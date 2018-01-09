Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It's a day dedicated to celebrating the extraordinary life of activist and humanitarian Dr. King, who helped to teach us about courage, equality, truth, justice, compassion, and humility. A true leader, Dr. King worked to bring justice, equality, and power to the black community, and he was instrumental in tearing down racist, bigoted laws targeting African-Americans during the '50s and '60s. He did this, always, in a peaceful manner, and encouraged others to do the same. To commemorate the occasion, you may be planning to post a photo on Instagram of Dr. King — and, if so, you're probably looking for a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Instagram caption idea for it.

This national holiday always serves as an important reminder of some of life's most important values, but this year it feels even more important than ever before. Even though it's over 50 years since the death of Dr. King, we still have a long way to go to reach true social peace and harmony. Now more than ever, we need to remember the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and really reflect on what he was saying.

Putting up a quote that speaks to you for Martin Luther King Jr. Day could touch at least one person, and honestly, that's worth it. Besides, Dr. King's words deserve to be given all of the recognition out there. This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrate by spreading his message with a smart, inspirational Instagram caption.

"In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." - Martin Luther King Jr.

“We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity." - Martin Luther King Jr.

“I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear." - Martin Luther King Jr.

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"No person has the right to rain on your dreams." - Martin Luther King Jr.

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." - Martin Luther King Jr.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability but comes through continuous struggle." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor, it must be demanded by the oppressed." - Martin Luther King Jr.

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

“Let no man pull you so low as to hate him.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

“Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase.” - Martin Luther King Jr.