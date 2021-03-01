M&S Is Selling A Colin The Caterpillar Easter Egg

Nothing quite says "special occasion" quite like a Colin The Caterpillar birthday cake — I mean, is it even your birthday if your mates don't buy you one? For spring, the nation's favourite failsafe chocolate sponge cake has been giving an Easter makeover, and M&S are bringing out Colin The Caterpillar Easter eggs for 2021.

Ahead of Easter weekend this April, the Marks and Spencer's "egg-stra" special treats are available to buy in store now, but sign say the chocolate eggs won't stay on the shelves for the long.

Costing £5, the fun Easter eggs are made with milk chocolate "expertly crafted by chocolatiers" and are filled with the new white chocolate Colin faces — which some fans have described as a little creepy looking but happy to devour all the same.

M&S announced the Colin The Caterpillar eggs arrival to instagram alongside a photo of the eggs in its shiny green new packaging.

"Egg-stra special Easter treats are here: find Colin the Caterpillar eggs, fun Ombles and luxurious Collection eggs expertly crafted by chocolatiers and so much more in store now," wrote the store.

Shoppers seem excited to get their hands on the eggs. "Finally recognition for Colin!" one person wrote in the comments. Although, not everyone's so keen on Colin's new look, as one person wrote: "Y’all know this looks like a scene from aliens, right?"

Even greater news for chocolate-lovers, M&S has heaps more spring time treats to shop for Easter and Colin's famous mate Percy the Pig has also been given an Easter egg update, as well as new creations like Seth The Sloth. Personally, I'm thinking of buying the entire lot and calling it a day.

If you fancy going all out with the chocolate and sweets this year (let's face it, you deserve it) then M&S also offer a Colin The Caterpillar hamper, containing Easter bunny Colin the Caterpillar cake, mini egg hunt Colin the Caterpillar cakes, Colin the Caterpillar Easter egg plus veggie Colin the Caterpillar fruit flavour sours. The hamper costs £30.