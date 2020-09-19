M&S Is Selling 2 New Flavours Of Its Light-Up Festive Liqueurs

Christmas is about to literally sparkle all over again because the M&S light-up Christmas gin liqueur that's almost too beautiful to drink is back on the shelves and has brought some friends along. Hot on the heels of the tremendously popular clementine gin liqueur snow globes, M&S has announced two new flavours which come with a brand new bottle design and edible flakes of silver leaf. Talk about a treat.

As well as the now classic flavour Clementine whose bottle is beautifully painted with a wintery, Christmassy woodland scene, M&S have introduced new flavours — Spiced Sugar Plum Gin Liqueur, complete with shimmery edible silver snowflakes, and Madagascan Vanilla Spiced Rum Liqueur. Both drinks are housed in beautiful bottles inspired by The Nutcracker ballet and are available to buy in stores now.

The real magic of the liqueurs is hidden in the base of the bottle, where some cleverly-concealed LED lights add a whole extra dimension of sparkle to the proceedings. Who needs a centerpiece and candles when you have this gin on the table? These light up bottles which are each priced at £20 each are definitely coming to steal the show!

Honestly, it's like Blackpool Illuminations in a bottle of booze and, if this creation is anything to go by, Christmas 2021 is likely to be a pretty great one for foodies who favour M&S.

Not only are the British retailer, selling hampers to die for, stocking some of the best biscuit boxes in the business and delivering with UK delivery service Ocado so you'll be able to do your food shop online and have it delivered right to your doorstep. But they are also expanding their festive range to include light-up boxes of chocolates, Christmas pudding-flavoured truffles and blonde chocolate spread. Not to mention the introduction of the ‘The Marksologist,’ a collection of six premium, ready-to-drink cocktails you enjoy in the comfort of your own home without the need to faff with a shaker.