March’s New Moon Is All About Manifesting Your Dreams

The winter’s final new moon is rising on March 2, and it’s full of magic, mysticism, and lots of manifesting mojo. Serving as one of the highlights of Pisces season, the March 2022 new moon will plunge us into the ethereal waters of our emotions and make our loftiest dreams feel like they’re suddenly within reach. If we can connect with the spiritual meaning of March’s new moon, we can use it to bring more abundance into our lives.

New moons are all about embracing new beginnings in astrology, as they kick us off into a new lunar cycle each month. Because new moons are a reset point for the lunar calendar, they’re considered an ideal phase for planting new seeds in your life, launching new projects, or setting fresh intentions. That’s why manifestation rituals are so effective during these cosmic periods. The March 2022 new moon takes place in the sensitive sign of Pisces, so its spiritual meaning is about believing in your dreams and opening your heart to life’s ever-changing flow.

If we’re willing to work with its power, the March new moon can bring us luck, growth, and healing. Read on for the scoop.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of March’s New Moon?

This new moon kicks off a new month and sets the tone for the astrology of March 2022. At the time of this lunation, we’ll have four planets in Pisces — the sun, moon, Jupiter, and Neptune — forming what’s known as a stellium in astrology. This team of planets is especially significant, as Jupiter and Neptune are the traditional and modern ruling planets for Pisces. This is the only time in our lifetime that these two planets will be traveling together in their home-base sign, so with the sun and moon here activating their presence, this lunation offers a time when we can deeply tap into the gifts of Pisces’ power.

Pisces is an emotionally focused water sign, and it’s the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac. Its ethereal energy inspires us to go with the flow of life, embrace the full spectrum of our feelings, and connect with a sense of spiritual oneness. That said, this new moon is beautifully suited for spiritual introspection time. Dig deep within your heart and connect with your feelings as you set new moon intentions, and ensure your current goals aligned with the vibration of your higher self. It’s also an important time to practice empathy toward yourself and others, so move forward on all new endeavors with a deep sense of compassion. This new moon is giving us rose-colored glasses to look through, but it’s also giving us the tools we need to carry these rosy visions in reality.

Because this new moon launches us into the last lunar cycle of the winter season, there’s also an emphasis on exploring new emotional territory. Pisces is a mutable sign, so its energy is all about accepting change and embracing transitions. Shifting gears in life can be difficult, especially when it concerns matters of the heart, but with lucky planet Jupiter aligned with the new moon’s motivating vibe, we’ll probably be feeling idealistic about what unknowns are to come. Additionally, the new moon is forming positive sextile aspect to unpredictable planet Uranus, which means that whatever surprises that get thrown our way are likely to be helpful and positive rather than destabilizing. Trust the universe!

How To Work With The March New Moon Energy

Connecting with the spiritual energy of this new moon is even easier than usual, thanks to the stellium of planets in the mystical sign of Pisces that’s upping our intuitive powers. Pisces energy is associated with our subconscious, sleep, and dreams, so this is an ideal opportunity to try some new moon dream work. On the nights of, before, and after the new moon, set an intention before bed to remember your dreams, and focus on a goal or mantra that you’re hoping your subconscious can grant you insight into. When you wake up in the morning, immediately write down everything you remember from your dreams — descriptions of feelings, locations, energies, people, and situations, even if they seem trivial or silly. After three nights of new moon dream-logging, spend some time reflecting on the themes, symbols, or recurrent images that came up in your dreams and get creative about applying them to your current situation. New moons naturally enhance our intuition, so you may be surprised by the meaning that comes through.

Because of the heavily Piscean energy of this lunation, it’s also a beautiful time to connect with the element of water. Taking a candle-lit moon bath as you write your new moon intentions is a beautiful way to connect with the lunar energy and carve out some healing time for yourself. If you want to embrace your inner psychic, you can try meditating while gazing into a bowl of water, also called scrying. As you rest your eyes on the surface of the water, allow your mind to wander and interpret the subtle shapes, ripples, and colors in the reflection. What images you see? What energies are you receiving? Keep your third eye open and see what messages find their way into your new moon experience.