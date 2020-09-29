University can be an incredibly pressured place at the best of times. However, the pandemic has brought a new set of challenges for students in 2020. Many were encouraged to move into their university accommodation in September, only to be told that teaching would all be online, and some are facing social isolation after COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.

Students in locked-down halls of residence have been pictured sticking post-it notes to their windows with messages like “help” and “refund”. While some are trying to make light of the situation, others have likened not being able to leave or see family and friends to being in prison.

The National Union of Students have argued that students should be able to return to their families, because being "trapped" in university accommodation only adds to their anxiety at an already difficult time. Labour's shadow education secretary Kate Green echoes these sentiments, telling Sky News that students have been put in a “desperate” situation leaving them “fearful and anxious”.

So, what's available to help students who find themselves in these situations? The NHS says that recognising that you need to talk to someone can be the hardest step when seeking support for your mental health. In the absence of a tutor or campus counsellor, calling home to speak about concerns with friends and family could be a good place to start.

From charities to helplines, here are some great mental health resources available to support students at university in 2020.

Resources & Information NHS The NHS offers resources specifically tailored to students who are struggling with the pressures of moving and settling in to university. There's advice on how you might be feeling and why, plus who to speak to, including different support and therapy options should you choose to take that path. Student Minds Student Minds works with academics and professionals, as well as new students, to improve mental health on campuses. There's a specific area on the website called “Student Space” with advice on how to deal with the move to university during the pandemic. This includes articles on wellness and taking care of yourself, as well as loss and bereavement. Young Minds Young Minds is a non-profit that focuses on supporting and empowering children and young people. On its website you'll find a Crisis Messenger service where you can speak to an expert, as well as information about mental health and why you may be struggling. Mind Mind is one of the leading mental health charities in the UK. It offers various resources on adjusting to student life and coping with the move to university. This includes first-person stories from fellow students, plus other suggestions of where you can get support outside of university. Save The Student Save The Student is a website dedicated to all things related to university. The health and relationships segment includes articles on self isolation at university during the pandemic, how to look after your mental health, and how to access healthcare in a new town or city.