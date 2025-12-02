In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? What do they wear for the tunnel walk? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, race car driver Lindsay Brewer shares her training routine and the lip combo that stays put at 190 mph.

You rarely see people like Lindsay Brewer behind the wheel of a race car. The driver and influencer is paving the way for women in sports — how they’re perceived both on the track and online. “I owe my career to social media,” the 28-year-old says. “People comment all the time, saying how I’m not a ‘real’ race car driver, and I don’t care. It’s because of my community that I’m able to sit in the car and drive.”

The athlete’s stats speak for themselves: During the 2025 season, Brewer dominated the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series with Rafa Racing Club, where she was part of the first all-female crew pairing at Road America to win seven podium finishes throughout the circuit. “It’s been a wild ride since Indy NXT,” she says.

Women make up a mere 4% of pro racers, though that number has jumped from just 1.5% in 2022. Netflix’s docuseries Drive to Survive and big beauty brands getting involved at F1 Las Vegas have helped spark more interest in these athletes.

Brewer shares her fast-paced lifestyle and love for racing and fashion with nearly 3 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. She’s felt criticized by fans for being a female content creator in a male-dominated sport, but she isn’t deterred by that. “I never shy away from being feminine — it’s what gives me strength,” she says.

Ahead, Brewer shares how she prepares for life on the road, her favorite recovery hacks, and what really happens behind the scenes on race day.

How do you typically prepare for race week?

I have a racing simulator at home that I go on pretty much every day for at least an hour, plus lifting weights and cardio. It’s a lot more physical of a sport than people realize. They’re like, “Oh, you just turn the wheel.” No, the G-forces going 180 or 190 miles an hour into a turn are super heavy. Your core and arms have to be strong, and that’s just the physical side of it. Your mind has to be strong, too.

What does mindfulness training look like?

It’s truly a mental sport — arguably the most important part! If you do a bad lap or something interrupts your race, you can’t give up. You’re going too fast. We’ll do exercises with lights and reaction time to strengthen resilience on the road. It’s something I’m working on all the time.

What is a challenge you face that people wouldn’t expect?

It’s 130 degrees in a closed-cockpit car, and you’re in your full fire suit. I sweat out 3 to 4 pounds of water weight in any given race. Men lose even more! I do heated workouts to help prep for these conditions.

What is your recovery routine like postrace?

Getting massages, reading my Kindle, and listening to classical music always help ease my anxiety. I love to read as a way to escape into different worlds. I love A Court of Thorns and Roses. I just finished The Plated Prisoners series; I love anything with sci-fi or fantasy vibes. I play Elden Ring on my Xbox everyday. I’m a big gamer girl!

What’s your beauty routine for race day?

I always have my nails done and my extensions put in. I do a full face of makeup, which makes me feel confident. The more confident I am, the better I perform. My glam is my armor.

The Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is my favorite, applied with the It Cosmetics brush. I use Hoola bronzer and a shimmery eyeshadow — the Anastasia Mini Soft Glam II Palette is nice. Charlotte Tilbury is the lip combo, of course: Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude and lipstick in Pillow Talk. I top it with a Too Faced lip plumper.

What music do you play to get in the zone?

“Maneater” by Nelly Furtado.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.