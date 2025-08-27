Lincoln Makes The Case For Putting It In The Rearview

Some people move through the world in a state of ease, unbothered by the unrelenting patter of notifications, the unread emails piling up, the unending to-do list that’s spilled onto multiple pages. And then there’s people like me — those who live somewhere between “mildly frazzled” and “having a panic attack” at all times, nerves like a live wire.

When you’re in the latter category, it’s even more important to find moments of calm. To, say, celebrate National Relaxation Day, on Aug. 15. (Oh, to live every day like it’s National Relaxation Day.)

And that’s exactly what I did earlier this month, when Lincoln invited me to zip upstate in a 2025 Nautilus Black Label for a two-night trip to the Hudson Valley’s Mohonk Mountain House — a historic resort nestled within 40,000 acres of preserved forest.

Courtesy of Lincoln

Naturally, I understood how my time at Mohonk would lend itself to some rest and relaxation, but I’ll admit I didn’t immediately understand how the Nautilus figured into the equation. After reviewing the wellness-focused features (collectively called “Lincoln Rejuvenate”) and settling into the car, though, everything clicked into place. The car has a laundry list of wellness-centric features, from subtle fragrances to nature-inspired themes that play out across its wraparound screen — the newest of which, “Forest Meditation,” was developed in partnership with Calm, the mindfulness and meditation app. (Lincoln also offers a complimentary one-year Calm subscription for owners of select vehicles.) But the real showstopper? The feature that had me smiling and giddy, even when stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic trying to get out of the city? The seats, which double as massage chairs. I repeat: THE SEATS ARE MASSAGE CHAIRS.

Admittedly, we were a bit sad waving goodbye to our massage chairs when the valet at Mohonk took the Nautilus off our hands, but the resort itself did not disappoint. I mountain biked and took in awe-inspiring views. I paddle-boarded and took in awe-inspiring views. I sipped a glass of wine on a balcony and took in awe-inspiring views. I got a facial and looked only at the back of my own eyelids. How did I feel? I think, for a moment, I may have tasted what it feels like to be one of those unbothered people.

Courtesy of Lincoln

Sadly, all things must end. After two nights, we drove back to the city — to the land of notifications and emails and to-do lists — in the Nautilus, massage function turned up to the max. If our mini-vacation couldn’t last another day, we at least were going to make it last until we parked the car.