Try These 5 Coping Methods To Get Through The Next Mercury Retrograde

Astrology
The stressful season kicks off on April 21.
Mercury goes retrogrrade on April 21, which means you can expect tech problems, travel delays, and overall chaos until May 14. To stay centered during this stressful period, check out these Mercury retrograde coping methods from astrologer Brilla Samay.
Aromatherapy is a great stress reducer, so make sure to use essential oils or burn incense to power through this retrograde. Samay recommends opting for scents with “calming properties, like lavender or chamomile,” to relax and lower your anxiety levels.