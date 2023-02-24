Your February 2023 Monthly Tarot Reading

March begins with a five-card tarot spread asking, “What do we need to know this month?” In this tarot reading for March 2023, the message is to embrace change (even endings), and allow yourself moments of joy wherever you can.

What Is Tarot?

Tarot cards originated in Italy as playing cards during the 15th century. The Romani people, also known by the slur “gypsies,” were the first to use these decks as a divinatory tool. Roma also brought other divination practices with them, like palmistry and tea leaf-reading, when they left India in the 10th and 11th centuries and arrived in Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries.

How I Read Tarot Carots

I read tarot in my Romani family’s tradition. For this column, I created my own five-card spread. The five cards below represent embodiment (your energy right now); situation (what’s around you at the moment); obstacle (a struggle you’re facing); action (what to do about it); and a lesson (what you will learn from this month.)

Embodiment: Ten of Wands

You are embodying the energy of the Ten of Wands this month, which suggests that you have overcome obstacles with a lot of hard work. You might still feel burdened, even though you have found some success. This card shows up if you are ready to go further in your journey, though you need to prioritize what’s most important because there’s so much on your plate. Sometimes this card can represent an ending — possibly with a project, job, or relationship — especially after you’ve given it everything you had. What do you need next? Plan how you can get there.

Situation: Seven of Swords

The Seven of Swords represents your current circumstances. Be aware of deception right now, both from others and yourself. This card is an invitation to check if you’re being totally honest with yourself about the state of your life right now. Are there any red flags you’ve been ignoring? Are there any burdens you’ve taken on that aren’t your problem? Is there anyone you still have in your life who you know you can’t trust? If you feel uncomfortable, listen to yourself. Step away from disingenuous people or situations as much as you can.

Obstacle: Page of Wands

The Page of Wands is here to bring joy in the midst of all this hard work. However, happiness is hard to find when stress weighs you down. When the Page of Wands is out of balance, it can represent inspiration without follow-through, so if you do start to see opportunities ahead of you, do your best to chase them. This card asks you to look for the good things that might come from the situations described in the previous two cards. Make the most of it.

Action: Queen of Pentacles

It’s natural to lose track of yourself when you’re feeling overwhelmed, but the Queen of Pentacles reminds you that pacing yourself, meeting your basic needs, and giving yourself some comfort, are all essential to your success and happiness. Burnout won’t help you meet your goals, make clear decisions, or tap into inspiration. Start small. Make sure you’re eating a good breakfast, getting fresh air, and sticking to a reasonable bedtime (more or less). Then see what else you can do to be kind to yourself. The Queen of Pentacles brings abundance into our lives, and she does it through care.

Lesson: The Tower

The Tower signifies dramatic change. Some people fear this card, but it only changes what is inevitable or necessary. The idea is that if the foundation is warped, you have to burn the house down so you can build a better one from the ground up. When The Tower appears, it’s a sign to move on, whether that means ending a toxic friendship, moving forward in the wake of an unexpected breakup, or something else. Once the smoke clears, you’ll see it’s much better this way.

How To Use March 2023's Tarot Lessons

If you’re feelings overwhelmed, give yourself an opportunity to vent. You might write in your journal, record yourself speaking, or share your thoughts with friends or a therapist. Let your expression be honest; don’t censor or judge yourself. If you’re writing or recording, read or listen back to what you’ve said. If you’re sharing with someone else, ask them to reflect back what they heard. Try to name the emotions that come up, if any. It’s OK to get emotional, and it’s also OK to feel numb. Both can tell you something. Next, brainstorm ways to meet your needs. Consider who you can ask for support, what you can let go of, what to prioritize, and other ways to support your wellbeing.

If you need to incorporate some joy and self-care, I recommend the TV show Luna’s World (No Mundo Da Luna), a light-hearted comedy about an aspiring journalist who is hired to write the horoscopes just because she is Romani, despite knowing nothing about astrology. When she takes her grandmother’s tarot deck to help her make some predictions, strange and hilarious situations begin to unfold in her love life and work life. It stars one of my favorite talents, Enzo Romani, a very impressive Brazilian-Romani actor and musician. Treat yourself a little.