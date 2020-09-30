As autumn is creeping in and it's definitely getting on the chillier side, sweet treats are increasingly appealing. M&S new salted caramel chocolate spread is a must for those who like their sweet with a side of salty.

The spread marries the classic flavour of milk chocolate with decadent hits of caramel, sea salt, and bourbon vanilla. The spread costs £2.50 and is versatile AF — TBH putting it on toast is just the beginning of what you can do with it. Eating it off a spoon is a given, and Good Housekeeping reports that M&S' product developer Trudie Van Niekerk has a few very interesting suggestions.

Van Niekerk basically says the sky's the limit with this new product which is about to come an absolute must for the chocolate lovers among us. She has a total of ten ideas of how you can best enjoy the new product. Apart from a toast topping, she suggests using it as a cake filling? She also says it's good in brownies, as a substitute for toffee in banoffee pie, as a decadent smores filling, plastered on your pancakes/waffles, in a donut, or how about in a milkshake?

Are you drooling, yet? Because things are about to get even more mouth watering. The jewel in the crown of her delicious list of suggestions is most definitely the idea of using it as a "cheesecake topping with caramelised nuts." YES PLEASE.

On top of all that, it's an absolute bargain at only £2.50. The only catch is that although many M&S products are now available online with Ocado, for this particular treasure you'll have to pop to your nearest store. Well worth the trip IMO.