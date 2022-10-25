Food

The McRib Is Returning To McDonald’s For The Last Time

Consider this its farewell tour.

The McRib is returning to McDonald's menus again.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

Real fast food fans understand the heartbreak of their favorite menu item being discontinued. Though sometimes, if you're lucky, your go-to order makes a valiant return for a limited time. Lovers of the McDonald's McRib know this to be true.

The McRib has always been a bit of a mystery. It was only sold at a limited number of McDonald’s locations until finally being available nationally in 2020 — 40 whole years after it was first introduced to menus in 1980.

