Whether it’s a stuffed bear with mange and a missing eye, or a blanket that's hanging on by a thread, many of us have things we’re emotionally attached to. Our perfectly curated interior design Pinterest boards never quite capture the full picture, since there is no aesthetically pleasing way to show off the octopus Squishmallow you bought impulsively or the Pillow Pet you’ve had for years. Now, a new TikTok trend is inviting users to share with the class the emotional support objects they just can’t part with, to the tune of an animated favorite. This viral trend is yet another reminder that we really are all living the same life.

Do you have a core memory of getting to the center of a wooden nesting doll and dissolving at the sight of that tiny hidden thimble? Did you put the stackable doll back together but pocket the tiniest one of them ll? Just me? That’s the beauty of this trend, we get to see that none of us are alone in our seemingly secret little habits. Anything that induces slight cute aggression applies to this TikTok trend: lonely stuffed animals, teeny wheels of brie cheese, dog toys shaped like cheese puffs – anything goes. Pair a video of the cute thing with the “Little Babies” sound that’s trending on TikTok — the #littlebabies tag has over 31 million views — and you have yourself a winner.

If you want to get in on this viral trend, shine a spotlight on that inanimate object that you’ve moved from childhood bedroom, to college dorm, to one bedroom apartment, and join the thousands of users holding their never-been-washed blankies a little too tight.

Users on TikTok are showing off their emotional support objects to the tune of Bob's Burgers.

Where Does The “Little Babies” Sound Come From?

Like any good TikTok sound, it’s not about what is said, it’s about who said it. The catchy jingle, “if you’re not real, then how come I feel this way? Little babies,” comes from Bob’s Burgers’ own Linda Belcher, the eccentric and lovable wife to Bob and mother to Tina, Gene, and Louise in the show. In Season 2, episode four, titled “Burgerboss,” Linda reflects on the time her husband took away her credit card after she inexplicably ordered an excess of mini porcelain babies. She sits in front of a vanity, serenading an overflowing collection of creepy infant figurines and it is both unhinged and wholesome.

The original Bob’s Burgers clip aired in 2012, finding virality on TikTok 10 years later.

How Are People Using This Sound?

Linda Belcher’s affection for her secret collection inspired TikToker’s to share their own “porcelain babies,” and we’re not just talking rotted relics from childhood. Users on TikTok are posting with the sound to show off brand new purchases that just make sense and other items that are oddly comforting. The sound, finding virality now 10 years after the original Bob’s Burgers episode premiered, has been reshared thousands of times as users confess to what they’ve been cuddling. More than 61k videos have been posted using the sound on TikTok, though the original cartoon clip was posted to the app in June of 2020.

Beyond relics from childhood, users are sharing the new and oddly comforting items they just can’t part with.

The key to nailing this TikTok trend is a little bit of vulnerability. Be honest, do tiny grapes make you feel maternal? Do you hold the mini ramekin you stole from brunch like a baby bird in your hands? Do you hide a matted stuffed animal in your bougie Brooklinen sheets? It’s not just you, we promise, so go out there and get your camera rolling.

Now, can someone drop a link to those wooden nesting dolls? It’s for research.