Astrology
It's all about embracing balance.
Libra season is here, and the diplomatic air sign is restoring balance to our lives. Beginning September 22, expect to ring in new opportunities and foster relationships as the queen of justice brings all the fresh fall vibes. Prepare yourself with these dos and don’ts.
Libra is all about balance and fairness. Whether in disagreements or playful debates, Libra's energy is prompting us to take on the mediator role when it comes to our relationships. Keep an eye out for biases you may hold and consider both sides of every situation.