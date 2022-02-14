McDonald’s Just Launched A Special Valentine’s Day Menu

It’s the most romantic day of the year, and McDonald’s is celebrating Valentine’s Day with bliss after a major discovery. In a survey conducted on social media, the fast-food chain found that nearly half of its customers have had a romantic date in one of its restaurants. So in response, McDonalds has created the ultimate three-course-menu to make date night as dreamy as possible.

Featuring some of the brand’s most popular menu items, each dish is expertly paired to provide the maximum taste and flavour. There are three main dishes to choose from, including a Quarter Pounder with Cheese coupled with a Summer Fruits Oasis to get your taste buds tingling, a zesty pairing of the Filet-O-Fish with a Sprite Zero, and the cool and tangy combo of the Spicy Veggie Wrap and a milkshake of your choice. For desert, you can tuck into an Apple Pie with a Toffee Latte for that “first-date flavour.”

The menu, which coincides with the relaunch of the McDonald’s App, is available to order through the app by following the menu and ordering the individual items as they wish. The fast-food chain also recommends choosing Table Service when organising your dreamy dinner date for the ultimate surprise.

McDonald's

On top of that, you can also share your Valentine’s Day love story on the app for a chance to win a multitude of prizes, including spa breaks, Red Letter Days experiences, and more. A Happy Valentine’s Day to us, indeed.