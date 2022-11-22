This Luxe Cookware Is Beloved By Celebrity Chefs — And It’s Majorly Discounted For Black Friday

Few kitchenware lines have achieved the universal approval of Made In Cookware. It’s won over modest home cooks and professional chefs alike for its high-quality construction and elegant designs. The brand’s pieces have earned a spot in the kitchens of multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, including Alinea in Chicago and Le Bernardin in New York City. And now’s your chance to add them to your own kitchen while Made In Cookware is offering up to 30% off select products for its Black Friday sale.

The founders behind Made In Cookware come from a family with over 100 years of experience working in kitchen supply, giving them expert knowledge on how to source the best materials and craftspeople. It’s this kind of expertise that has some of the world’s top chefs and bakers partnering with the brand for unique collaborations (think: Christina Tosi, Nancy Silverton, and Tom Colicchio).

This stainless steel pot and pan set has everything you need for efficient heat conductivity and seamless cooking. Each piece features robust, five-ply stainless steel and hollow handles designed to remain cool to the touch. The six-piece set featured here includes a nonstick frying pan, a stainless clad frying pan, and two stainless clad saucepans with lids — but it’s also available in 10-piece and 13-piece sets.

Available in six bold colors, this glossy enameled cast iron dutch oven is as beautiful as it is functional. Sourced from France, the enameled cast iron material is light in color so you can better monitor your dishes, and its nonstick surface offers effortless cleanup. With impressive heat transferring abilities, this 5.5-quart pot is oven safe for up to 580 degrees Fahrenheit.

Whether you're starting from scratch or looking to upgrade your existing collection, this French ceramic bakeware set has just what you need. It includes baking dishes in three of the most popular shapes: square, rectangular and oval. The high-fired ceramic clay material has natural nonstick properties and can handle going from the freezer or fridge straight to the oven. The pieces are all oven safe for up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and, when your dish is complete, dishwasher safe for maximum ease. The set is available in three beautiful colorways.

You’ll be able to take on any kitchen prep with this four-piece knife set, which boasts a high-quality, full-tang blade — meaning the blade extends fully through the handle both in length and width. Constructed in France by a fifth-generation bladesmith, the stainless steel knives come in three stunning handle styles: pomme red (featured above), truffle black, and olive wood. Each set includes a chef knife, a bread knife, a paring knife, and a nakiri knife.

A classic set of coupe glasses will add an extra-festive touch to any celebration. And this set feels even more special as it was constructed in Parma, Italy, a city rooted in 150 years of glass-blowing tradition. With four glasses in a set, each one features a traditional wide bowl to allow you to fully enjoy the aromas of your fizzy drink.

