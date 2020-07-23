Your cereal/spread prayers have been answered. Kellogg's is launching a Crunchy Nut peanut butter, so you can enjoy the taste of the brand's famous cereal on toast. The new peanut butter will bring the honey nut flavour of the popular cereal to the classic peanut spread, plus a few secret ingredients the brand is remaining coy about.

The new spread has been made in collaboration with Manchester manufacturers Duerr's who are known in the food world for their jams, conserves, and nut butters. This new product might well be one of their most unique products to date (alongside their peanut butter for dogs, Peamutt Butter).

In a statement given to Good Housekeeping, Sally Addenbrook, brand marketing manager at Duerr’s said, "We’re hugely excited to be working with Kellogg’s to create this truly delicious peanut butter. We’ve effectively taken the iconic taste and much-loved crunch of Crunchy Nut and packed it into a jar of peanut butter. That’s as much as we are willing to say – the rest is top secret."

Although this exciting collaboration is a bit out of left field, it's certainly not the most nuts collaboration to date. Marmite peanut butter, anybody? The iconic British brand released both a crunchy and smooth version in 2019. The new item was the first permanent product innovation since Marmite was established in 1902, following what the brand described as "overwhelming demand" from consumers who were mixing the two spreads together at home, per ITV news.

Only time will tell how this new spread will be received but if you're keen to try it, you can pick up a jar at Sainsbury's for £2.50.