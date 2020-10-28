Lidl Is Bringing Back Their Melting Chocolate Cottage For Christmas 2020

Nothing quite says Christmas is coming like supermarkets starting to reveal their festive ranges. Halloween may still be to come but Lidl has wasted no time in reassuring shoppers that a 2019 Christmas favourite from will be returning to the shelves. Lidl is bringing back the dark chocolate and salted caramel cottage that was unveiled last year and if you want to give your yuletide table an elite touch then you need to get your hands on it. However – be warned – this treat for the faint hearted.

With its gold, glittery exterior and soft, chocolatey centre, Lidl’s melting dark chocolate and salted caramel cottage is the ultimate Christmas dessert if you’ve got a sweet tooth. It looks as good as it tastes and will definitely be a hit on Instagram. It has a white chocolate snowball, salted caramel, chocolate cookie dough, and decadent white chocolate mousse centre which melts when you pour chocolate sauce down the chimney. It may not remain standing for too long but then I wouldn’t anticipate it being left uneaten for a long period of time.

The tasty upgrade from a gingerbread house will be available in Lidl stores from Oct. 26 and only costs £6.99. So, if you need to purchase a couple as test runs before the festive season then you couldn’t be blamed.

The melting dark chocolate and salted caramel cottage is the centrepiece to Lidl’s festive season range in 2020. You’ll also be able to pick up Christmas classics like mince pies, chocolate santas, and Christmas cookies. They’ve also released their seasonal sandwich ranges which have a three course festive feast front and centre. This includes a prawn mayo sandwich as a starter, followed by turkey feast, and a cheese board for dessert.The supermarket will also carry mini marzipan butter stollen and Nuremberg Lebuchen to add a German twist to your festive treats.