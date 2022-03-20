Keeping Your House Nice Would Be Much Easier If You Did Any Of These 44 Things

There are few better feelings in this world than coming home to a sparkling, organized house. The sheets are freshly washed, the counters are practically crumb-free, and the living room looks like something straight out of a catalog. But to be totally transparent here, it isn't always realistic to deep-clean your digs during a jam-packed workweek. The alternative, you ask? Implement methods of organization around your home for that 24/7, put-together feeling.

If you're anything like me (twenty-something and budgeting), you're definitely going to want to steer clear of those bank-breaking finds and opt for something a little more wallet-friendly. And in the spirit of making dreams come true, Amazon has a whole plethora of space-saving gems in the home department that are pretty much guaranteed to make your pad look and feel so much nicer. Who would've thought?

From a sleek, cord-covering box and a fridge handle cover to a kitty litter trapper and a tiny-but-mighty scrubbing sponge, there are tons of little (and big) ways to ensure your home is one you feel good about. Keep scrolling for a whopping 44 things you can do to elevate your housekeeping game with no hassle.

1 Invest In A Nonslip Sheet For All Your Baking Needs POPCO Heat Resistant Silicone Sheets (3 Pack) Amazon $9 Keep your countertops clean and make the most of the baking experience with these nonslip silicone sheets that are ideal for anything from pastries to crafts. Not only are they water resistant, but they're also made of 100% food-grade silicone material. Available in sets of three, these sheets are just a simple, yet downright revolutionary way to maintain a tidy kitchen.

2 Set Up A Designated Charging Station To Organize Your Devices Poweroni USB Charging Station Amazon $32 Make your charging situation a neat one with this USB charging station that keeps your devices perfectly divided and stable while they juice up. Complete with five clear dividers that light up in blue when your tech is fully charged, this dock provides everything you need to power up your essentials. Plus, each dock includes five cables for respective devices so no tablet gets left behind. Cheers to no more countertop clutter, yes?

3 Eliminate Pet Fuzz In Your Home With This Self-Cleaning Brush HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Pet Brush Amazon $14 No matter how much we love our fur babies and incredibly comfy sofas, the two unfortunately don't mesh well together. To make your loveseat look absolutely pristine, add this self-cleaning pet hairbrush to your cart. Your pet will look like a million bucks — and because of this brush's ability to remove all loose hair (you know, the kind you find on couches), your furniture will have significantly less shedding on it. It's a double whammy sort of deal.

4 Give Your Counters The Hollywood Treatment With These Under-Cabinet Lights Brilliant Evolution LED Under Cabinet Lights (4 Pack) Amazon $34 Why not make your countertops shine with these under-cabinet LED strip lights? For instant illumination, these battery-operated stick-on lights are a necessity. They've even got an auto-timer and dimmer that can be controlled with a super handy wireless remote. TBH, I can't ask for a better scenario.

5 Polish Your Fan On The Regular To Keep Your Space Dust-Free Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $12 The ceiling fan can be a major culprit in the case of a dust-filled room. Thankfully, this fan duster is the ultimate way to keep your air ultra-clean and free of excess dirt. With an extendable handle and strong microfibers that trap in dust, this tool is worthy of the praise it gets in the reviews section.

6 Do Your Spoons A Favor By Organizing The Utensil Drawer Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4 Pack) Amazon $29 While drawers and their contents may not be on full display for everyone to see, clutter to any degree can make looking for your coffee straw a trying task. Enter: bamboo drawer dividers that keep utensils in their own place with ease. These adjustable organizers have nonslip padding on either end so that all you need to do is fit to your drawers and set up your spoons accordingly. A piece of cake.

7 Clean & Dry Your Dishes With These Multipurpose Cotton Towels Zeppoli Flour Sack Towels (12 Pack) Amazon $16 It doesn't get better than premium quality towels in the kitchen. These spun cotton towels are some of the most durable on the market and come in packs of 12 so that you'll have a close-to-infinite supply of dish towels. Aside from washing and drying, these are also ideal for anything from covering baked goods to clearing out dust bunnies. The best part? They're washer machine-friendly. Sold.

8 Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Hotel With An Extra-Soft Duvet Cover HC COLLECTION King Duvet Cover Set Amazon $29 This 1500-thread duvet cover is ridiculously soft and even comes in over 10 silky shades ranging from light lavender and deep burgundy to camel and ice blue. Two pillow shams are also included and to top it off, there's a built-in zip closure so you can seamlessly pop a comforter inside. Oh, and as dense as this set looks, it has an A+ rating in being lightweight.

9 Store Your Cooking Utensils In An Ultra-Sleek Stainless Steel Holder FineDine Stainless Steel Utensil Holder Amazon $18 If you're one for keeping your cookware out in the open, you're going to love this stainless steel utensil holder that has its own built-in dividers for an extra layer of order. With a sturdy rotating base and seven shiny colors ranging from mint green to bold red, this holder is equal parts aesthetically pleasing and practical for the cooking-inclined. For bonus points, it has a smudge-proof exterior and a slip-resistant base. Need.

10 Give Your Cabinets A Makeover With This Pot & Pan Stand STORLUX Pot and Pan Organizer for Cabinet Amazon $30 Keep the clanging to a minimum with a cookware organizer for your cabinet that holds your pots and pans in place so that pulling them out is stress-free. Designed with eight slip-resistant shelves, this steel rack is extremely durable and provides just enough room to store everything from your frying pan to your soup pot. Plus, each shelf is coated in a durable rubber so that your cookware stays scratch-free.

11 Keep Your Sink Area In Tip-Top Shape With This Multipurpose Silicone Tray Happitasa Multipurpose Silicone Tray Amazon $13 Instead of tossing your dish sponge to a faraway land, consider adding this premium quality silicone tray to your sink area. Perfect for storing your scrubber brushes and soaps, this premium tray comes in 10 ultra-vivid colors and two sizes so you can customize as you see fit. Plus, it's totally washable and dishwasher-friendly, so built-up soap slime can be rinsed off in seconds.

12 Create A Nifty Station For Your Cleaning Tools With This Sturdy Holder Homely Center Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $18 Take your closet to the next level with this solution of all solutions. Simply mount this three-slot holder onto your wall and slide in your go-to tools like mops, brooms, and dusters. Oh, and for even more storage, this holder also includes four super durable hooks for hanging anything from dustpans to washcloths. With this miracle of an organizer, even your hall closet will look seriously presentable.

13 Install This Mega-Size Pantry Organizer To Find Your Sauces With Ease Zober Over The Door Pantry Organization (2 Pack) Amazon $17 Enjoy instant access to your spices, jellies, and jams with this over-the-door pantry organizer with built-in compartments for your food. Complete with 24 clear pockets so you can see exactly what is where, this handy holder does the job of multiple shelves and makes it look easy. P.S. each set comes with two for even more storage opportunities.

14 Tidy Up Your Entryway With A 3-Tier Shoe Rack Bench Homemaid Living Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench Amazon $45 Shoes deserve a designated home, point-blank. If you prefer to keep your sneakers on standby in the entryway, this bamboo rack is guaranteed to make the whole shebang so much more organized. Built with three sturdy shelves and the top tier doubling as a bench to sit on while tying up laces, this organizer truly is the answer to all of your sandal storage woes. Plus, you can find it in three neutral finishes that are all waterproof and polished to perfection. So this is what you get when you mix practical with decorative? I'm in full support.

15 Prevent Crumbs From Falling Through The Cracks With Stove Gap Fillers Linda's Essentials Stove Gap Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $11 Ah, the mystery space in between the cabinetry and the stove — aka, home of the splattered oils and crumbs from meals past. Keep that gap fully concealed and free of food with these silicone gap fillers that fit seamlessly in place and make your kitchen a million times easier to clean. Plus, they're heat-resistant and start at 21 inches long so you can trim accordingly and set up in an instant.

16 Spruce Up Your Blinds In Seconds With This Handheld Duster SetSail Blind Duster (4 Pack) Amazon $9 This SetSail blind duster is a breezy tool that functions like a handy pair of tongs but works hard to polish the blinds with microfiber precision. Just slide the dusting sleeves onto your tool and tackle the crevices of shutters and air vents with total ease. There's even a sturdy brush on the other end for down-to-the-details tidying.

17 Freshen Up Your Desk With A Mini Vacuum Cleaner ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $14 For a desk that makes you excited to be productive, this mini vacuum cleaner is the latest must-have tool that you should definitely add to cart. With its portable, cordless make and 100% rotatable design, this vacuum swoops up every last speck of dust for a clear working space. BTW, you can choose between orange and white for some customization. Find me testing this out on random surfaces as soon as the package comes in.

18 Make Your Closet Look Put Together With A Space-Saving Organizer YOUDENOVA Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $16 If your closet is stuffed to the brim with clothes and shoes galore, this hanging organizer is a necessary step to elevate the ease with which you navigate your wardrobe. Designed with six cubbies and endless side pockets for the smaller accoutrements, this ultra-durable shelf also comes in tons of neutrals so you can match accordingly to your space. The game? Changed.

19 Consolidate Your Pants By Storing Them On These Trouser Hangers GoodtoU S-Shaped Trouser Hangers (10 Pack) Amazon $29 Pants can be a tricky thing to store, especially when you want to keep them extra crisp and wrinkle-free. For maximizing the room in your closet while also keeping your jeans in pristine condition, these stainless steel S-shaped hangers are quite literally lifesavers. This set comes with 10 sturdy hangers, and each one can carry up to five pairs of trousers. Plus, you can choose any color ranging from mint to pink for some personalization. One last major point? Each tier is coated in protective rubber to help make sure your pieces stay put.

20 Whip Your Makeup Drawer Into Shape With A Clear Compartment Organizer Tray STORi Stackable Drawer Vanity Organizer Amazon $20 Getting glammed up is all fun and games until you can't find your concealer. Thankfully, a clear drawer organizer exists and it's here to make getting ready totally stress free. With a rightful spot on Amazon's Choice list, this 10-piece compartment set stores your balms, polishes, and palettes with ease. The individual compartments can also be displayed together, separate, or stacked — the choice is totally up to you. Plus, the plastic it's made with is BPA-free.

21 Keep Water Splashes At Bay With A Sturdy Shower Curtain Liner BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $10 If you ask me, everyone deserves a mildew-free shower curtain liner. Replace your current liner with this quintessential shower curtain that has rust-resistant metal grommets and odor-free material that's hard to beat. With clear, frosted, and white options, this curtain also has positive ratings for an immaculate experience that keeps the shower water where it's supposed to be.

22 Prevent Drain Clogging With This Genius In-Shower Hair Catcher TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector Amazon $12 Catch every last strand that attempts to make its way down your drain with this TubShroom hair catcher that comes in six vivid shades. All you have to do is pop it into your drain and check periodically for stray hairs that have gotten wrapped around the strainer and clean out as needed. Water will also flow freely with this addition so there's no interruption there.

23 Eliminate Stainless Steel Smudges With These Fridge Door Handle Covers OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 Say hello to fridge handle covers that make for a smudge-free stainless steel refrigerator — yes, they're real. These covers come in a range of eight different sizes so they can essentially fit onto any fridge with ease. Each set also comes with two Velcro slips and can be tossed into the wash to maintain their sheen.

24 Defuzz Your Cloth-Covered Furniture With A Handheld Fabric Shaver Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 Eliminate extra fuzzies from your furniture and bedspread with this handheld fabric shaver that works faster and lasts longer than a lint roller. As an Amazon bestseller, this handheld shaver is battery-operated and compact — so making your fabric look smooth is equal parts easy and enjoyable. BTW, the shaving head is about 2 inches wide and has a detachable lint catcher for quick cleanup.

25 Make Room For Additional Storage With These Hanging Rope Baskets TomCare Hanging Baskets (4 Pack) Amazon $29 Not only are these woven hanging baskets the cutest storage bins to ever exist, but they're also extremely functional with a durable make and faux leather handles. From greenery to your latest reads, these are perfect to store and mount onto the back of a door or wall. Plus, this set from TomCare even comes with four whole baskets so you can get the most bang for your buck.

26 Switch Out Cardboard Boxes For Sleek Storage Containers Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (7 Pieces) Amazon $34 It's time to recycle the cereal boxes and opt for more neutral, airtight options that match basically any kitchen design. This seven-piece set of BPA-free clear storage containers includes pop-lock lids that work to keep contents fresh. With an unbeatable combination of small, medium, and large containers, you can store all of your favorite snacks and make a statement doing so. There are even chalkboard-style stickers in case you want to label the pasta.

27 Reduce Household Litter With This Paw-Approved Trapper Mat Pieviev Cat Litter Mat Amazon $20 If you're a cat owner, you know all too well the reality of litter remnants scattered around the house. This miracle mat is here to change that, and it's made to trap litter into its center and help reduce excess. Built with a dual-layer honeycomb design, this nonslip mat essentially works best underneath and around the litter box area. This way, your cat can step out of its box and onto a mat that is made to catch the clutter before it gets a chance

28 Free Your Clothes Of Wrinkles With A Powerful Handheld Garment Steamer Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon In my opinion, every household needs a solution for clothes that don’t work well with the irons of the world. One of the best options out there is this handheld steamer by Hilife that is, of course, an Amazon bestseller for more than a few reasons. Not only does it function smoothly for up to 15 minutes, but its steam is super concentrated so that your fabrics come out crisp and free of wrinkles.

29 Create Breezy Access To Your Products With A Rotating Shelf Organizer AMEITECH Rotating Cosmetic Organizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Add a little swivel to your makeup routine with this rotating, eight-layer cosmetic organizer. Think of it as a lazy Susan (but for your beauty products). Aside from bringing some serious dimension to your bathroom and vanity, this spinning shelf holds everything from makeup brushes to moisturizers and packs quite a punch in terms of weight capacity. Click the compartments together in place and bask in the glory that is this superior organizer.

30 Keep Your Laundry Hidden With A Door-Hanging Hamper Bag KEEPJOY Hanging Laundry Hamper Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon I think it’s safe to say that hampers are a lot cuter when they’re not on full display, but rather slightly hidden and placed in a neutral bag or bin. Made with waterproof material, this washer-friendly hamper bag holds up to one average laundry load and hangs easily on either the back of a closet or bathroom door. Oh, and there’s a no-hassle zipper situation so you can unload your clothes smoothly.

31 Fold Your T-Shirts In Seconds With A Specially Designed Folding Board BoxLegend T-Shirt Folding Board Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tell me why folding T-shirts at home never looks the way it does in the stores, please and thanks so much. For ridiculously neat tees done right, this folding board is actually a work of art. Designed with six panels to fold your top is seconds, this tool is a fun and easy way to get your laundry done in less time than the average.

32 Maintain Your Walls By Using Command Hooks To Display Your Decor Command Damage Free Wall Hooks (16 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Yes, Command hooks have singlehandedly changed the way you can decorate your home while keeping your walls free of damage. With a super-strong adhesive backing and subtle wire hook, you can smoothly hang up the necessities — like shower brushes and cleaning tools — without a second thought. They’re also compatible with almost every surface ranging from glass and tile to metal and varnished wood. For reference, each hook can hold up to a half-pound of weight.

33 Protect Your Furniture & Floors With Soft Feet Covers Bublhead Furniture Leg Covers (8 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For zero-scratch floors and longer-lasting furniture, pop these pad covers over the feet of your chair legs and you’re pretty much golden. With tons of different count sets and a few muted color options, these rubber covers are also completely soundless and shouldn’t make squeaky noises when moved around. The biggest highlight? They have a universal fit with slight stretchability to cap onto virtually any furniture you own.

34 Keep Pesky Wires Out Of Sight By Storing Them In This Modern Cable Box Chouky Cable Organizer Box (3 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make sure your wires are out of sight and out of mind with these cable organizer boxes that are some of the sleekest on the market. With three different sizes per set, every cord you have on hand will finally have a designated home. There are even convenient openings and a genius ventilation system built into each box to help prevent overheating.

35 Amp Up Your Air Quality With This Humidifier That Has Stellar Reviews AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $39 See On Amazon To combat dry air that’s a little too stale for comfort, this cool mist humidifier is a superb option. Designed with an auto-power option and super quiet hum, this gem will help elevate your air quality with no distraction whatsoever. There’s also several mist settings to suit your fancy and an adjustable nozzle that can rotate as much (or as little) as you prefer. Plus, one fill should last for 24 hours.

36 Freshen Up Your Garbage Disposal With A Deodorizing Baking Soda Cleaner Arm & Hammer Garbage Disposal Cleaner (24 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with Arm & Hammer baking soda for extra deodorizing strength, these garbage disposal capsules will help eliminate any unwanted food smells so the kitchen stays as fresh as you want. Plus, there’s an array of count options to choose from (I recommend the 48-count).

37 Degunk Your Outdoor Boots With A Fiber Scraper Shoe Mat Ninamar Natural Coir Boot Scraper Door Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon For rainy, mud-filled days spent outside, shoes require some extra attention before heading into the house. This doormat is designed specifically to scrape off the caked dirt that gets trapped in your boots and will still be gentle on the soles with eco-friendly coconut fiber. Plus, Amazon tons of reviewers have given this mat their golden seal of approval.

38 Set Up Your Pet’s Sleeping Situation With This Nonslip Bed Cover Ameritex Waterproof Pet Bed Cover Amazon $22 See On Amazon Let your fur child sleep on the couch mess-free with this waterproof bed cover that’s pretty much the perfect solution to animal fuzz-covered sofas. Available in six sizes to line up with your couch (and eight microfiber-lined shades ranging from melon pink to chocolate brown), simply lay the nonslip bed cover on the desired area and your pet will be off to Snoozeville in no time.

39 Touch Up Scratches & Fades With These Wood-Repair Polishing Markers DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon In the event that your wood furniture begins to wear down (which, let’s be real, is kind of inevitable), you might want a stress-free solution. Luckily, these touch-up markers and wax sticks come in virtually every wooden shade under the sun — and they’re fully equipped to fill in the gaps of your well-used furniture. Just color into the faded or cracked space and you’ve got yourself a table that looks as good as new.

40 Shine Up Your Floors With A Washable, Reusable Microfiber Mop Professional Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System Amazon $27 See On Amazon In the market for a brand new mop that works like a charm? This microfiber flat mop comes with four reusable pads that can be tossed in the wash between uses, and it even has an adjustable handle that will make mopping spacious areas 10 times more convenient. Plus, it’s gentle on your wood and tile while still providing a deep clean.

41 Keep The Floors Crumb-Free With This Broom & Dustpan Combo TreeLen Broom and Dustpan Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you don’t currently own a broom and dustpan combo that makes tidying up your place easier, this set by Treelen is the full package. Available in neon green and bright orange, the broom is fully extendable while the dustpan has a built-in rubber scraper for smooth dust collection. Plus, the combo seamlessly snaps together so that closet storage is a non-issue. My favorite part? It’s got teeth on the pan for on-the-spot broom cleaning.

42 Make Your Shower Tiles Sparkles With An Extendable Scrubber Lalafancy Shower Brush Scrubber with Long Extendable Handle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Even your shower tiles need a little TLC, and this extendable brush is the quintessential fix. Earning a rightful spot on the Amazon’s Choice list, this scrubber extends up to 46 inches and even comes with two replaceable heads that can be switched out (depending on how set-in the grime is). Between a regular bristle brush and a stiff bristle head, this tool is pretty much key.

43 Deep-Clean The Dishes With These Foam Scrubbing Sponges SmilePowo Magic Cleaning Sponges (100 Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Melamine foam sponges are universally loved for having super strength when it comes to scrubbing stubborn grime off of dishes (and other surfaces). Designed to remove virtually any kind of stain ranging from soap scum to crusted-on sauce, all you need to do is rinse the sponge to activate. BTW, you can find them in packs of 30, 60, and 100 so that you’re stocked up.