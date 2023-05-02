Astrology
Don’t get too comfortable. It’s time for growth.
The May full moon arrives in Scorpio on May 5 at 1:36 p.m. ET. Known as the Flower Moon, it will bring blessings of all kinds, from beautiful blossoms to completed cycles. To harness the energy of the moon, follow these dos and don’ts from astrologer Brilla Samay.
Full moons are always a good time to check in with yourself, and the Flower Moon is no exception. Samay tells Bustle that “Scorpio deals with deep internal issues,” which means it’s the perfect time to address your innermost needs.