March is here with the gift of the spring equinox! Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” This time around, love fiercely.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your March 2025 Tarot Reading

Your Energy: Queen Of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles is a nurturing card that asks you to pay attention to how you feel in your body. She speaks of reverent self-care, celebrating all living things, and taking care of Earth itself. All-encompassing love is your compass.

Your Situation: Justice

It’s challenging to live in a world with so much injustice. You could be concerned about the persecution others face, or you may be mistreated by someone in your personal or professional life. Maybe it’s all weighing on you. This card signals that fighting back matters.

Explore inward. Are you living in alignment with your values? Advocate for yourself and others wherever you can.

Your Obstacle: Nine of Wands

The Nine of Wands acknowledges your exhaustion and stress. You are just one person — it’s normal to occasionally feel overwhelmed by chaos. Prioritize rest. Do your best to avoid shutting down or losing hope. There’s no need to neglect yourself. With gentle pacing and firm boundaries, you’ll glide forward more easily.

Your Action: King of Cups

The King of Cups signals that your emotions are your greatest power. The more you feel, the more you heal. This card indicates that you may benefit from seeking support. Turn to mental health practitioners, wise friends, and other guides.

Treat others with empathy, too. Everyone deserves care.

Your Lesson: The High Priestess

This card is telling you to find the answers within. Deep down, you know what changes you need to make in order to live in accordance with your values and walk your path. You have unique skills, abilities, and influence, and you know how to use it for good.

The High Priestess is both a guide and a leader, one that centers the needs of the community. How can you embody her spirit? What does this sacred knowledge call you to do?

How To Use March’s Tarot Lessons

Although you are just one person, you can make a difference. Your voice matters, and it’s important that you keep caring about yourself and others. When apathy spreads, the world suffers.

Even though it can be hard to feel all of your feelings sometimes, don’t give up. This is what keeps you human.

Journaling Prompts

Here are some journaling questions to get you thinking. You could also pull tarot or oracle cards, or use any other divination tools to explore these ideas.

If love is your compass, where does it point you? What values do you currently live by? Are there any you’d like to add or leave behind? If you are overwhelmed, what are three most important things to focus on right now? For each item, what’s the next step you need to complete? List all the ways that empathy is your superpower. What does it enable you to do? Without thinking about it too hard, what is the deepest truth you know?

For more, I’m offering a virtual spiritual protection ritual called All Eyes on You on March 20 with coach Jessica Richards.