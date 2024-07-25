In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from skin care products to hacks for getting a good nights sleep. Here, USWNT forward Mallory Swanson shares her game-day routines ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) has been a rising star in soccer since she made her international debut with the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2016 at age 17. She subbed in for Alex Morgan in the 58th minute of a match against Ireland, and just 25 minutes later, scored her first goal for the United States.

But the coveted ticket to the 2024 Olympics was far from a guarantee for the striker. Swanson, who’s now 26, missed the last two major international tournaments due to injury — a hip injury knocked her out of consideration for the Tokyo Games in 2021, and a brutal tear to her patellar tendon three months before the 2023 World Cup meant the team was without one of its most powerful players in Australia and New Zealand.

Her comeback is a long time coming. It has also been full of challenges, including multiple surgeries and a serious joint infection that required IV antibiotics. Mental fortitude got her through the emotional roller coaster, she says.

“Anytime you go through a major surgery or injury, there’s always ups and downs,” says Swanson, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars. “I feel like I accepted that early on and I think that helped me a lot. I didn’t really dwell on it. [You have to] give yourself a little bit of grace.”

Rather than stew, she “put [her] head down and got through it” by throwing everything she could at her recovery. In addition to spending most of her days in physical therapy, “it was the little extra stuff like PEMF energy mats that I would lay on and lots of red light therapy [that made the difference],” she says. “I loved the hyperbaric chamber. It helped my body really send everything good that it had to my knee. And then, I mean, sauna. I try to sauna at least twice a week.”

Below, Swanson shares what she’s bringing on the flight to Paris, why she won’t sacrifice sleep, and the breathwork technique that’s changed her game.

Elsa/USSF/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

When you don’t have a game — or, you know, the Olympics — how do you usually start your day?

If we have an afternoon training, usually I’ll try to sleep in until 9 or 9:30. When we’re in [training] camp, we love to go to a local coffee shop and grab a coffee together.

Do you have a go-to coffee order?

I don’t really. Sometimes I’ll do an iced oat milk latte; sometimes I’ll do a cold brew with oat milk or an iced oat milk flat white.

What about game days? Do you have a ritual to help you get in the right headspace?

I don’t have any superstitions or rituals, because I don’t want to rely on something outside of my control to get me in the right space to be able to play. Usually it’s similar to a training day. I’ll sleep in, have a slow morning, and go get coffee. It’s pretty chill, honestly.

How do you wind down in the evenings?

I love to take an Epsom salt bath. It helps me unwind and also helps with recovery. I have to go to bed clean, so I do all the things. I do all the skin care. I have to have the room super cold. If I’m on the road, I usually travel with my own pillow and blanket and a white noise machine. My husband [baseball player Dansby Swanson] is like, “Your nighttime routine is insane.” Which it is. But I have to have a really good sleeping environment to be able to sleep well.

How many hours of sleep do you get?

Usually? I would say like nine. Yeah, I love sleeping. It is my number one source of recovery.

Are there things you have to say no to in order to prioritize getting enough sleep?

For sure. Sometimes there will be a dinner out [with the team], and I’m just like, “I am sorry, I can’t do this.” Especially if we have training early in the morning. My number one priority is getting a good night’s rest.

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Do you workout outside of practice? What’s your go-to cross training?

Definitely Pilates. I started doing it six or seven years ago. My trainer in Colorado was right next door to a Pilates studio and he told me to try it. I was like, “But I’m already so sore.” And then I did it, and it was a hard workout, but I felt 10 times better afterward. So cross training is Pilates, and then I also do breathing exercises.

How has breathwork helped your game?

A lot of us, in general, don’t breathe correctly. I worked with my PT this offseason on a breathwork technique called PRI. It’s basically like you blow into a balloon and, in doing so, expand more of your diaphragm and rib cage when you breathe, versus the upper ribs. It’s definitely helped my overall wellness and [strengthened] the little muscles that hold things together.

What’s your go-to meal after practice or a game?

I’ve been eating a lot of red meat lately. My body has been craving it.

Are you a good cook? What’s your signature dish?

In the offseason, I like to cook a lot. Our offseason is in the winter/fall, so I make this turkey chili that has a bunch of different vegetables in it. I cannot fathom eating it right now when it’s super hot, but at that time of year, it is so good.

Swanson with teammates Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith. Justin Edmonds/USSF/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

You’re about to head to Paris. What’s one thing you always have with you on a flight?

I always have headphones, just the plain old, wired Apple headphones. I don’t like the AirPods. They kind of hurt my ears. I also make sure I’m chugging water, especially on a long flight.

The team is heading to Paris as the underdogs. What can fans expect to see from the USWNT?

Every tournament is completely different. The group we have right now, we’ve been able to continue to grow, to trust the process. There’s adversity that comes your way with every tournament. It’s just about how you overcome that as a group.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.