Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Secret Ingredient For Avocado Toast

This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but with Kylie Jenner’s avocado toast recipe. The makeup mogul and much-debated youngest “self-made” billionaire took to her Instagram Story on July 27 to share an exclusive hot tip: how she makes her avocado toast.

“How different can her avocado toast be?” you ask. “Isn’t it just...avocado and toast?” you say. “...what else could she possibly add???” you whisper, confused and afraid. Fear not: it’s just five ingredients. Kylie Jenner’s avocado toast tutorial can’t hurt you.

For most of her avocado toast recipe, Kylie keeps it pretty simple: She starts with a slice of toasted sourdough bread (a nod to the dish’s origins: the millennial mind palace). She then mashes up an avocado and adds red crushed pepper and flaky salt to the mash. (A classic combination of spicy, salty, and the ingredient that the dish is named after. Yes, chef, go off!) But then — in typical Kylie Jenner fashion — she throws in a wild card, drizzling honey over the avocado mixture.

If you’re skeptical of the sweet-salty-avocado combo, you are far from alone. After Kylie posted her tutorial, the internet responded with a resounding “I HAVE FEELINGS ABOUT THIS."

The few brave souls on Twitter who decided to try out the avocado toast had mixed reviews. Some loved it. Some were indifferent. Others asked why Kylie’s toast was getting any attention at all. If nothing else, it gave us all something innocuous to yell into the void about.

Don’t want to tap through Kylie’s Instagram Stories to find her tutorial? Don’t worry! Kylie’s avocado toast recipe is available on Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog. Per the blog post, the toast should take you five minutes to make and can be enjoyed as a meal or a snack, just in case you needed guidance on when you can eat avocado toast.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a long history of sharing tutorials for things you absolutely didn’t know you needed a tutorial for. Khloe has shown how she organizes her cookie jar, carefully stacking Oreos in offset rows. It is her Sistine Chapel. Kourtney Kardashian has given us not one but two tutorials on how she eats different candy. There is the infamous KitKat eating tutorial, which takes us through Kourtney’s snacking method bite by blasphemous bite. More recently, Kourtney’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup eating tutorial was unleashed unto the world. (YouTube only has a 38-second teaser. For the full tutorial, you’ll need to download her app KOURT. The suspense is killing you, I know.) This is all to say, Kylie walking through her avocado toast is both on-brand for her family and inoffensive in comparison to the tutorials her sisters have shared.

Regardless of how you feel about Kylie's avo-toast — for it, against it, wondering why we're still even talking about it — there is one thing we can all agree: it is notably less strange than sharing a video on how to eat a KitKat.