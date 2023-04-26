If you’re a fan of McDonald’s, your wildest dream is about to become a reality. OK, maybe that’s a bit extreme — but you’re not gonna want to miss this either way. Starting April 27, you can finally get a side of McDonald’s Big Mac sauce without the Big Mac. That’s right, for the first time ever, you can enjoy the beloved sauce with your favorite order no matter what it is. The side won’t be available for long, though, so if you want to get your hands on the special sauce, here’s what you need to know.

Step aside, Sweet ‘N Sour sauce, because there’s a new condiment king in town. Well, sort of. The specialty Big Mac sauce has been around for 55 years, but on April 27 fans will be able to get the flavorful side in packet form for the very first time. The famous sauce features a unique blend of sweet and tangy with a creamy texture to match and comes in a throwback-inspired blue and silver packaging reminiscent of the old-school foil Big Macs used to come wrapped in. McDonald’s Big Mac sauce will be available at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last. In other words: you’re gonna want to snag a cup (or two, or three) of the highly anticipated sauce ASAP before it's gone for good.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Don’t expect to just roll up to your local Mickey D’s and order the sauce in person, though. To cop the specialty sauce, you’ll have to place your order via the McDonald’s app and add it as a side or a la carte item before confirming your purchase. The Big Mac sauce will be available for no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. If you’re more of a Filet-O-Fish or McCrispy devotee, you’ll have to order the side a la carte to pair with your fave menu item.

It’s unclear whether or not there will be a limit to how many sauces you can order at one time, but if there is, it’s likely a pretty low number given how quickly McDonald’s limited edition drops tend to sell out (looking at you, Adult Happy Meal). If you get hooked on the sauce, you can always try to make your own version at home long after the side is gone, thanks to this copycat recipe featuring mayo, relish, mustard, and more.