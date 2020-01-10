42 Life-Changing Things For Your Home On Amazon You'll Use Constantly

While shopping, it's absolutely crucial to get as much "bang for your buck" as possible. If you ask me, the goal should be to find life-changing Amazon products that you'll use constantly. I'm referring to items that contribute to your overall well-being, and things that make menial tasks not so daunting. You know, the items that you'll want to rave about over and over again.

Since there are a lot of selections out there, allow me to take some of the guesswork out and introduce you to a slew of products that I think you'll get constant use out of. One of my personal favorites is the beloved air fryer. In my opinion, fried food is irresistibly delicious — and with this countertop appliance, you're able to make crispy meals without the excess grease.

And if you have a room in your home that doesn't have the best ventilation (like a basement or closet), you might be all too familiar with stubborn odors. Well, these air-purifying bags will help you remedy those smells. They're made with natural activated bamboo charcoal and quickly absorb unwanted scents wherever they are.

You can get even more details on these products (and so many more) with the help of this collection.

1 This Air Fryer That Makes Your Favorite Snacks With Less Grease Ultrean Air Fryer Amazon $66 See On Amazon This 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to prepare crispy meals without the grease that usually comes hand-in-hand with fried food. It's also equipped to grill, roast, and bake meals with its heating technology. The appliance — which boasts a nonstick pan — works under temperatures that range from 180 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It can also be activated with the push of a few buttons.

2 These Motion-Detecting Lights That Illuminate Your Dark Spaces Mr. Beams Motion-Sensor Lights Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can use these motion-detecting LED bulbs to shed some light on your stairs (or any other dark spaces of your home). The battery-operated adhesives will give you up to 80 hours of life on a set of batteries. They'll activate if they detect motion within a 9-foot range, and they'll shut off after 30 seconds of no movement.

3 A Sleek Bamboo Makeup Organizer That Rotates Sorbus Bamboo Cosmetic Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon This sleek bamboo cosmetic organizer is designed to store your makeup and toiletries without causing clutter. It has eight shelves of varying heights, so you can fit items of different sizes. The organizer was built with a rotating base, which boasts a 360-degree swivel for your convenience. There are even cutouts on the top level to hold your brushes.

4 This Vertical Hanger That Can Hold Up To 6 Blouses Organize it All Layered Blouse Hanger Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you find yourself with limited closet space, you should consider grabbing a few of these layered blouse hangers. The chrome hangers are coated with layers of vinyl that prevent clothing from slipping. Most importantly, each one has the ability to hang up to six articles of clothing at once.

5 The Dual-Sided Weighted Blanket That Works For All Seasons YnM Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket Amazon $50 See On Amazon Get comfort through all seasons with a dual-sided weighted blanket. This one uses cooling bamboo fabric on one side and a mink-like fabric on the other. You can open the zippered closure to wash the duvet cover once the blanket becomes dirty — and you'll notice that it become softer with each wash.

6 A Machine-Washable Mop Head That You Can Keep Using Old Home Kitchen Reusable Mop Head Amazon $10 See On Amazon Standard mopping pads can become costly over time. What you can do, instead, is opt for this reusable polyester mop head. You can secure it to your cleaning tool with its fabric straps, and it'll pick up everything from dirt to grime (and even dust). Each purchase includes two machine-washable mop heads.

7 This Clip-On Strainer That Makes It Even Easier To Cook Pasta Kitchen Gizmo Clip-on Strainer Amazon $18 See On Amazon This clip-on strainer — which is made out of silicone — can easily attach to the sides of various pots and pans to empty hot water with ease. It's also smaller than standard colanders, making it really easy to store. You can choose from four colors including gray, green, orange, and red.

8 The Handheld Gadget That Basically Peels Your Eggs For You Negg Egg Peeler Amazon $15 See On Amazon What if I told you that a hard-boiled egg peeler exists? Because it does, and it'll essentially peel your eggs for you. Simply add water into this container along with your egg, and then secure the top. After shaking it between four and 12 times, you'll be able to remove the egg and peel it with ease.

9 These Smart Plugs That Are Compatible With Amazon Alexa Govee Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon There's an undeniable convenience to owning a set of smart plugs. These are compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (so you can control them with your voice), and they can be adjusted right from your phone. In other words, you can set timers and turn your appliances on and off remotely.

10 An Armrest Caddy For Your Couch That Keeps Your Essentials Close iLemon Armrest Caddy Amazon $35 See On Amazon This armrest caddy allows you to truly lean into the cozy life. It's designed with a wooden top and a detachable bag with pouches that you can use to store your phone, remote, and other small items. Feel free to use the tray on mattresses and bookshelves, too.

11 The Activated Charcoal Bags That Eliminate Stubborn Odors CLEVAST Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy way to make your space smell fresher, try these air-purifying bags. They're made with activated bamboo charcoal and can eliminate unwanted odors within areas measuring up to about 10 square feet. Plus, the bags are completely natural and contain zero toxic chemicals. Be sure to place them in the sun once a month to help them rejuvenate.

12 These Silicone Cable Savers That Help Protect Your Charging Cords Jetec Charger Cable Saver (24-pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Owning a set of silicone cable protectors is a great way to protect your chargers from unraveling and succumbing to an untimely demise. You can also apply these to power cords and wires to keep dust away and prevent them from tangling. One pack comes with various colors, so you can coordinate your devices.

13 A Storage Container That Doubles As Modern-Looking Ottoman Otto & Ben Storage Ottoman Amazon $38 See On Amazon A storage ottoman can add visual intrigue to any room while also providing additional luxury. This one is designed with a padded foam top for optimal comfort, along with a lid that can be opened on either side. The best part is that the entire unit can be folded and put away when it's not in use.

14 This Clear Lazy Susan That Makes Organizing A Breeze Tiblue Lazy Susan Amazon $18 See On Amazon This organizational turntable can be used to store a slew of items. Whether you choose food, makeup, or cosmetics, the clear storage container makes everything items more accessible. It includes four separate compartments with high walls that ensure none of your items accidentally slip out.

15 The Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker Won't Distort Loud Tunes Cambridge Soundworks Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon A reliable Bluetooth speaker can turn a regular outing into a booming party. Cambridge Soundworks has engineered a device that provides superb sound clarity that doesn't get distorted with an increase in volume. Its triangular design is also water-resistant, making it a durable option for beach trips or rainy days.

16 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Also Humidifies The Room ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $27 See On Amazon Having this essential oil diffuser is a great way to indulge in aromatherapy while basking in the benefits of its humidifying properties (because, yes, it's also a humidifier). Not only does it emit a pleasant scent, but it also helps improve air quality. It also has an automatic shut-off function, which will kick in to prevent it from overheating.

17 The Knife Set That Includes A Magnetic Strip For Storage Chefcoo Kitchen Knife Set with Magnetic Strip and Sharpener Amazon $25 See On Amazon This colorful knife set and magnetic strip combination not only gives you new cutting tools, but it also provides you with a place to store them. The color-coded knives each come with non-slip handles for safe slicing — and when the blades go dull, you can sharpen them on the included sharpener.

18 This Convenient Power Strip With Built-In USB Ports One Beat Power Strip Amazon $20 See On Amazon These days, it'll serve you greatly to have a power strip replete with USB ports (because you never know what you'll need to charge your devices). This strip — which comes with four USB ports and three outlet plugs — can supply power to seven different items at once.

19 A Shelf That You Can Attach To The Side Of Your Bed BedShelfie Bed Side Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you don't feel like getting out of bed and still want your essentials nearby, try investing in this bedside shelf. It's built with a strong clamp that allows it to be securely fastened to the edge of your bed. Plus, the eco-friendly bamboo shelf can withstand up to 15 pounds of weight.

20 This Neon Twist Tie That Can Hold Everything Together Nite Ize Gear Tie Amazon $11 See On Amazon You never truly appreciate the value of strong twist ties until you're in a pinch — but they're great to always have on deck. These waterproof ties can be clipped onto items and used as a way to organize headphones, wires, and cords. You can also use them to secure luggage while you're traveling.

21 An Organized Spice Rack That Hangs Inside Your Cabinet Bellemain Spice Gripper Clip Strips Amazon $8 See On Amazon Save space on your countertops by mounting these spice grip clips to the inside of your cabinet door. The set of three gives you the ability to store up to 12 different spices that are fully visible while on display. You can even cut the adhesive strips to fit your specific cabinet space.

22 This Mini Colander That's Made Specifically For Cans Prepworks Can Colander Amazon $4 See On Amazon Make straining canned goods all the more easier with a dishwasher-safe can colander. This one — which boasts a 4.5-star review — is scent-free and won't absorb lingering odors after being used. Simply pop the colander over the top of an open can, and then turn it upside down to drain excess liquid.

23 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That You Don't Have To Touch Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Avoid the spread of germs with this automatic soap dispenser, which emits liquid soap when it detects your hand. It comes with a water-resistant battery and allows you to adjust the volume of wash being dispensed. Designed with a chrome finish, it also includes a clear container for full visibility of soap levels.

24 The Slide-Out Storage Unit That Fits In Narrow Places Ideaworks Slide Out Storage Tower Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you're looking to maximize space in your home, I'm going to go ahead and recommend this slide-out storage container. It's super narrow, so it can easily fit into the tightest corners of your kitchen. The plastic shelves can store everything from beauty products to cleaning supples — and it even has wheels.

25 These Light Bulbs That Are Packed With Himalayan Salt Himalayan Glow Pink Salt Light Bulbs (2-pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon I am in love with these light bulbs, which are literally filled to the brim with tiny pieces of Himalayan salt. They're designed to resemble standard bulbs, but with a calming pink twist. Rest assured that they're completely safe to use for long periods of time, because they won't overheat or cause the salt to melt.

26 The Roll-Up Drying Rack That Fits Over Your Sink KIBEE Dish Drying Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can use this drying rack for a plethora of purposes. Unravel it and set it atop your sink to dry produce, dishes, and cups — or use it as a surface for defrosting frozen goods. The stainless steel rods are built to last and won't rust or corrode after repeated use.

27 A Silicone Toiletry Organizer You Can Mount To The Wall Tooletries Silicone Toiletry Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon This silicone toiletry organizer can be mounted to the smooth wall of your shower or bathroom, thanks to the built-in grips. The compartments give you a place to store your toothbrush, toothpaste, razors, and other small items. The organizer is even designed with drainage slots that allow your items to dry quickly.

28 This Fabric Shoe Organizer That Can Be Hung In Your Closet mDesign Soft Fabric Closet Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don't let a square inch of your closet go to waste and add this hanging shoe rack to the mix. You can place the fabric organizer directly onto the pole in your closet and store your favorite footwear in an organized manner. It saves space while keeping your shoes away from dust and other potential damage.

29 A Dust Pan That Helps Remove Debris From Your Broom YANXUS Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon With this adjustable broom and dustpan set, you can alleviate some strain on your back caused by cleaning. The length of the stick is adjustable to that you can stand up straight, rather than bend over, while sweeping. The pan is even built with a comb that helps you dislodge pet hair and debris from the bristles without having to touch it.

30 This Jar Opener That Fits Containers Of Different Sizes Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opener Amazon $8 See On Amazon This jar opener comes with a variety of openings that fit most jars. Since it's lined with non-skid rubber grips, it'll help anyone open their tight jars with ease — and it's great for those who have arthritis. You can clean it in the dishwasher and hang it on a hook once the item is no longer in use.

31 This Table Lamp That Can Also Charge Your Devices COZOO USB Table Lamp Amazon $33 See On Amazon A chic table lamp that can also charge your devices? Sign me up. The base of this light is designed with three USB ports and two outlets, providing multiple choices of how to power your items. It also has a fire-proof plastic bottom and a fabric shade that emits a warm light.

32 A Motion-Activated Light That Fits Underneath Your Bed Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can add both ambiance and practicality to your bedroom with this motion-activated bed light. It illuminates your room with a warm glow that doesn't interrupt the sleep of others. You can forgo switching on traditional lamps and use this energy-saving light source instead. It even allows you to adjust the shut-off timer from anywhere between 30 seconds and 10 minutes.

33 A Small Space Heater With 16,000+ Amazon Ratings Amazon Basics Personal Mini Heater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This space heater is so compact that it can easily fit on a table or desktop. It begins to warm in mere seconds and it’s designed to automatically shut off if tipped over. What’s more? Reviewers have attested that the exterior of the heater stays cool to the touch. After more than 16,000 customers ratings, this heater has earned a 4.5-star overall rating.

34 A Clear Silicone Food Bag That You Can Keep Reusing Stasher Reusable Food Bag Amazon $10 See On Amazon Storing your food in reusable silicone bags is great for the environment and your pockets. This one is BPA-free, and it isn't made with any harmful chemicals. Simply pinch the top of the bag to lock it and ensure an airtight seal. It keeps food fresh for longer periods of time, and it's also good for marinating.

35 This Refreshing Blanket That Actually Keeps You Cool LUXGEAR Cooling Blanket Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you find it hard to ditch the comfort of a blanket during the hotter months, then you need a cooling blanket. This one uses cooling fibers to absorb body heat and ensure you're not doused in sweat while you're cozying up. The breathable fabric makes it a great alternative to air conditioning units.

36 The Smooth Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Your Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon The beauty of these satin pillowcases isn't limited to their appearance. They're also stain-resistant and generally more durable than their silk counterparts, per the brand. The fibers that they're made of are soft on your skin while also creating less friction on your hair, all while preventing breakage and preserving your style.

37 This Faucet Attachment That Filters Your Water Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter System Amazon $23 See On Amazon Disposable bottles of water can become costly — but if you install a faucet water filter, you can have a source of better-tasting water right from your tap. You can attach the filtration device to your faucet and immediately reduce your exposure to contaminants. One shopper wrote that the filter “totally took away all the chlorine and metallic tastes we were having from our faucet before.” It also has an LED light that lets you know when the filter needs to be replaced (roughly every four months).

38 This Gadget That Helps You Pour Detergent Without The Mess Tidy-Cup Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener Gadget (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Avoid a mess during laundry time by using this plastic detergent and softener gadget. The shelf-like unit attaches to the nozzle of your bottle and gives you a place to store the cup while it's being filled. By doing so, you won't be left with accidental spillage in your laundry room.

39 A Magnetic Microwave Cover That Helps Prevent Splatters Microwave Magnetic Plate Cover by Yakalla Amazon $7 See On Amazon Having a magnetic microwave plate cover is a real game-changer. This BPA-free cover is designed with small holes for ventilation, along with magnets that help the unit attach to the roof of your microwave once your food is done. It ultimately helps prevent splatters that would typically dirty the walls of your kitchen appliance.

40 A Soap Set That's Made To Clean Your Makeup Brushes DUcare Makeup Brush Cleaner Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon Do your due diligence in keeping your makeup brushes sanitized with this brush-cleaning set. Simply swish around your dampened bristles in the hardened soap container until all the impurities have been visibly removed. You can then use the included sponge to remove different colored powders after using them.

41 The Curtains That Block The Sunlight Out On Sleepy Mornings NICETOWN Blackout Window Curtains (2-pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon One of my favorite hacks to getting a good night's rest includes a set of blackout curtains. These are designed with a black lining that helps them keep out all of the sunlight at the crack of dawn. In fact, the curtains are so thick that they're able to keep out excess noise. They're available in 15 colors, so choose one that fits your bedroom decor.