen, however, it’s versatile enough that you could use it to organize your bathroom or craft area.

10 These Stain-Resistant Comforters In 20 Colors Madison Park Stain Resistant Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Finding a comforter that’s luxurious yet easy to maintain can be tricky, but this microfiber blanket is stain-resistant to keep it looking brand new. This $35 find features a down-alternative fill and double-sided box quilting that looks expensive and feels cozy. It’s super soft and lightweight enough to use year-round. Whenever it does need a clean, wash it in your machine on cold and gentle cycles. Choose from 20 colors.

11 The Bamboo Shoe Shelf For Your Entryway BAMFOX Entryway Shoe Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your shoes and the shoes of every guest that enters your home are sprawled out all over the hallway floor, this is the attractive solution you need in your home. This sustainable bamboo entryway shelf has two tiers where you can store shoes and boots, as well as purses and a basket for umbrellas. Buy a couple and stack them on top of each other for additional storage.

12 This Cordless Handheld Vacuum That Does It All KOVEBBLE Cordless Handheld Vacuum Amazon $20 See On Amazon This handheld vacuum is the perfect tool for quickly cleaning up life’s little messes. With no bags to replace, it's simpler to maintain and it comes with three head attachments for getting hard-to-reach spots, as well as vacuuming your car. It picks up dirt and crumbs from carpet, countertops, floors, and even upholstery. The compact hand vacuum is lightweight and comes with an outlet power cord, as well as one for your car.

13 The Spoon Rests That Keep Counters Clean IYOOH Spoon Rest & Lid Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This kitchen counter gadget is a chef’s dream because it makes post-meal clean-up a breeze. The food-grade, BPA-free plastic utility rests are designed for you to set spoons, pot lids, and other utensils on to avoid making a mess. The multifunctional rest keeps utensils separate and, thanks to the high lip around the edge, catches any liquids before they drip on your counters. This pack comes with two.

14 These Canvas Baskets That Can Hold 25 Pounds StorageWorks Shelf Baskets (Set of 2) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for versatile storage that also looks good, try these metal frame storage bins. The rectangular baskets are made of canvas and feature a heavy-duty bottom board and frame that extends to create a rigid shape that supports up to 25 pounds. Use them for spare linens, toys, or craft supplies. The faux leather handles are elegant and modern, making this a no-brainer when it comes to upgrading your storage.

15 This Dual Lazy Susan Made Of Stylish Bamboo X-cosrack Bamboo Lazy Susan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bamboo lazy Susan is convenient, sturdy, and stylish, so you can leave it out on your counters without it messing up your home’s aesthetic. It has two tiers that each spin 360 degrees with ease, with three pegs that fit into pre-drilled holes to make assembly a breeze. Each tier has a rim to keep items from sliding off. It measures 10 inches in diameter and serves as the perfect spot for storing spices, produce, or even essential oils.

16 The Snack Caddy You’ll Want For The Next Big Game MyGift Sofa Snack Caddy Amazon $43 See On Amazon Get ready for the big game with this rustic wood snack caddy. It has compartments for everything you need for the big game: three remote controls, two large food dishes, and two cup holders. The serving tray has handles on the side and stainless steel bowls for snacks that can be removed when it's time to clean them.

17 A Pack Of Rustic Corner Shelves For Unusable Space Olakee Floating Corner Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These unique corner shelves make use of wall space in your home you’d otherwise ignore. This two-pack comes with dark rustic-looking wood shelves and four black metal brackets to secure them to the wall. The right-angle shelves fit perfectly into any corner or nook.

18 These Unbreakable Cups For Your Next Party Choary Unbreakable Cups (Set of 5) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Host a party without the fear of broken glass with these unbreakable cups. They’re eco-friendly and even made from reclaimed materials such a natural wheat straw and starch. They’re biodegradable and won’t break or chip — even if you run them through the dishwasher, microwave, or even store them in the freezer. This pack of five comes in a variety of colors so your guests can keep track of their drinks.

19 The Grout Pens That Make Tile Look Brand New NADAMOO Grout Pen and Brush Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give your tile an upgrade and avoid scrubbing in the future with these grout pens. This kit comes with a foldable cleaning brush that gets tough, stuck-on grime, as well as two beige-colored grout pens that easily cover dingy grout lines. This pack includes two replacement nibs for the pens so you can revamp your whole space for less than $20.

20 A Quick-Drying Bath Mat That Prevents Slipping Asvin Quick Drying Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your bathroom smelling fresh by avoiding common mold traps. Your bath mat is one of those spots, but with this textured mat, you can worry less about mildew because it dries so quickly. It’s made of PVC loofah material that secures itself to the floor without suction cups. The material is resistant to scum and can be washed in warm water.

21 This Unique Metal Brush That Eliminates Pet Hair Zoreni Pet Hair Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Eliminate pet hair from your favorite sofa with this magic tool that should cost a lot more than $10. This metal brush features a wooden handle, which is comfortable in your hand. In addition to handling pet hair and fur, you can use this tool to gently brush your couch and trim loose strings and banish pilling.

22 These Crowd-Favorite, Reusable Chalk Labels Savvy & Sorted Chalk Labels (96-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keeping your house organized can feel like an uphill battle, but with the help of these reusable labels, now your whole family can help out. This pack includes 96 labels that stick to glass bottles, jars, or plastic containers and a chalk pen that is erasable. This pack is Amazon’s #1 bestseller of “removable labels,” earning nearly 20,000 reviews.

23 The Sink Mat That Fits Around Your Faucet Ternal Faucet Absorbent Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep sitting water in your kitchen to a minimum with this sink mat. It wraps around the base of your sink and absorbs splashes or drips. The protective mesh material dries super quickly and can be machine washed and dried. It has a snap that secures the mat around your faucet and comes in three colors.

24 These Fun Wall Hooks That Encourage Tidying Up Umbra Buddy Wall Hooks (Set of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for whimsical solutions that will get your kids to pick up their stuff (or keep you motivated as an adult)? Try these wall hooks that look like little characters scaling the wall. The “buddy” wall hooks can hold up to five pounds — ideal for jackets, lightweight bags, and towels. This pack of three includes mounting hardware and adds a fun touch to any space.

25 The Glass Wax That Polishes Windows and Mirrors E.J. Wheaton Co. Glass Wax $13 See On Amazon Do your windows, mirrors, or metal fixures look tired and worn? This professional glass wax is the solution you’ve been searching for. It polishes and protects glass and metal by simply rubbing on and buffing the wax off. It goes on dark pink but dries to a chalky white so you know when it’s time to remove it. This little bottle will give your windows and mirrors a streak-free finish.

26 A Low-Pile Doormat That Absorbs Water Quickly Morgantag Waterproof Doormat Amazon $19 See On Amazon A durable doormat can save your floors from sitting water, mud, and snow, but not all doormats are created equally. This heavy-duty option is waterproof, low-profile, and easy to clean. It’s made with highly absorbent polypropylene fabric in a low pile that allows doors to easily open over the mat. To clean it, you can use a vacuum or hose, and the manufacturer says it’s safe to machine wash as well.

27 These Door Draft Stoppers That Keep Bedrooms Warm SAKUYV Weather Stripping Door Seal Amazon $7 See On Amazon These weather-stripping door draft stoppers fit onto your door to keep out sound and light and to regulate temperature. The transparent seal traps heat in or out, depending on the season, so you can cut electrical costs. Installing it is as easy as cutting it to size, peeling back the adhesive tape, and sticking it onto your door. You can use it anywhere to close gaps in garages, basements, beds, or even cabinets.

28 A Teeth-Brushing Station That Keeps Everything Clean showgoca Toothbrush Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Why dispense your own toothpaste when you can pay $26 to have a machine do it for you? This toothpaste dispenser can be conveniently mounted to the wall by your bathroom sink using a double-sided adhesive. It’s also a sanitary solution: It can hold up to four toothbrushes when they’re not in use, keeping their heads covered and away from germs. Plus it features a shelf for storing other essentials, as well as two cup dispensers.

29 This Modern, Automatic Trash Can That Locks In Odors Ninestars Touchless Garbage Can Amazon $38 See On Amazon This simple upgrade will make your whole house instantly cleaner: a new trash can. This one has a touchless automatic sensor that opens and closes to lock in odors when you’re not using it. The three-gallon can has a stainless steel base and plastic lid with a slow-close feature, along with a non-skid base and a removable ring liner to secure bags. It’s available in eight colors options.

30 A Set Of Nesting, Wooden Coasters To Protect Tables Kamenstein Wood Coasters (Set of 4) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These wooden coasters look like expensive decor accents when they’re not in use, but function beautifully at protecting your table from ring marks. The four-piece natural acacia wood and cork coasters nest into one another when stacked and offer a sturdy lip to keep drinks from spilling. The cord bed absorbs moisture to keep your tabletops in pristine condition.

31 The Fabric Pins That Are Magnetic And Release Easily Pinion Pins Magnetic Duvet Clips Amazon $18 See On Amazon These genius magnetic pins ensure you never wake up with your duvet bunched up at the foot of your duvet cover. The easy-release pins secure up to 10 pounds so you can also use them for hanging curtains, pinning comforters, or securing couch covers in place. This set comes with eight pins.

32 These Genius Cushion Supports To Revamp Sofas Evelots Sofa Cushion Support Amazon $35 See On Amazon Over time, sofa cushions can sink and won't always spring back to life. But these cushion supports improve the shape and feel of your furniture. The wood supports are covered in black vinyl, making them a cinch to clean. Just fold out the supports to your desired length and place them below your seat cushions for extra reinforcement. They instantly fix sagging cushions and make your pieces look so much better. Best of all, no installation is required.

33 The Sheer Curtains That Repel Dust And Dog Hair Clean Window Anti-Dust Curtains Amazon $26 See On Amazon The best way to keep your curtains clean is to dedicate time to wash them properly, but let’s be real — there’s not always enough time in the day for that. That’s why reviewers love these anti-dust sheer curtain panels. They’re made of a textured material that is anti-dust, anti-allergen, and repels pet hair, so your curtains stay cleaner longer. This polyester-blend set features a slide-through curtain rod pocket. Choose from three sizes and three colors.

34 The Magnetic Curtain Tie-Backs That Look Stylish Melaluxe Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don’t just push your curtains open, tie them back with these magnetic curtain holders that keep them in place and add a charming accent. Not only are they easy to use, but they’re also decorative with a modern spindle-shaped clasp and rope tie that’s stylish.

35 A Pack Of Odor-Beating Lavender Sachets For Home Lavende Sur Terre Closet Fragrance Sachets (24-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your closet smelling fresh by hanging a few of these lavender sachets over your hangers. The small bags are filled with French lavender, which has a calming fragrance that can reduce odors and boost your mood. Place one in your gym bag or by the door where everyone leaves their shoes. This set comes with 24 sachets.

36 The Self-Watering Pots That Hydrate Your Plants Vanavazon Self Watering Planters (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These self-water planters make it easy to care for your plants, even if you don’t have the greenest thumb. The 6-inch pots feature a large, transparent basin that can hold excess water, which plants absorb through a connecting cotton rope. This set of three is available in gray and white and will water your plants for up to about a week, depending on the plant and time of year.

37 These Covers That Fill The Gaps On Your Countertop HELESIN Counter Gap Cover Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cover the space between your stove and countertop to keep it free from messes with this set of stove gap fillers. The flexible silicone is easy to cut to match the depth of your appliance, and the T-shaped profile slides easily into place for a super-simple setup. Its nonslip construction won’t slide around and it provides a seamless fit.

38 A Slim, Sleek Rolling Cart For Extra Storage Anywhere AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you need some additional storage, check out this rolling three-tier cart. It has more than 5,000 reviews, and many reviewers have raved about how easy the trolley-style cart is to move from room to room, as well as how the durable wheel brakes keep it from rolling away on its own. It’s made of plastic and stainless steel so it's easy to wipe down, plus its narrow size is perfect for storing in your bathroom, laundry room, or kitchen.

39 An Easy-To-Clean Showerhead With Seven Modes Delta Faucet 7-Spray Showerhead Amazon $25 See On Amazon This showerhead is one the whole family will love since it has seven settings to choose from. It easily attaches to your existing shower and has touch-clean spray holes that you can simply wipe clean, rather than soaking it. Choose from a full body spray, wide-body spray, massaging spray, full body with massage, drenching spray, energy-saving mode, and pause. Each mode is powerful to relieve sore muscles and wash away the dirt of the day.

40 These Guide Lights That Easily Install On Your Outlets SnapPower Outlet Guide Light Amazon $23 See On Amazon Adding custom lighting to your home can be a huge investment, but these outlet guide lights are a budget-friendly solution — plus they have 11,000 reviews. This pack comes with two outlet plates that have a built-in light and don’t require batteries or wires. They snap on easily without occupying one of your outlets and they come in four colors.

41 A Hygienic Soap Dispenser That’s Automatic Umbra Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon The area around your sink can get pretty messy. Thanks to its battery-powered design (which works when you simply place your hand under it), this soap dispenser cuts down on the drips of soap that inevitably land on countertops. This hygienic dispenser holds liquid soap and has a versatile sleek finish that’s stylish and suits any home decor.

42 The Decorative Outdoor Pillow Covers You’ll Love MIULEE Waterproof Pillow Covers (Set of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Create a cozy space in your backyard or step up your curb appeal by adding some of these decorative pillow covers to front porches. Don’t worry, they’re waterproof — made of canvas polyester with a PU coating. This four-pack features 18-by-18-inch covers, however, they’re available in four sizes and 21 colors. They feature a hidden zipper where you can insert the pillow (not included).

43 A Paper Towel Holder With Lots Of Whimsy Umbra Buddy Paper Towel Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon How cute is this paper towel holder? While it secures the roll of paper towels upright, it also features a little “buddy” hugging the roll, making it easier to tear off a sheet. It’s fun and functional, plus it’s easy to load when the roll is empty. It’s earned nearly 3,000 reviews, including this one: “I like the uniqueness, so had to buy it. It's sturdy and does the job.”

44 This Tabletop Organizer To Keep Track Of The Remote MyGift Wood Remote Control Caddy Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep all your TV remotes in one place to save your sanity. This $20 fix holds three or four remotes, depending on the size. The tabletop organizer has a rustic farmhouse decor style that is a stylish alternative to your typically messy coffee table.