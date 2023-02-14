McDonald’s Is Offering A Cardi B & Offset Meal For A Limited Time

Food
Don’t worry, a large order of fries is included.
Courtesy of McDonald's
Cardi B and Offset are bringing the “boujee” to McDonald’s. The brand launched a new collab meal with the rap couple on Feb. 14, and the McDonald's Cardi B & Offset Meal is a lowkey Valentine's Day treat that’ll make you want to cancel your fancy dinner plans.
The Cardi B and Offset Meal was announced via Twitter on Feb. 12 — just in time for V-Day — after the couple starred in a McDonald’s Super Bowl ad. The joint meal is available to order in-stores and via the app for a limited time and prices will likely vary by location.