Mariah Carey, Queen Of Christmas, Just Dropped A Cookie Line

Cue the “All I want for Christmas is cookies” merch because the GOAT herself just announced a line of cookies. Yes, Mariah Carey has dropped a cookie brand. It is Mariah Carey’s holiday season, we all just get to enjoy it.

Mariah Carey has long reigned queen of Christmas music — “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is already No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it’s only Dec. 1. Now, Mimi wants to expand her domain to the holiday dessert table as well. In partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts and restaurateur Robert Earl, Carey is launching a virtual cookie brand that will deliver desserts straight to your doorstep starting this holiday season and available all year round.

Beginning on Dec. 4, Mariah’s Cookies will be available for order in over 30 major cities across the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Kansas City, and Seattle. They’re planning on expanding to additional locations throughout December and into 2021. So, no need to sob quietly to a power ballad just yet.

Here are the flavors of Mariah’s Cookies. A cookie tracklist, if you will:

Chocolate Chunk

Triple Chocolate Chunk

Heath Bar

Lemon Cooler

Spiced Oatmeal Raisin

White Chocolate Cranberry

Pumpkin

Gingerbread

The cookies are boxed by flavor (e.g. Mimi’s Mix Box, Holiday Hits Box) and also available as customizable assortments of a dozen and half-dozen cookies. These cookies got me feeling emotions.

Here's what MC had to say about the launch per an emailed press release: "Yay, cookies! We love 'em….love 'em during the holidays…..love 'em all year round!!" Incredible. Iconic. Can you get a Grammy for cookies?

Ordering is available through delivery apps like Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and Seamless. For more information on the cookie brand launch, keep an eye on mariahcareyscookies.com.