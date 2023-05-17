Feeling Lazy? Try These 10 Easy TikTok Recipes

After a long day at work, the last thing you want to do is spend hours slicing, dicing, and roasting dinner. And you definitely don’t want to spend an extra 40 minutes doing the dishes afterward either. That’s why it’s important to keep a list of easy-to-make meals that require minimal ingredients, effort, and cleanup for those days when you just want to kick your feet up and relax. The hashtag #lazygirldinner on TikTok has over 60.6 million views as of May 17, and is filled with plenty of simple recipe recommendations that are just waiting to be put to the test. But because your time is precious, I’ve picked out the 10 best lazy girl recipes on TikTok, so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling through the tag to find the perfect recipe. You’re welcome.

Tzatziki Chicken Tenders @Dishingitwithamanda shares a chicken and salad recipe that’s a breeze to make, especially if you have an air fryer. To make the meal, season your chicken with olive oil, lime juice, Greek yogurt, and garlic, then prepare your salad by chopping up pretty much whatever vegetables you have available. Throw the tenders in the air fryer for seven to 10 minutes, add some more seasoning to your salad, and throw your dinner on a plate. You can even add a side of rice if you want.

Shrimp & Veggies @Marykateschmidt_ claims “anyone can do” this next lazy girl dinner, thanks to the frozen ingredients list. For an easy shrimp dish, all you need to do is toss some frozen cauliflower, broccoli, edamame, and carrot coins into a pan, then add the frozen shrimp on top once the veggies have defrosted. Add your seasonings (the creator recommends salt, pepper, and your sauce of choice), throw some leafy greens into the mix, and enjoy.

Buffalo Chicken Wraps This next meal comes from @mealsandmunchies and is the perfect lazy girl meal to enjoy on the go. Cook your chicken with buffalo sauce on the stove or the oven, then cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Transfer the chicken onto a tortilla wrap and add shredded cheese, ranch, lettuce, and tomatoes before wrapping it up.

Crispy Eggplant @Nutritiouslyeasy calls this recipe her “go-to lazy girl minimal ingredient dinner,” and once you see what all the hype is about, you’ll understand why. Cut one eggplant into sizable pieces and pat down each slice to absorb the moisture. Crack and whisk two eggs in a bowl, then dip both sides of the slices into the mixture. Submerge the eggplant into almond flour and repeat until done. Stick the pieces into the air fryer, drizzle some olive oil and salt on top, and serve with arugula, sausage, and red sauce.

Oven Baked Pasta Not only is this a lazy girl recipe, but it’s also a Trader Joe’s lazy girl recipe, which is even better. @Just.Jueit makes this oven-baked pasta with tomatoes, Trader Joe’s spinach and artichoke dip, and cooked pasta, and you can add pre-made chicken into the mix as well.

Steak Bowl Here’s another @nutritiouslyeasy suggestion that can be made all in one pot and has a cook time of about five minutes. To make yours, brown some cubbed steak on a pan, then add your frozen vegetables once the meat has cooked halfway through. The creator uses a mix of frozen broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots, but anything you have in the fridge will suffice. Add some rice or quinoa to the pan, and season with soy sauce and sriracha.

Chicken Fried Rice @Gianna.gfit meal preps her lazy girl chicken fried rice, and now you can, too. Just add Trader Joe’s frozen vegetable medley to a pan with minced garlic, then add an egg once the vegetables have defrosted. Scramble the egg in the pan, then mix in some rice and chicken bites to finish it off. Finally, add your seasonings on top, and you’re good to go.

Enchiladas @Whitekitchenredwine has the perfect single-serving enchiladas recipe, but you can adjust the recipe to make as many as you’d like. First, make a mixture of equal parts butter and flour, then stir in your chicken stock until it thickens and add some chilis and Greek yogurt. Then, in a tortilla, add chicken and cheese and cut the burrito in half. Place both halves in an oven-safe container, pour the sour on top with some extra cheese, and let it cook in the oven for 10 minutes.

Chicken Bowl For some reason, dinner just tastes better in a bowl. For an easy chicken bowl meal, follow @marykateschmidt_’s recipe, which calls for leafy greens, cucumbers, red peppers, cooked chicken slices, goat cheese, hummus, and spicy cashew dressing.