7 Dos & Don’ts For Harnessing The Power Of The March New Moon

Now is not the time to be reckless.

Make sure to follow these March new moon do's and don'ts from an astrologer.
The March new moon arrives on March 21 at 1:26 p.m. ET. As la luna enters Aries after the spring equinox, expect the lunar event to bring many new beginnings. To make sure your fresh start kicks off smoothly, follow these dos and don’ts from astrologer Brilla Samay.
DO: Take Action

“Aries is a sign of self-actualization, so use this energy to take decisive steps toward your big goals,” shares Samay. After all, new beginnings don’t just fall into your lap — you have to set the wheels in motion.
