Summer is here and while some may feel the need to be outside indulging in summer festivities, I’ve opted to stay in — and not just because of the air quality. Yep, goodbye, Hot Girl Summer; hello, Chill Girl Summer! While I may be foregoing boozy brunches, champagne pool parties, and all the other exciting things summer has to offer, I’m enjoying my newfound happiness at home.

Having recently renovated my condo, I was adamant about fully appreciating my new space. As the Senior Vice President of Fashion for BDG, my job involves extensive travel to discover new designers and aesthetics. I knew that my ideal space would have to provide both style and coziness; a place where I could entertain guests while also feeling at ease.

In keeping with my minimalist taste, I sought out comfortable pieces that were modern, sleek, and foster a sense of community. Ligne Roset, the renowned French furniture company, was just what I needed to curate the perfect chill girl aesthetic. The brand is known for its clean lines, luxury fabrics, and comtemporary designs.. While I’m no expert, I would highly recommend the pieces I chose for my days and nights in.

Tiffany Reid

The TOGO Fireside Chair has been one of my best decisions when decorating. Designed by Michel Ducaroy, the unique shape is an instant eye-catcher and the soft pearl gray velvet fabric makes it extremely comfortable. People always ask me about it when they come over, and my guests seem to find the low-slung seat to be particularly cozy. For me, I like that it’s lower than traditional seating because it serves me well on lazy days. It’s ideal for wine night with my best friend and reading for “me time.”

Similarly, I opted for the SALA dining chairs in cream velvet, designed by Pascal Mourgue to pair with my whitewashed round dining table, aiming for a minimalist moment that evokes modern luxury.

Tiffany Reid

I have to admit it’s not the easiest for me to chill; I sometimes have to force myself to do so, which is why I felt it was important to create a relaxing space. Since bright colors can be energizing, I wanted a more neutral vibe. After all, my Chill Girl Summer is all about slowing down. Although the streets of New York may be bustling with summertime fun, you won’t see me outside. I’ll be too busy inside enjoying my sweet new space. Finally, my house feels like a true home.