On Nov. 1, 2022, Kraft Mayo and Juicy Couture announced an unpredictable collaboration. Both brands are known for their signature textures — velvety smooth — but in one case it has to do with a fan-favorite condiment and in the other, comfortable co-ords.
The line of Juicy Couture designs is called The Smooth Lover's collection and includes a white velour tube top and deep blue, velour tracksuit. The color of the tracksuit is, of course, inspired by the Kraft Mayo label.