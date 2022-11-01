Trending Food

Kraft Mayo x Juicy Couture Is The Chaotic Y2K Collab Of Dreams

Serve looks and sandwiches.

Kraft Real Mayo is partnering with Juicy Couture.
Courtesy of KRAFT Real Mayo

On Nov. 1, 2022, Kraft Mayo and Juicy Couture announced an unpredictable collaboration. Both brands are known for their signature textures — velvety smooth — but in one case it has to do with a fan-favorite condiment and in the other, comfortable co-ords.

The line of Juicy Couture designs is called The Smooth Lover's collection and includes a white velour tube top and deep blue, velour tracksuit. The color of the tracksuit is, of course, inspired by the Kraft Mayo label.

