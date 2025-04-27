Your May Tarot Reading

May is here to turn the wheel closer toward summer. Per usual, I asked my tarot deck, “What do we need to know this month?” This time around, mindful rest will help you navigate change.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your May 2025 Tarot Reading

Your Energy: The Four of Swords

You are in need of rest. It’s time for naps, early nights with mugs of tea, and pressing pause on needing to know all the answers. Slow down, rest, and reset.

Once you catch your breath, you’ll know what you need to do.

Your Situation: The Tower

The Tower may scare some, but those in the know understand that Tower energy is about letting go. If things feel like they’re falling apart right now, they are actually falling into place. Once the dust settles, you’ll have clarity.

Life is a cycle. Destruction begets creation.

Your Obstacle: The Hermit

It can be tough to find the balance between solitude and community. If you’re craving alone time, see if you can delegate some responsibilities to other people so you can take a breather.

Alternatively, if you’re craving a vibrant social life, reach out to friends who let you be yourself, no matter your mood.

Your Action: Seven of Pentacles

After The Tower falls, look to the Seven of Pentacles. Everything you’ve worked for is coming to fruition.

Change doesn’t necessarily mean starting from scratch. Follow your heart and things will shift in the right direction.

Your Lesson: Justice

This card encapsulates so much: the right to rest, to change, to do what you love, to ask for and accept help. Remember that you safety and happiness, just like everyone else.

Speak your truth. Be confident that your needs will be met, and help others feel the same way.

How To Use May’s Tarot Lessons

This month is a good reminder that slowing down gives you space to think. Tune into the energy around you.

Although you’re surrounded by change, you can still stay grounded and react with calm logic, not stressful emotions. Let life work itself out for you — you don’t need to get too involved.

Journaling Prompts

Here are some journaling questions to get you thinking. You could also pull tarot or oracle cards, or use any other divination tools to explore these ideas.

What are your favorite ways to rest? This can include anything from relaxing activities to marathon naps. How can you do more of this in May? What are you ready to let go of? What does healing alone time look like for you? What is blooming in your metaphorical garden this spring? For perspective, reflect on where you were last May, and where you are now. What values are you fighting for?

Jezmina Von Thiele’s tarot readings celebrate their Romani heritage. Their book with Paulina Stevens, Secrets of Romani Fortune Telling, shares more details about how they read tarot and other divinatory tools. For more on tarot, click here.