65 Legitimately Awesome Things Under $35 On Amazon You Never Knew Existed

1 A Battery Organizer That’ll Tell You If Your Battery Went Bad The Battery Organizer and Tester Amazon $19 See On Amazon Never search through your junk drawer for loose batteries again when you have this 93-slot organizer and tester. With positions for AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt, and flat batteries, the organizer’s clear top makes sure you always know what’s in stock. Plus, an included tester will let you know if your battery still has juice.

2 This Convenient Scalp Sunscreen That Also Hydrates & Strengthens COOLA Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep your hair and scalp protected from the sun with this organic sunscreen mist, which is waterproof for 80 minutes. Not only does the spray have SFP 30 for broad UVA and UVB protection, but it also boasts oils and minerals to promote scalp nutrition, hair strength, and shiny locks — without that unwanted greasy look.

3 This Wearable Fan For A Hands-Free Breeze Anywhere You Go JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan Amazon $28 See On Amazon This portable, wearable fan will keep your face and neck breezy and cool all season long. It’s super lightweight and has three speeds to control exactly how much wind you’re looking for. Plus, on only one charge, it can run from four to 16 hours (depending on wind speed).

4 A Pocket-Sized Book To Keep All Your Passwords Secure Planberry Password Book Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ll never forget a password again with this pocket-sized password book. The lined notebook is labeled with website name, username, password, and notes to keep all your information in one convenient and safe spot. And the A-Z side tabs make finding your password a breeze. Plus, it comes in 15 gorgeous cover patterns to match your vibe.

5 A Reusable Water Bottle With An Attached Fruit Infuser Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon This reusable water bottle truly has it all: a leakproof lid, non slip rubber grip, shatterproof plastic exterior, and an easy one-touch open. And the best part? It comes with a removable infuser you can fill with fruit, cucumbers, or herbs for the most refreshing, best-tasting refill ever.

6 A Stylish Laptop Backpack That Has A Charging Port CYUREAY Convertible Laptop Backpack (15.6 In.) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your laptop protected without sacrificing style with this convertible backpack. Available in seven two-tone styles, this backpack is made of water repellent fabric and features reinforced buckles and a built-in USB charging port. And, if a backpack isn’t your style, just tuck the straps away and use the handles as a regular purse instead.

7 An Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner That’s Quick & Easy To Use Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon With this brush cleaner, you’ll actually look forward to cleaning your makeup accessories. Simply attach the electric handle onto your brush with the appropriately sized rubber collar, fill the bowl with water and the cleanser of your choice, and press the button to get the brush spinning until it’s so clean it looks brand new. If you lift the brush slightly, it’ll dry too, and the whole process takes very little time.

8 A Portable Ring Light That Attaches To Phone Or Computer GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon Never take a bad selfie — or have bad Zoom lighting — again. This rechargeable ring light attaches directly to your device, to reduce shadows and evenly light your face for the perfect illumination every time. It even features three color temperatures — warm, natural, and cool — to seamlessly fit with your background.

9 An Over-The-Door Drying Rack With 3 Shelves Greenco 3 Tier Over The Door Drying Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Short on space in your laundry room? This over the door drying rack is exactly what you need. Made of a breathable polyester mesh, the drying rack will unfold into three drying tiers when you need it — and stores flat against the door when you don’t. Plus, it can be hung directly over the door — no tools or nails required for installation.

10 A Hair Finishing Stick To Ace That Slicked Back Look BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Goodbye flyaways! This finishing stick, which is shaped like a tube of mascara, will help you nail that slicked back ponytail or bun without looking greasy. Just run it along the top of your head or bottom of your bun and watch your loose hair and flyaways disappear for a shiny and slick finish.

11 A Clever Car Net To Add Storage & Organization In The Space Between Seats Car Cache Handbag Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This mesh handbag holder is great if you’ve ever needed a little more organization in the front seat or your car. It clips right onto the headrests and seat bottoms and features one roomy pouch — perfect for purses, phones, and other easy-access necessities. Plus, it will keep your bag secure and easy to reach, so you don’t need to worry about losing anything under the seats again.

12 This Elegant Knife That Makes Spreading Butter Easier Than Ever Jagerspitz Butter Knife Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you told everyone you inherited this elegant butter knife was from grandma, they’d believe you. The knife features 16 cutouts at one edge and a long slice cutout at the other, to slice, grate, and curl butter to spread it with ease. Add an ergonomic handle and dishwasher-safe stainless steel and you’ll have everyone effortlessly impressed.

13 These Moisturizing Heel Sleeves For Maximum Comfort NatraCure Vented Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re prone to dry, cracking feet, you have to give these moisturizing heel sleeves a try. Made of a spandex/cotton blend, they’re buttery soft and feature a gel pad at the heel enriched with aloe vera, shea butter, and more vitamins to deliver your softest heels yet while keeping your toes comfy and breezy.

14 These Stainless Steel Extenders For Your Bracelets & Necklaces D-buy Stainless Steel Necklace Extender (8-Piece) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Give your too-short necklaces or too-small bracelets a second life with these stainless steel extenders. This eight-pack includes four gold and four silver chains and can add 2, 3, 4, or 6 inches to your jewelry. With classic lobster claw clasps on either side of the chain, these extenders hook right onto your jewelry’s existing clasps for a perfect fit.

15 A Refillable Produce Saver To Keep Your Fruit & Veggies Fresh For Longer Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make sure your fruit and vegetables stay fresh as long as possible with this produce saver that lasts up to three months. Inside each apple-shaped ball is a packet that absorbs ethylene gas in your refrigerator, pantry, or countertop, which keeps your produce crisp, crunchy, and fresh for longer.

16 A Tiny Portable Charger That Plugs Directly Into Your Phone iWALK Mini Portable Charger Amazon $26 See On Amazon Avoid the dreaded red iPhone battery when you have this mini portable charger. Barely bigger than a lipstick tube, this charger has a built-in lightning connector to plug directly into your phone, so there are no bulky wires required. Your battery will thank you.

17 These Reusable Microfiber Towels That Will Cool You Down Instantly Sukeen Cooling Towel (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Hot? You won’t be anymore with these microfiber cooling towels. Just soak one of the four towels in water, wring it out, shake it a couple times, and put it around your neck, forehead, wrists, back —you name it — for an instant cool down. It stays chilled for up to three hours, and can be stored in the included hanging pouch when not in use.

18 This Pistachio Bowl That Has Separate Storage To Toss Old Shells Penko Bamboo Pistachio Snack Bowl Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re a pistachio, sunflower seed, or cherry fan, you need this special bowl. Made specifically for all those times you’ve unshelled nuts but didn’t have a place to put the shells, this stylish bamboo bowl has a dual-layered design that gives you a designated spot for the inedible parts of your snack. However, this bowl can be separated and used as two stylish snacking trays.

19 These Antibacterial Soap Sheets To Stay Clean Anywhere You Go FOMIN Foaming Hand Soap Sheets (3-Pack- 300 Sheets) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Never leave the house without soap again. Just add water to these foaming soap sheets that come in super portable 100 packs, and watch it dissolve into a nice lather. With three gorgeous scents — lavender, lemon, and tea tree — and an unscented option, these are a must-have to keep your hands clean, no matter where you are.

20 A Sleek Car Trash Can That Fits In Your Cupholder JUSTTOP Car Trash Can with Lid Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your car clean — for good — when you have this convenient car trash can that fits right into your front seat cupholder. With a modern diamond cut design, the top of the trash can can be easily pushed open and automatically closes to keep your trash secure, even on winding roads.

21 These Waterproof Playing Cards To Bring Your Favorite Game Anywhere You Go Hoyle Waterproof Clear Playing Cards Amazon $6 See On Amazon Cards at the beach? Done! Cards in the pool? You bet. These waterproof playing cards let you play rummy, solitaire, or go fish anywhere you want. Beyond being functional, these cards have a clear design that makes them distinctive and fun to use. Plus, a lot of reviews say they’re perfect for games where a lot of — ahem — drinks are involved. One reviewer raved, “My friends and I are fans of drinking games [...] These cards are great for these kinds of social gatherings. They aren’t destroyed when wet and I can always [wash] them with dish soap when they get too sticky.”

22 A Portable, Handheld Steamer To Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free BEAUTURAL Foldable Mini Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Remove wrinkles in no time when you have this easy-to-use and portable steamer. It can be used vertically for clothes already hanging, or horizontally on an ironing board. It works on silk, wool, cotton, linen, and nylon. Plus, it’s leakproof and folds up so you can put it in a suitcase so you’ll never leave the house a wrinkly mess again.

23 A Plush Makeup Remover Cloth That Only Needs Water To Work The Original Makeup Eraser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Easily remove your waterproof mascara or classic red lip with this makeup eraser cloth. Just wet the cloth and — voila! — the tiny patented polyester fibers slide your makeup right off for a clean, soft finish. It only needs to be washed (in the machine) once or twice a week, and it lasts three to five years.

24 A Motion-Sensor Toilet Light That Has 16 Fun Colors Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Clip this LED light directly onto the toilet bowl and turn bathroom time into party time. With 16 funky colors to choose from, the light has a motion-sensor and dimmer to customize your lighting even further. And, it takes three AA batteries, so you don’t need to worry about taking up an outlet.

25 A Funky Banana Holder That Easily Hooks Onto Cabinet Bottoms Banana Bungee Banana Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Save counter space and keep your bananas from bruising with this banana bungee hook. It screws directly into the bottom of a cabinet and keeps your bananas elevated to reduce contact-related bruises and ripening. It’s a simple yet effective solution, which is why this hook has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer raved, “I wanted something to hang bananas but keep counters free. [...] This will easily take a single banana or a big bunch. Great product!”

26 These Reusable Eye Patches That Cool & De-Puff ZNOCUETOD Reusable Cooling Eye Pads and Under Eye Patches Amazon $9 See On Amazon With both circular pads and half-moon shapes, these cooling eye patches are sure to keep your eyes looking and feeling good. You can plop them into the refrigerator for a cooling sensation, or even drop them into warm water for a little touch of relaxing heat. They’re reusable, safe on skin, and flexible to conform to wherever you’re using them.

27 This Adjustable Cell Phone Stand With A 4.7-Star Rating Nulaxy A4 Cell Phone Stand Amazon $14 See On Amazon With over 42,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, Amazon shoppers rave about this adjustable phone stand. One wrote, “This folding cell phone stand is awesome! Very sturdy, yet lightweight and folds nicely to pack for travel or work.” It’s compatible with most iPhones and Androids, adjustable to the height you need, and features rubber pads to keep your phone securely in place. It comes in seven colors, too, including utilitarian black and playful baby blue.

28 A Non-Slip Holder That Makes Slicing Food Super Fast & Easy Rapid Slicer Food Cutter Amazon $13 See On Amazon Protect your fingers and cut multiple pieces of fruit, vegetables, meat, bread — you name it — all at once with this convenient food slicer. It’s made of food-grade BPA-free plastic and has rubber feet to keep it from slipping as you slice. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for a super easy clean.

29 An Eyelash Separator Tool That Easily Removes Mascara Clumps MSQ Eyelash Comb & Separator Tool Amazon $5 See On Amazon Tired of clumpy mascara-laden eyelashes? This comb and separator tool is for you. With an arched design that replicates the shape of the eyelid, the stainless steel tool is slippery to lashes, to easily run between them and keep them lush and clump-free.

30 A Soft Non-Slip Bath Mat That Won’t Scratch Your Tub’s Surfaces Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether it’s a body wash, hair wash, or all of the above shower day, this soft, textured bath mat will keep you from slipping no matter how long you’re in there. Its high-quality PVC makes it extra durable and absorbent, while the non-slip doubles as it protects your shower from scratches. They’re soap-scum resistant, quick to dry, and washable in warm water.

31 These Quick-Drying Water Shoes That Come In Over 40 Colors & Patterns VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your feet safe from sharp rocks, sea glass, or scratchy pool bottoms with these water shoes. They’re lightweight and flexible, so it won’t feel like you’re wearing anything when you’re wading in water. When you get out, they dry quickly and are super easy to pull off. They have over 86,000 five-star ratings, and one reviewer raved, “They are thick enough to walk in the ocean over sharper rocks / uneven footing, but light enough not to weigh you down in the water. They dry very quickly [...] and the sole is sturdy and solid.” Available sizes: 4 – 13.5

32 A Rapid Egg Cooker That Makes Perfect Eggs 3 Different Ways Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make perfect eggs with the push of a button with this rapid cooker. With a poaching tray and hardboiled egg holder, you can make omelets, hard-boiled, soft-boiled, or poached eggs with basically no effort on your part. Plus, it weighs just 1 pound and is 8 inches wide, so moving and storing is easy.

33 These Reusable Makeup Pads That Are Made Of Soft Bamboo Cotton GREENZLA Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Save the planet (and some money) with these reusable makeup remover pads. Made of bamboo cotton, they’re super soft and gentle on your skin while still removing even waterproof mascara. Plus, it comes with a drawstring mesh laundry bag to wash between uses to keep them working for years.

34 An Adjustable Rolling Pin With A Convenient Measurement Guide Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin Amazon $23 See On Amazon This clever rolling pin makes flattening dough easy. The four colorful rings on the end can be removed so you can roll dough to your exact desired thickness — from 1/16 to 3/8 inches. The pin itself also has measurements on it, so you don’t have to guess what a 10-inch pie shell looks like. With over 24,000 reviews and a 4.8-star, this rolling pin is a kitchen must have, especially at such a cheap price.

35 A Popular Dryer Vent Cleaner To Keep Your Appliances Running Safely Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $11 See On Amazon Did you know you’re supposed to clean your dryer vents twice a year? Well, make it easy with this all-in-one kit. Use the adaptors and hose to attach to your own vacuum and clean deep into the dryer vent to keep it running efficiently and fire-free, and use the extra long brush to get into the lint collector and other hard-to-reach places.

36 This Durable Travel Case That Keeps Your Cables & Chargers Organized BAGSMART Travel Cable Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon This cable and charger organizer is a must have for anyone who travels regularly. With two internal mesh zipper pockets, six pouches, and seven elastic loops for wires, this travel case keeps everything in one easy-to-access spot. Plus, it’s super lightweight, small, and thin, to easily throw into your carry on luggage.

37 A Stainless Steel Meat Flipper For Evenly Grilled Steaks & Chicken Cave Tools Food Flipper and Meat Hook Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hook and turn steak, chicken, ribs — you name it — with this stainless steel food flipper. Available in 12- and 17-inch lengths, the hooked design makes it easy to manipulate the position of your food without losing juices or outside seasoning. And these flippers are dishwasher safe for a quick cleanup after the grilling is done.

38 These Spiral Hair Ties That Prevent Bumps When You Take Them Out Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Trade up-dos and down-dos all day, when you have these spiral hair ties. The coiled design protects hair from unnecessary breakage and reduces the look of bumps when you take your hair down after it’s been up for a while. They’re gentle, available in multiple colors, and waterproof so you can wear them all day and all night.

39 This Purse Organizer Insert That Reviewers Rave About ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $20 See On Amazon Lessen the time you spend searching for a lost lip gloss, because your purse will be an organized oasis with this felt insert. With three exterior pockets, 10 interior pockets, and one detachable center pocket, this organizer has a place for everything, which is why it has 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. And it comes in six sizes and 20-plus colorways to fit and match almost any purse.

40 This Spa-Worthy Wash Cloth That Air Dries Quickly SALUX Nylon Japanese Beauty Wash Cloth Amazon $8 See On Amazon Throw out whatever you’re using in the shower and replace it with this Japanese beauty wash cloth ASAP. The patented, light nylon design is softer than a loofah, but textured enough to exfoliate and massage your skin. One reviewer raved, “Exfoliate your skin at day spa level quality but at dollar store prices.” And they’re not alone — this cloth has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

41 A Hands-Free Reading Light With 3 Color Modes Glocusent Upgraded LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $24 See On Amazon Loop this adjustable light around your neck for hands-free reading, wherever you are. The 90-degree angle keeps the light in one place to not disturb others, and it features three color temperatures to adjust depending on what time of day you’re reading. And it has a — wait for it — 80 hour battery life on only one charge.

42 This Glass Mason Jar With A Leak Proof Lid County Line Kitchen Heavy Duty Glass Mason Jar Pitcher Amazon $27 See On Amazon Store your iced coffee or fruit-infused water in style in this large glass mason jar. It has a leak-proof lid with an ergonomic handle for easy pouring and can fit in most refrigerator doors to keep it cool between sips. It’s not just functional, it’s stylish, which is why it’s a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.8-star rating.

43 This Wireless Tracker That Helps You Find Your Keys, Wallet & Remotes Esky Key Finder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Do you lose your keys all the time? Need help keeping track of your headphones? These versatile wireless trackers do it all. They can be installed to a keychain with the included loop, or to a wallet with the included adhesive patches. Then, with one press of the corresponding button on the remote within 100 feet, these receivers blast an extra loud sound so you can always find what you’re looking for.

44 A Color-Changing Lip Gloss That Creates Your Perfect Shade Every Time Winky Lux Glimmer Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stop what you’re doing and check out this glimmer lip balm. Though it goes on clear and shiny, the color-matching technology responds to your body’s pH levels and creates the perfect shade of pink, just for you. Plus, it’s super hydrating to keep your lips feeling as good as they look.

45 A 6-Pack Of Wool Dryer Balls That Reduce Wrinkles Larque Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reduce drying time and wrinkles by ditching single-use dryer sheets and using these wool dryer balls instead. Made of 100% New Zealand wool, these balls are scent-free, chemical-free, and filler-free. Despite being free of all that stuff, they work to fluff your laundry while its in the dryer to save you time and money.

46 These Highly-Rated Coasters That Are Shaped Like Vinyl Records DuoMuo Retro Vinyl Record Coasters Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your tables stain-free and your guests laughing with these retro-looking vinyl record coasters. This set of six coasters have a non-slip and extra protective rubber bottom and work for hot or cold beverages. When you’re done with them, they stack perfectly and adorably on the included vinyl record player holder.

47 A Popular Infinity Loop Scarf That Has A Hidden Pocket ELZAMA Infinity Loop Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re always searching for pockets in everything you wear, you can officially add this infinity loop scarf to your list. The jersey knit fabric features a hidden zipper pocket perfect for storing your phone, keys, headphones, credit card — you name it — so you can stay hands free but know your valuables are always secure. Available styles: 15

48 A Convenient Jar Opener That Installs Under Your Cabinet EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $25 See On Amazon This super easy-to-use jar opener has over 23,000 reviews, a 4.7-star average rating, and is a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon and it’s obvious why. It’s so simple. Just install the opener on the bottom of a cabinet with the adhesive tape or screws, and next thing you know you’ll be opening up any sized containers with one hand. And I mean any size, from tiny nail polish lids to extra-large jars of jam.

49 These Heatless Hair Curlers That Have 27,000 5-Star Reviews Tifara Beauty Hair Rollers (42-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re feeling like your hair needs a break from blow drying, straightening, and curling heat, these twist rods are a great option. The set of 42 rods are all 7 inches long and come in six thickness types, so they’ll work for long or short hair. Just wrap your hair around them before bed, sleep the night away, and wake up with beachy waves. Heatless without sacrificing style.

50 A Compressible Travel Pillow With Cozy Memory Foam Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re on a plane or a train, in a tent or a hammock, have a sound rest no matter what when you have this cozy travel pillow. It’s made with memory foam for superb comfort and it can be compressed and folded to about half its size to store in the included waterproof travel case. Plus, it’s machine-washable and dryer friendly for a super easy clean between adventures.

51 A Versatile Spray Bottle That Gives Off An Ultra Fine Mist FLAIROSOL Spray Bottle for Hair, Plants & More Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can fill this spray bottle with anything: water for thirsty plants, hairspray for an even application, perfume to freshen up a room. You name it, this bottle can spray it. The Dutch-designed bottle uses a pre-compression technology to deliver an even, fine mist every time, even when the bottle is totally upside-down. And it’s leak-proof, super quiet, and features an ergonomic handle.

52 An Aluminum Burger Press That Every Griller Needs Cave Tools Burger Press Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get the perfect burger every single time with this aluminum patty press. Lines inside indicate 1/4 or 1/3 pound burgers, great for consistent patties if you’re grilling for a large group, and the set includes 200 pieces of parchment paper to get started pressing and grilling the moment this arrives in the mail. And — possibly the best part — it’s dishwasher-safe so you can eat more and clean less.

53 These Reusable Silicone Zip Ties To Organize All Your Wires GELIAL Reusable Silicone Zip Ties (15-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon To put it simply, these silicone zip ties are ingenious and a hands-down must-have. If you’re sick of detangling wires, all you need to do is wrap and tie these around them for maximum organization. That’s it. They’re adjustable, reusable, and can even be labeled with a pen to keep things straight.

54 These Adorable Cactus Measuring Spoons That Come In A Ceramic Pot KOWVOWZ Cactus Measuring Spoons Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Looking for something adorable and useful for your kitchen? The four cacti spoons measure 1 tablespoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, and 1/4 teaspoon. And the ceramic planter that stores the cacti also doubles as a measuring cup. It’s all dishwasher-safe, making baking and cleaning a breeze.

55 A Moisturizing Lip Treatment That Comes In 6 Pink Tints Hanalei Cruelty-Free and Paraben-Free Lip Treatment Amazon $16 See On Amazon This spa-worthy lip butter will have you reapplying all day, every day when you realize how moisturizing it is. Made with Hawaiian kukui nut oil, grapeseed oils, agave, and vitamins A, C, and E, the balm is ultra-hydrating for supple, healthy lips. And it’s slightly tinted in six shades to add some subtle color while you’re moisturizing.

56 A Clever Condiment Fork With A 4.7-Star Rating Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re a pickle or olive fan, this condiment fork is the season’s hottest new accessory. The elastic band wraps around the rim of your jar to secure the fork in an always-accessible spot, while the storage caddy traps any lingering drips to keep your refrigerator spill-free.

57 A Waterproof Mini Speaker That’s Bluetooth Compatible EWA Mini Speaker Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll never believe something this tiny can do so much. This mini speaker is Bluetooth compatible, completely waterproof, has a five to eight hour battery life, and a bass radiator for crystal clear sound. With over 28,000 five-star ratings, it can turn anything from your shower to your barbecue into a party.

58 This Nose-Shaped Statue That’ll Make Storing Your Glasses Fun IndiaBigShop Hand CarvedEyewear Holder Amazon $6 See On Amazon You’ll never lose your glasses again — because you’ll never miss a chance to store them on this face-shaped holder in between uses. Made of luxurious mango wood, the earpieces fold into the crease at the back of the statue to keep your glasses securely in place. One reviewer raved, “I love this thing. I crack up a little every time I take my glasses off for the night!”

59 These Modern Gold Claw Clips For An Effortlessly Chic Updo SYGY Large Gold Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Available in four modern and stylish shapes, these gold claw clips will have your hair looking put together even if you threw it up quickly without thinking. With a 4.6-star rating, reviewers rave that the clips are “great quality” and “super cute” for thick and thin hair. Available styles: 5

60 A Massaging Bath Brush To Get Your Furry Friends Squeaky Clean Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon This massaging bath brush will make your pup feel like he’s at the doggy spa. With two adaptors, the 8-foot dog hose can attach to either an indoor shower or an outdoor sprinkler. On the other side of the hose is a massaging and grooming hand scrubber for you to lather and scrub your pup with ease — no brushes needed.

61 A Puffy Towel Ball Set To Dry Your Hands In Style Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Washing and drying your hands will never be the same when you have these fuzzy ball towels. The fluffy microfiber material is super absorbent and they hang nicely with an attached fabric hook to dry between uses. Plus, the white and gray colors will work in any bathroom. One reviewer raved, “These work great! I love that it saves paper towels for drying off hands and it’s much softer and gentler [...]”

62 This Hydrating Hand Sanitizer That Reviewers Absolutely Love Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer (3-PACK) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your hands squeaky clean and smelling great at the same time with these hydrating hand sanitizers. The aloe vera and essential oils moisturizes, while the misting spray eliminates 99.9% of germs and the scents — citrus grove, lemon lime, and frosted mint — will put you in a great mood, which is why this trio is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating.

63 A Gorgeous Glass Kettle With A Loose Tea Infuser Willow & Everett Tea Infuser Kettle Amazon $27 See On Amazon This sleek glass tea kettle will have you putting on a pot all the time just to show it off. The 4-cup stovetop-friendly kettle includes a stainless steel, fine mesh infuser so you can make bagged or loose tea and you’ll never get the dregs in your cup. And it looks gorgeous when brewing, serving, and pouring.

64 A Chic Bracelet That Also Holds A Small Wallet COOLANS Wristlet Bracelet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your cards, keys, and cash on hand when you have this chic yet sturdy wristlet. Just hang the bracelet on your wrist and stay hands-free while keeping up to seven cards, and the rest of your valuables, close by. It comes in over two dozen colors and styles, so there’s always one to match your ‘fit.